South Africa vs New Zealand live stream and how to watch the 2021 Rugby Championship for free

The final round of the 2021 Rugby Championship brings us another exciting clash between the All Blacks and the Springboks. And with the All Blacks on the verge of clinching a once-in-a-lifetime Grand Slam victory against their Southern Hemisphere rivals, this has all the making of a sporting classic. Aussie fans can watch a free live stream on 9Now but can also tune into the game using a VPN if travelling abroad. Make sure you know how to watch a South Africa vs New Zealand free live stream from anywhere in the world.

South Africa vs New Zealand live stream Date: Saturday 2nd October 2021 Start time: 11.05am BST / 8.05pm AEST / 6.05am ET Venue: Cbus Super Stadium, Australia Free stream: 9Now (free-to-air) | Stan (7-day trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: FloRugby ($30/month) UK stream: Now (£10/day)

The team news is in and All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has named his side to face South Africa at the Cbus Super Stadium tomorrow. Richie Mo'unga returns from the bench, Luke Jacobson retruns to No. 8, Anton Lienert-Brown returns to No.13 and Brad Weber will start at halfback.

After losing 19-17 to New Zealand last week, struggling South Africa will be keen to stop the world number one-ranked team. Jacques Neinaber's men are currently on run of three straight losses and Boks fans are said to be unhappy with their side's "boring" play.

Finding redemption won't be easy, though. New Zealand remain unbeaten thanks to a perfect record of five wins out of five. The table-toppers have amassed 24 points and are well ahead of Australia on 13 and South Africa on 11.

New Zealand also have history on their side. In their 100 Test matches against South Africa, the All Blacks have emerged victorious 60 times. Can they make it 61 from 100 in the final round of the 2021 Rugby Championship?

Rugby fans in Australia can get a free live stream of the 2021 Ruby Championship on 9Now. The event is exclusive to Sky Sports in the UK but Australian citizens abroad can use a VPN to access the free stream on their home service. Make sure you know how to watch a South Africa vs New Zealand free live stream, from anywhere in the world.

Good news: for the first time ever, the Rugby Championship series will be shown on free-to-air TV across Australia's Nine Network and streamed on 9Now. Yep, it's completely free!

Away from Oz? You'll need to use a VPN to access your local streaming service without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Prefer to watch ad-free? Stan has the rights to a South Africa vs New Zealand live stream in Australia. A subscription costs AU$10 a month, with the necessary Sport add-on a further $10. New users get a 7-day free trial of the Sport add-on.

Watch a South Africa vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 Rugby Championship rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2021 Rugby Championship, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the 2021 Rugby Championship free live stream.

Watch a South Africa vs New Zealand live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the 2021 Rugby Championship in the States. Subscription costs $30 a month or $150 a year.

Not cheap, but you do get access to live streams of every RC match including South Africa vs New Zealand, replays, results, team and athlete rankings and breaking news. You also won't have to suffer (m)any ads.

Watch a South Africa vs New Zealand live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to the 2021 Rugby Championship, including this Saturday's clash between the All Blacks and Springboks. Here are the best Sky TV deals.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a South Africa vs New Zealand live stream with a Now day pass (£9.99) or monthly pass (currently £25, down from £33.99). Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Watch a South Africa vs New Zealand live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the 2021 Rugby Championship in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any local sports bar to watch a South Africa vs New Zealand live stream.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

2021 Rugby Championship fixtures

All times British Summer Time

Round 6 - Saturday 2nd October

Argentina vs Australia (8.05am kick-off)

South Africa vs New Zealand (11.05am kick-off)