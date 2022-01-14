Manchester United vs West Ham live stream and how to watch the Premier League from anywhere

Saturday's Manchester United vs West Ham fixture has all the hallmarks of an early top four decider. While all the clubs between fourth and seventh in the Premier League right now are in with a shot, the smart money lies with the quality of the Hammers or the Red Devils. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs West Ham live stream from anywhere.

US soccer fans can watch a Manchester United vs West Ham live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on Peacock TV for just $4.99 per month. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States.

Manchester United vs West Ham live stream Date: Saturday 22nd January Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) Canada stream: DAZN ($20/month) UK stream: Not televised AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Just two point separate Manchester United in seventh and West Ham in fourth but it will not have escaped the notice of fans of both clubs that Ralf Rangnick's side have a game in hand. A win in this six-pointer for the away team, though, and the balance looks a lot healthier for David Moyes.

Scott McTominay has been included in Rangnick's matchday plans with the midfielder seemingly having brushed off a back problem that saw him replaced by Matic against Brentford mid-week. Cristiano Ronaldo's petulance at being subbed in the same game should not stand in the way of the Portuguese getting a start either.

Said Benrahma is away on AFCON 2022 duty and Tomas Soucek is recovering from illness. The West Ham defence remains without Ogbonna while Kurt Zouma is a doubt.

The match kicks off at 3pm GMT, 22nd January, at Old Trafford. Follow our guide on how to watch a Manchester United vs West Ham live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Our pick of the best VPN deals

Watch a Manchester United vs West Ham live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Manchester United vs West Ham on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Man United vs West Ham Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

The Manchester United vs West Ham live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Manchester United vs West Ham – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch a Manchester United vs West Ham live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Manchester United vs West Ham live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are simple to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester United vs West Ham you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester United vs West Ham live stream.

UK: watch a Manchester United vs West Ham live stream

Sadly, Manchester United vs West Ham will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK will can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Manchester United vs West Ham live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Manchester United vs West Ham – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for January

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All times are in GMT

Friday 21 January

20:00 Watford v Norwich

Saturday 22 January

12:30 Everton v Aston Villa

Brentford v Wolves

Leeds v Newcastle

Man Utd v West Ham

17:30 Southampton v Man City

Sunday 23 January

14:00 Arsenal v Burnley

14:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool

14:00 Leicester v Brighton

16:30 Chelsea v Spurs