Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream 2021: how to watch La Doyenne cycling from anywhere for free

Liège-Bastogne-Liège will run this Sunday and, as always, cycling's oldest and toughest monument will bring out the best riders in the world. The 259.1km route contains 11 brutal Belgian climbs that will see the winner finish in around 6.5 hours.

With the weather set to be wet and windy, we could see some spectacular sprints and attacks in the latter stages. The action starts at 10.15am BST on Sunday, 25th April. Make sure you know to watch a Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream for free, wherever you are.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream Date: Sunday 25th April 2021 Start time: 10.15am BST / 5.15am ET / 7.15pm AEST Route: Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Belgium US Free stream: Fubo.TV (free trial) AUS free stream: SBS US stream:Peacock ($4.99/month) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: Eurosport Player (£6.99/month) Canada stream: FloBikes ($149.99/year)

Nicknamed 'La Doyenne' ('The Old Lady'), the Liège-Bastogne-Liège is the race every rolling terrain specialist dreams of winning. The 2021 edition with be the 107th Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the current record holder is – yep, you guessed it – Eddy Merckx. The Cannibal won the LBL five times. Sunday's winner will be presented with €20,000 and a place in cycling history.

Last year, the race ended in controversy when Julian Alaphilippe crossed the line first and celebrated but was later stripped of a podium place for dangerous sprinting. When all was said and done, Primož Roglič came out of top. The Slovenian star will be back to defend his title.

As ever, the first 150km of the race will be used to form breakaway groups with the key battles reserved for the final stages of the ride. The 4.5km-long Col du Rosier, which crops up at the 197km mark, should give us a good indication as to who has the legs (and stomach) for what's to come. Fail that test and the race is all but over.

The 9km descent into Liège will feature attack after attack as tactics are torn up in an effort to conquer the ultimate Ardennes challenge. Fun fact: the organisers have seen sense and moved the finish line back to the historic city itself, which should make better viewing than a sad Belgian retail park.

Australia: Liège-Bastogne-Liège free live stream

Cycling fans down under can catch the race live on SBS Viceland for free. You'll need to create an account and sign in.

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Liège-Bastogne-Liège rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

UK: Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream

(Image credit: UCI World Tour / liege-bastogne-liege.be)

Liège-Bastogne-Liège will be aired live across the UK via Eurosport and Eurosport Player. Subscription costs from £6.99 a month or £39.99 a year and includes a host of top-end live sports including full coverage of the World Snooker Championship 2021.

The Liège-Bastogne-Liège starts at 10.15am British Summer Time this Sunday, 25th April. As you can see, the route (above) is as spectacular as ever.

Europe: Liège-Bastogne-Liège free live stream

Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player also have the rights to show/stream live coverage of the Liège-Bastogne-Liège across the continent.

Depending on where you live, you might find a free local stream on France.TV (France), Teledeporte (Spain), RTL (Luxemborg), VRT (Belgium) and Rai Sport (Italy). Of course, none of these free stream will be available to non-natives.

US: Liège-Bastogne-Liège free live stream

NBC Sports has the rights to 2021 World Tour events including this Sunday's Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Don't have US cable? Streaming service Fubo.TV carries NBC Sports and offers a free 7-day trial, meaning cycling fans Stateside can watch every hillclimb without paying a dime!

There's no lock-in contract so you can cancel the free trial any time. After the freebie period, you'll be bumped onto a rolling monthly contract ($65 per month). The price includes comprehensive coverage of premium live sports including NFL and NBA. Why not try Fubo.TV free for a few days and see how you make out?

The Fubo.TV app available on Android, iOS devices, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Xbox. It also support Google Chromecast. NBC Sports is also available to stream via NBC's streaming service, Peacock (from $4.99 a month).

Canada: Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the LBL live on specialist streaming service FloBikes. Subscription costs a hefty $149.99 a year. Ouch.

Fans in the USA can watch for free thanks to Fubo.TV's free 7-day trial, or for just $4.99 a month via NBC's streaming service, Peacock.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021: World Tour teams

Here's a full rundown of all 19 World Tour teams for 2021:

Ag2r-Citroën (Fra): François Bidard (Fra), Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra), Lilian Calmejane (Fra), Clément Champoussin (Fra, neo-pro), Mikaël Cherel (Fra), Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra), Stan Dewulf (Bel), Julien Duval (Fra), Mathias Frank (Swi), Tony Gallopin (Fra), Ben Gastauer (Lux), Dorian Godon (Fra), Alexis Gougeard (Fra), Jaakko Hanninen (Fin, neo-pro), Anthony Jullien (Fra, neo-pro), Bob Jungels (Lux), Lawrence Naesen (Bel), Oliver Naesen (Bel), Ben O'Connor (Aus), Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra), Nans Peters (Fra), Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra, neo-pro), Marc Sarreau (Fra), Michael Schär (Swi), Damien Touzé (Fra), Greg Van Avermaet (Bel), Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel), Andrea Vendrame (Ita), Clément Venturini (Fra), Larry Warbasse (US).

Astana-Premier Tech (Kaz): Alex Aranburu (Spa), Samuele Battistella (Ita, neo-pro), Manuele Boaro (Ita), Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz, neo-pro), Rodrigo Contreras (Col), Stefan de Bod (SA), Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz, neo-pro), Fabio Felline (Ita), Omar Fraile (Spa), Jakob Fuglsang (Den), Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz), Jonas Gregaard (Den), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz), Hugo Houle (Can), Ion Izagirre (Spa), Gorka Izagirre (Spa), Merhawi Kudus (Eri), Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz), Davide Martinelli (Ita), Yuriy Natarov (Kaz), Ben Perry (Can), Andrea Piccolo (Ita, neo-pro), Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz, neo-pro), Óscar Rodríguez (Spa), Javier Romo (Spa, neo-pro), Luis León Sánchez (Spa), Matteo Sobrero (Ita, neo-pro), Nikita Stalnov (Kaz), Harold Tejada (Col, neo-pro), Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus), Artyom Zakharov (Kaz).

Bahrain Victorious (Brn): Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn), Phil Bauhaus (Ger), Pello Bilbao (Spa), Santiago Buitrago (Col, neo-pro), Eros Capecchi (Ita), Damiano Caruso (Ita), Sonny Colbrelli (Ita), Scott Davies (GB), Feng Chun-kai (Twn), Jack Haig (Aus), Marco Haller (Aut), Heinrich Haussler (Aus), Kevin Inkelaar (Hol, neo-pro), Mikel Landa (Spa), Ahmed Madan (Brn, neo-pro), Gino Mäder (Swi), Jonathan Milan (Ita, neo-pro), Matej Mohoric (Slo), Domen Novak (Slo), Mark Padun (Ukr), Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut), Wout Poels (Hol), Marcel Sieberg (Ger), Dylan Teuns (Bel), Jan Tratnik (Slo), Rafael Valls (Spa), Stephen Williams (GB), Fred Wright (GB, neo-pro).

BikeExchange (Aus): Jack Bauer (NZ), Sam Bewley (NZ), Brent Bookwalter (US), Esteban Chaves (Col), Kevin Colleoni (Ita, neo-pro), Luke Durbridge (Aus), Alex Edmondson (Aus), Tsgabu Grmay (Eth), Kaden Groves (Aus, neo-pro), Lucas Hamilton (Aus), Michael Hepburn (Aus), Damien Howson (Aus), Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den), Tanel Kangert (Est), Alexander Konychev (Ita, neo-pro), Michael Mathews (Aus), Cameron Meyer (Aus), Luka Mezgec (Slo), Mikel Nieve (Spa), Barnabas Peak (Hun, neo-pro), Nick Schultz (Aus), Callum Scotson (Aus), Dion Smith (NZ), Robert Stannard (Aus), Simon Yates (GB), Andrey Zeits (Kaz).

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger): Pascal Ackermann (Ger), Giovanni Aleotti (Ita, neo-pro), Erik Baska (Svk), Cesare Benedetti (Ita), Maciej Bodnar (Pol), Emanuel Buchmann (Ger), Marcus Burghardt (Ger), Matteo Fabbro (Ita), Patrick Gamper (Aut, neo-pro), Felix Grosschartner (Aut), Lennard Kämna (Ger), Wilco Kelderman (Hol), Patrick Konrad (Aut), Martin Laas (Est), Jordi Meeus (Bel, neo-pro), Daniel Oss (Ita), Anton Palzer (Ger, neo-pro from April 1), Nils Politt (Ger), Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut), Juraj Sagan (Svk), Peter Sagan (Svk), Maximilian Schachmann (Ger), Ide Schelling (Hol, neo-pro), Andreas Schillinger (Ger), Michael Schwarzmann (Ger), Rudiger Selig (Ger), Matthew Walls (GB, neo-pro), Frederik Wandahl (Den, neo-pro), Ben Zwiehoff (Ger).

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra): Piet Allegaert (Bel), Fernando Barceló (Spa), Natnael Berhane (Eri), Tom Bohli (Swi), Andre Carvalho (Por), Thomas Champion (Fra, neo-pro), Simone Consonni (Ita), Jempy Drucker (Lux), Nicolas Edet (Fra), Rubén Fernández (Spa) Eddy Finé (Fra, neo-pro), Simon Geschke (Ger), Nathan Haas (Aus), Jesús Herrada (Spa), José Herrada (Spa), Victor Lafay (Fra), Christophe Laporte (Fra), Guillaume Martin (Fra), Emmanuel Morin (Fra), Anthony Perez (Fra), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra), Rémy Rochas (Fra), Fabio Sabatini (Ita), Szymon Sajnok (Pol), Hugo Toumire (Fra, neo-pro from August 1), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel), Elia Viviani (Ita), Attilio Viviani (Ita, neo-pro), Jelle Wallays (Bel).

Deceuninck-Quick Step (Bel): Julian Alaphilippe (Fra), Joao Almeida (Por), Shane Archbold (NZ), Kasper Asgreen (Den), Andrea Bagioli (Ita, neo-pro), Davide Ballerini (Ita), Sam Bennett (Irl), Mattia Cattaneo (Ita), Rémi Cavagna (Fra), Mark Cavendish (GB), Josef Cerny (Cze), Tim Declercq (Bel), Dries Devenyns (Bel), Remco Evenepoel (Bel), Ian Garrison (US), Álvaro Hodeg (Col), Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den), Fabio Jakobsen (Hol), Iljo Keisse (Bel), James Knox (GB), Yves Lampaert (Bel), Fausto Masnada (Ita), Michael Morkov (Den), Florian Sénéchal (Fra), Pieter Serry (Bel), Stijn Steels (Bel), Jannik Steimle (Ger, neo-pro), Zdenek Stybar (Cze), Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel), Mauri Vansevenant (Bel, neo-pro).

DSM (Ger): Thymen Arensman (Hol, neo-pro), Nikias Arndt (Ger), Romain Bardet (Fra), Tiesj Benoot (Bel), Cees Bol (Hol), Marco Brenner (Ger, neo-pro), Romain Combaud (Fra), Alberto Dainese (Ita, neo-pro), Nico Denz (Ger), Mark Donovan (GB, neo-pro), Nils Eekhoff (Hol, neo-pro), Felix Gall (Aut, neo-pro), Chad Haga (US), Chris Hamilton (Aus), Jai Hindley (Aus), Max Kanter (Ger), Soren Kragh Andersen (Den), Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den), Andreas Leknessund (Nor, neo-pro), Niklas Märkl (Ger, neo-pro), Joris Nieuwenhuis (Hol), Casper Pedersen (Den), Nicholas Roche (Irl), Martin Salmon (Ger, neo-pro), Michael Storer (Aus), Florian Stork (Ger), Jasha Sütterlin (Ger), Martijn Tusveld (Hol), Ilan Van Wilder (Bel, neo-pro), Kevin Vermaerke (US).

EF Education-Nippo (US): Daniel Arroyave (Col, neo-pro), Will Barta (US), Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn), Alberto Bettiol (Ita), Stefan Bissegger (Swi, neo-pro), Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu), Diego Camargo (Col, neo-pro), Simon Carr (GB, neo-pro), Hugh Carthy (GB), Magnus Cort (Den), Lawson Craddock (US), Mitchell Docker (Aus), Julien El Fares (Fra), Ruben Guerreiro (Por), Sergio Higuita (Col), Moreno Hofland (Hol), Alex Howes (US), Jens Keukeleire (Bel), Sebastian Langeveld (Hol), Lachlan Morton (Aus), Hideto Nakane (Jpn), Logan Owen (US), Neilson Powless (US), Jonas Rutsch (Ger, neo-pro), Tom Scully (NZ), Rigoberto Urán (Col), Michael Valgren (Den), Julius van den Berg (Hol), Tejay van Garderen (US), James Whelan (Aus).

Groupama-FDJ (Fra): Bruno Armirail (Fra), Matteo Badilatti (Swi), William Bonnet (Fra), Alexys Brunel (Fra, neo-pro), Clément Davy (Fra, neo-pro), Mickaël Delage (Fra), Arnaud Démare (Fra), Antione Duchesne (Can), David Gaudu (Fra), Kevin Geniets (Hol), Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita), Simon Guglielmi (Fra, neo-pro), Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu), Stefan Küng (Swi), Mathieu Ladagnous (Fra), Olivier Le Gac (Fra), Fabian Lienhard (Swi), Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe), Valentin Madouas (Fra), Rudy Molard (Fra), Thibaut Pinot (Fra), Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi), Anthony Roux (Fra), Miles Scotson (Aus), Romain Seigle (Fra), Ramon Sinkeldam (Hol), Jake Stewart (GB, neo-pro), Benjamin Thomas (Fra), Attila Valter (Hun, neo-pro), Lars van den Berg (Hol, neo-pro).

Ineos Grenadiers (GB): Andrey Amador (Crc), Leonardo Basso (Ita), Egan Bernal (Col), Richard Carapaz (Ecu), Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa), Laurens De Plus (Bel), Rohan Dennis (Aus), Owain Doull (GB), Eddie Dunbar (Irl), Filippo Ganna (Ita), Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB), Michal Golas (Pol), Ethan Hayter (GB, neo-pro), Sebastián Henao (Col), Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol), Daniel Martínez (Col), Gianni Moscon (Ita), Jhonatan Narváez (Col), Tom Pidcock (GB, neo-pro), Richie Porte (Aus), Salvatore Puccio (Ita), Brandon Smith Rivera (Col, neo-pro), Carlos Rodríguez (Spa, neo-pro), Luke Rowe (GB), Pavel Sivakov (Rus), Iván Sosa (Col), Ben Swift (Team Sky), Geraint Thomas (GB), Dylan van Baarle (Hol), Cameron Wurf (Aus), Adam Yates (GB).

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux (Bel): Jan Bakelants (Bel), Jérémy Bellicaud (Fra, neo-pro), Aimé De Gendt (Bel), Jasper De Plus (Bel, neo-pro), Ludwig De Winter (Bel), Theo Delacroix (Fra, neo-pro), Tom Devriendt (Bel), Odd Christian Eiking (Nor), Alex Evans (Aus, neo-pro), Quinten Hermans (Bel, neo-pro), Jan Hirt (Cze), Jonas Koch (Ger), Wesley Kreder (Hol), Maurits Lammertink (Hol), Louis Meintjes (SA), Riccardo Minali (Ita), Andrea Pasqualon (Ita), Simone Petilli (Ita), Baptiste Planckaert (Bel), Lorenzo Rota (Ita), Rein Taaramae (Est), Taco van der Hoorn (Hol), Corné van Kessel (Hol), Kevin Van Melsen (Bel), Boy van Poppel (Hol), Danny van Poppel (Hol), Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel), Loïc Vliegen (Bel), Georg Zimmermann (Ger, neo-pro).

Israel Start-up Nation (Isr): Rudy Barbier (Fra), Sebastian Berwick (Aus, neo-pro), Patrick Bevin (Aus), Jenthe Biermans (Bel), Guillaume Boivin (Can), Matthias Brändle (Aut), Alexander Cataford (Can), Davide Cimolai (Ita), Alessandro De Marchi (Ita), Alex Dowsett (GB), Itamar Einhorn (Isr), Chris Froome (GB), Omer Goldstein (Isr), André Greipel (Ger), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor), Ben Hermans (Bel), Hugo Hofstetter (Fra), Reto Hollenstein (Swi), Daryl Impey (SA), Taj Jones (Aus), Dan Martin (Irl), Krists Neilands (Lat), Guy Niv (Isr), James Piccoli (Can), Alexis Renard (Fra, neo-pro), Guy Sagiv (Isr), Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den), Norman Vahtra (Est, neo-pro), Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel), Sep Vanmarcke (Bel), Michael Woods (Can), Rick Zabel (Ger).

Jumbo-Visma (Hol): Edoardo Affini (Ita), George Bennett (NZ), Koen Bouwman (Hol), David Dekker (Hol, neo-pro), Tom Dumoulin (Hol), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Hol), Tobias Foss (Nor, neo-pro), Robert Gesink (Hol), Dylan Groenewegen (Hol), Chris Harper (Aus), Lennard Hofstede (Hol), Steven Kruijswijk (Hol), Olav Kooij (Hol, neo-pro), Sepp Kuss (US), Gijs Leemreize (Hol, neo-pro), Paul Martens (Ger), Tony Martin (Ger), Sam Oomen (Hol), Christoph Pfingsten (Ger), Primoz Roglic (Slo), Timo Roosen (Hol), Mike Teunissen (Hol), Antwan Tolhoek (Hol), Wout van Aert (Bel), Jos van Emden (Hol), Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel), Jonas Vingegaard (Den), Maarten Wynants (Bel).

Lotto-Soudal (Bel): Filippo Conca (Ita, neo-pro), Steff Cras (Bel), Jasper De Buyst (Bel), Thomas De Gendt (Bel), John Degenkolb (Ger), Caleb Ewan (Aus), Frederik Frison (Bel), Philippe Gilbert (Bel), Kobe Goossens (Bel, neo-pro), Sébastien Grignard (Bel, neo-pro), Matthew Holmes (GB), Roger Kluge (Ger), Andreas Kron (Den), Kamil Malecki (Pol), Tomasz Marczynski (Pol), Sylvain Moniquet (Bel, neo-pro), Stefano Oldani (Ita, neo-pro), Harry Sweeny (Aus, neo-pro), Gerben Thijssen (Bel, neo-pro), Tosh Van der Sande (Bel), Maxim Van Gils (Bel, neo-pro), Brent Van Moer (Bel), Harm Vanhoucke (Bel), Florian Vermeersch (Bel, neo-pro), Viktor Verschaeve (Bel, neo-pro), Xandres Vervloesem (Bel, neo-pro), Tim Wellens (Bel).

Movistar (Spa): Juan Diego Alba (Col, neo-pro), Jorge Arcas (Spa), Héctor Carretero (Spa), Dario Cataldo (Spa), Gabriel Cullaigh (GB, neo-pro), Iñigo Elosegui (Spa, neo-pro), Imanol Erviti (Spa), Iván García Cortina (Spa), Abner González (Pur, neo-pro), Juri Hollmann (Ger, neo-pro), Johan Jacobs (Swi, neo-pro), Matteo Jorgenson (US, neo-pro), Miguel Ángel López (Col), Lluís Mas (Spa), Enric Mas (Spa), Sebastián Mora (Spa), Gregor Mühlberger (Aut), Mathias Norsgaard (Den), Nelson Oliveira (Por), Antonio Pedrero (Spa), José Joaquín Rojas (Spa), Einer Rubio (Col, neo-pro), Sergio Samitier (Spa), Gonzalo Serrano (Spa), Marc Soler (Spa), Albert Torres (Spa), Alejandro Valverde (Spa), Carlos Verona (Spa), Davide Villella (Ita).

Qhubeka-Assos (SA): Sander Armée (Bel), Fabio Aru (Ita), Carlos Barbero (Spa), Sean Bennett (US), Connor Brown (NZ, neo-pro), Victor Campenaerts (Bel), Dimitri Claeys (Bel), Simon Clarke (Aus), Nicholas Dlamini (SA), Kilian Frankiny (Swi), Michael Gogl (Aut), Lasse Norman Hansen (Den), Sergio Henao (Col), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (SA), Bert-Jan Lindeman (Hol), Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita), Matteo Pelucchi (Ita), Robert Power (Aus), Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita), Mauro Schmid (Swi, neo-pro), Andreas Stokbro (Den), Dylan Sunderland (Aus, neo-pro), Harry Tanfield (GB), Karel Vacek (Cze), Emil Vinjebo (Den), Max Walscheid (Ger), Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol).

Trek-Segafredo (US): Julien Bernard (Fra), Gianluca Brambilla (Ita), Giulio Ciccone (Ita), Nicola Conci (Ita), Koen de Kort (Hol), Niklas Eg (Den), Jakob Egholm (Den), Kenny Elissonde (Fra), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri), Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den, neo-pro), Alexander Kamp (Den), Alex Kirsch (Lux), Emils Liepins (Lat), Juan Pedro López (Spa, neo-pro), Bauke Mollema (Hol), Jacopo Mosca (Ita), Matteo Moschetti (Ita), Ryan Mullen (Irl), Antonio Nibali (Ita), Vincenzo Nibali (Ita), Mads Pedersen (Den), Charlie Quarterman (GB, neo-pro), Kiel Reijnen (US), Michel Ries (Lux, neo-pro), Quinn Simmons (US, neo-pro), Toms Skujins (Lat), Jasper Stuyven (Bel), Edward Theuns (Bel), Antonio Tiberi (Ita, neo-pro).

UAE Team Emirates (UAE): Andrés Camilo Ardila (Col, neo-pro), Juan Ayuso (Spa), Mikkel Bjerg (Den), Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor), Valerio Conti (Ita), Rui Costa (Por), Alessandro Covi (Ita, neo-pro), David de la Cruz (Spa), Joe Dombrowski (US), Davide Formolo (Ita), Fernando Gaviria (Col), Ryan Gibbons (SA), Marc Hirschi (Swi), Alexander Kristoff (Nor), Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor), Rafal Majka (Pol), Marco Marcato (Ita), Brandon McNulty (US), Yousef Mirza (UAE), Juan Sebastián Molano (Col), Cristian Camilo Muñoz (Col), Ivo Oliveira (Por), Rui Oliveira (Por), Tadej Pogacar (Slo), Jan Polanc (Slo), Alexandr Riabushenko (Blr), Maximiliano Richeze (Arg), Matteo Trentin (Ita), Oliviero Troia (Ita), Diego Ulissi (Ita).

Pro-Continental teams

Alpecin-Fenix (Bel): Edward Anderson (US), Tobias Bayer (Aut), Dries De Bondt (Bel), Floris De Tier (Bel), Laurens De Vreese (Bel), Silvan Dillier (Swi), Roy Jans (Bel), Jimmy Janssens (Bel), Alexander Krieger (Ger), Senne Leysen (Bel), Marcel Meisen (Ger), Tim Merlier (Bel), Xandro Meurisse (Bel), Sacha Modolo (Ita), Jasper Philipsen (Bel), Edward Planckaert (Bel), Alexandar Richardson (GB), Jonas Rickaert (Bel), Oscar Riesebeek (Hol), Kristian Sbaragli (Ita), Diether Sweeck (Ita), Lionel Taminiaux (Bel), Scott Thwaites (GB), Ben Tulett (GB), Petr Vakoc (Cze), David van der Poel (Hol), Mathieu van der Poel (Hol), Otto Vergaerde (Bel), Gianni Vermeersch (Bel), Louis Vervaeke (Bel), Jay Vine (Aus), Philipp Walsleben (Ger).

Arkéa-Samsic (Fra): Winner Anacona (Col), Warren Barguil (Fra), Thomas Boudat (Fra), Maxime Bouet (Fra), Nacer Bouhanni (Fra), Amaury Capiot (Bel), Benjamin Declercq (Bel), Anthony Delaplace (Fra), Miguel Eduardo Flórez (Col), Élie Gesbert (Fra), Donavan Grondin (Fra), Thibault Guernalec (Fra), Romain Hardy (Fra), Kévin Ledanois (Fra), Matis Louvel (Fra), Dan McLay (GB), Christophe Noppe (Bel), Lukasz Owsian (Pol), Markus Pajur (Est), Laurent Pichon (Fra), Dayer Quintana (Col), Nairo Quintana (Col), Alan Riou (Fra), Diego Rosa (Ita), Clément Russo (Fra), Connor Swift (GB), Bram Welten (Hol).

Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles (Bel): Stanisław Aniołkowski (Pol), Jonas Castrique (Bel), Sean De Bie (Bel), Timothy Dupont (Bel), Laurens Huys (Bel), Arjen Livyns (Bel), Milan Menten (Bel), Rémy Mertz (Bel), Kenny Molly (Bel), Mathijs Paasschens (Hol), Tom Paquot (Bel), Dimitri Peyskens (Bel), Laurenz Rex (Bel), Ludovic Robeet (Bel), Joel Suter (Swi), Boris Vallée (Bel), Jelle Vanendert (Bel), Quentin Venner (Bel), Luc Wirtgen (Lux), Tom Wirtgen (Lux).

Gazprom-RusVelo (Rus): Igor Boev (Rus), Marco Canola (Ita), Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus), Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus), Damiano Cima (Ita), Imerio Cima (Ita), Pavel Kochetkov (Rus), Roman Kreuziger (Cze), Anton Kuzmin (Kaz), Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus), Denis Nekrasov (Rus), Artem Nych (Rus), Petr Rikunov (Rus), Ivan Rovny (Rus), Cristian Scaroni (Ita), Evgeny Shalunov (Rus), Dmitry Strakhov (Rus), Mathias Vacek (Cze), Simone Velasco (Ita), Ilnur Zakarin (Rus).

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise (Bel): Ruben Apers (Bel), Cédric Beullens (Bel), Alex Colman (Bel), Kenny De Ketele (Bel), Sander De Pestel (Bel), Lindsay De Vylder (Bel), Gilles De Wilde (Bel), Robbe Ghys (Bel), Rune Herregodts (Bel), Arne Marit (Bel), Julian Mertens (Bel), Jens Reynders (Bel), Thomas Sprengers (Bel), Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel), Aaron Van Poucke (Bel), Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel), Ward Vanhoof (Bel), Aaron Verwilst (Bel), Jordi Warlop (Bel), Sasha Weemaes (Bel), Thimo Willems (Bel).

Total Direct Énergie (Fra): Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor), Leonardo Bonifazio (Ita), Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita), Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra), Jérémy Cabot (Fra), Jérôme Cousin (Fra), Víctor de la Parte (Spa), Fabien Doubey (Fra), Valentin Ferron (Fra), Marlon Gaillard (Fra), Damien Gaudin (Fra), Alexandre Geniez (Fra), Fabien Grellier (Fra), Pierre Latour (Fra), Chris Lawless (GB), Florian Maitre (Fra), Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra), Paul Ourselin (Fra), Adrien Petit (Fra), Cristián Rodríguez (Spa), Romain Sicard (Fra), Julien Simon (Fra), Geoffrey Soupe (Fra), Niki Terpstra (Hol), Anthony Turgis (Fra), Dries Van Gestel (Bel), Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra).