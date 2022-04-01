Kansas vs Villanova live stream: how to watch March Madness Final Four

It's been a wild ride but March Madness is down to the Final Four. Saturday's first knockout match – Kansas vs Villanova – tips off at 6.09pm ET on Saturday, 2nd April. No.1 seed Kansas are -4.5 favourites to make it to the NCAA national championship final on Monday. Fans in the US can watch a Kansas vs Villanova live stream with a Sling discount. Scroll down for details.

After dominating Miami 75-50 in the Elite Eight, No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks made it through to the coveted Final Four. Can they beat No. 2 Villanova Wildcats, who advanced with a narrow 50–44 victory over Houston?

The Midwest vs Big East is shaping up to be a special showdown. Villanova might be without second leading scorer guard Justin Moore, who was injured in the Elite Eight, but they have a 30-7 record after winning the South Region. They're also 14-1 in the last 15 games, having despatched the likes of Michigan on their run to the Final Four.

Kansas have an overall record of 32-6 and are on an impressive nine-game streak of their own. Saturday's match against the Wildcats will be the fourth time coach Bill Self has led the Jayhawks to the Final Four.

Who will make it to the final of the 'big dance' on Monday 4th April? US fans can watch a Kanas vs Villanova live stream with a Sling TV $10 discount. We'll show you how below...

How to watch Kansas vs Villanova in the US

TBS has the rights to the Final Four and Monday's national championship game. Cord-cutters can stream TBS via Sling TV.

Subscription to Sling TV Blue (which covers TBS) costs $35 a month, but new users can get $10 off their first month of the service. Score!

Other options include the FuboTV free trial ($65 a month thereafter), Hulu+ Live ($65 a month) and DirecTV ($70 a month).

Outside the States? Remember: US nationals will need to use a VPN to access Sling when travelling overseas. Details below...

Watch Kansas vs Villanova from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Kansas vs Villanova rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Kansas vs Villanova you may wish to choose 'USA' for Sling TV.

3. Then head over to Sling TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Kansas vs Villanova live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch a Kansas vs Villanova live stream in the UK

ESPN Player has you covered for all of this year's NCAA men's basketball games, including Kansas vs Villanova. The sports giant's international-only streaming service costs £9.99 a month but new users get a free 7-day trial.

BT Sport also has you covered. Not a BT subscriber? Try BT Sport Monthly Pass.

For just £25 a month, the monthly pass lets you watch March Madness live, via an app, without tying you into a lengthy contract.

Watch a Kansas vs Villanova live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo)

Hoops fans in Oz can catch all the Final Four action – including Kansas vs Villanova – on Foxtel. Another, cheaper option is Kayo, Australia's top sports streaming service.

Kayo is offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial. After that, membership costs from $25 a month.

Kayo is only available within Australia but you can access your Kayo account from overseas using a VPN. Details just above.

Kansas vs Villanova live stream in Canada

College basketball fans in Canada can watch Kansas vs Villanova on TSN and TSN Direct. TSN's streaming service costs $7.99 for 24 hours access, $19.99 for the month or $99.95 for six months (prices quoted are before tax).

Again, you'll need to use a VPN to watch TSN Direct when travelling outside of Canada.

(Image credit: NCAA)

• First Four: March 15-16 (TruTV)

• First round: March 17-18 ( CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV)

• Second round: March 19-20 ( CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV)

• Sweet 16: March 24-25 (TBS and CBS)

• Elite Eight: March 26-27 (TBS and CBS)

• Final Four: April 2 (TBS)

• NCAA championship game: April 4 (TBS)