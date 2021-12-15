iPhone 14: release date, price, specs, rumours and all of the leaks

iPhone 14 isn't due out until late 2022, but the excitement is already starting to build. Apple hasn't officially confirmed the existence of its next smartphone, but the internet is awash with iPhone 14 rumours and talk of a "complete redesign".

Top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reckons the iPhone 14 line-up will feature four devices including two upgraded 'Pro' models. So while nothing's official, there are plenty of credible predictions to examine.

We're big fans of the 2021 iPhone 13, so we're expecting great things from the 2022 iPhone 14. Here's everything we know so far about the Apple's next-gen iPhone...

iPhone 14 rumours at a glance

Four iPhone 14 handsets

No 5.4-inch 'mini'

Pro models to have 'notch-less' design

New 48MP main camera

Starting price: £779 / $799 / AU$1,349

Apple is yet to breathe a word about the iPhone 14 – let alone its release date. But since Apple typically unveils new iPhones at the same time each year, it's highly likely we'll see the iPhone 14 arrive in September 2022.

The iPhone 13 broke cover on 14th September 2021, the second Tuesday in the month. Apple seems to favour the first or second Tuesday of September, which suggests the iPhone 14 could debut on either Tuesday 6th or Tuesday 13th September 2022.

Apple's events are usually held the company's Apple Park headquarters in California, so they tend to start at 10am Pacific Time, which is 6pm GMT / 4am AEST.

Apple's first event of 2022 is expected to go ahead in March – but don't expect a preview of the iPhone 14. Instead, tech fans could be treated to the long-awaited Apple AirPods Pro 2 and new iPad Air.

iPhone 14: price

There's no news on the iPhone 14 price yet. But since the standard iPhone 13 starts at £679 / $699 / AUS1199, we'd expect the iPhone 14 to command a similar price.

In the UK, the iPhone 13 debuted at £20 less than the iPhone 12. Fingers crossed the downward trend continues, but that may be wishful thinking.

We'll bring you all the best iPhone 14 price leaks as and when they flow onto the internet. In the meantime, here's a handy comparison of all four iPhone 13 models and their starting prices:

iPhone 13 prices UK US Australia iPhone 13 mini 128GB £679 $699 AU$1199 iPhone 13 128GB £779 $799 AU$1519 iPhone 13 Pro 128GB £949 $999 AU$1719 iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB £1049 $1099 AU$1849

iPhone 14: design

The iPhone 14 is tipped for a major overhaul – starting with the design. In short, Apple's next phone could look very different to the iPhone 13...

In September 2021, Jon Prosser, of FrontPageTech, offered us a "closer look at the iPhone 14". The respected leaker published a host of renders – including the one above – that appear to reveal the iPhone 14. If Prosser is right, the next Apple phone will feature "titanium edges", making it the toughest iPhone yet.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman quickly weighed in. The noted Apple watcher has tipped the iPhone 14 for a a "complete redesign" and believes the 5.4-inch iPhone Mini is almost certainly dead and buried.

Ming-Chi Kuo, arguably the most reliable Apple analyst on the scene, seems to be on the same page as Gurman. Kuo says Apple will release four iPhone 14 devices in 2022, including a new and 'affordable' iPhone Max in place of the discontinued iPhone Mini.

Here's how the iPhone 14 family could line up:

iPhone 14 – 6.1-inch display

iPhone 14 Max – 6.7-inch display

iPhone 14 Pro – 6.1-inch 120Hz display

iPhone 14 Pro Max – 6.7-inch 120Hz display

In December 2021, Korean website The Elec had its say. Just like Prosser, it says the the two iPhone 14 'Pro' models will benefit from new 'hole-punch' displays. In other words, Apple will (finally) begin to delete the unsightly camera notch – introduced on the iPhone X – in favour of a much neater 'pinhole' selfie camera. We live in hope.

Fed up with Face ID failing to recognise you when you're wearing a mask? There's talk of Touch ID making a return in 2022. Anonymous tipster LeaksApplePro reckons it's being tested on the iPhone 14 Pro lineup (in addition to Face ID, of course). Given that Apple tested Touch ID on the iPhone 13 Pro – and then abandoned it – we'd take this rumour with a punch of salt.

Lastly, there's talk of Apple launching its first foldable iPhone, dubbed the iPhone Fold. We know that Apple have tested a prototype, but it's it's unlikely to make its debut in 2022. Bloomberg says the iPhone Fold could launch "in a few years".

iPhone 14: display

The iPhone 13 has a Super Retina XDR OLED screen while the Pro and Pro Max feature Apple's ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate technology, which is designed to make for even smoother video and scrolling.

Why are we telling you this? Because we'd expect the iPhone 14 to match – or better – the iPhone 13, display-wise. Could we see all four iPhone 14 handset debut with the fancy ProMotion 120Hz panels?

Unlikely. A recent report by The Elec claims that 'at least one' of the four iPhone 14 handsets (the standard iPhone 14, we'd assume) will stick with a 60Hz LTPS panel. Of course, that does raise the possibility that up to three of devices could get 120Hz LTPO panels, as found on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, has made the most detailed prediction so far. In September 2021, Young tweeted a graphic that appeared to reveal the iPhone 14 display specs in full. Here's the short version:

iPhone 14 – 6.06-inch, 1170 x 2532 OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and 460 pixels per inch.

iPhone 14 Max – 6.68-inch, 1284 x 2778 OLED screen with 60Hz refresh rate and 458 pixels per inch.

iPhone 14 Pro – 6.06-inch, 1170 x 2532 OLED screen with a 1–120Hz variable refresh rate and 460 pixels per inch.

iPhone 14 Pro Max – 6.68-inch, 1284 x 2778 OLED screen with a 1–120Hz refresh rate and 458 pixels per inch.

Young has a decent track record when it comes to iPhone leaks, so he could be on the money here. If he is, both iPhone 14 Pro models will support 120Hz variable refresh displays, delivering a faster frame rate when users need it, and preserving battery life when they don't.

iPhone 14: storage, power and battery life

The iPhone 13 was introduced to us as the "the most powerful iPhone yet", but it's a dead cert that the iPhone 14 will have some extra zip.

Apple watcher Ross Young says the device will feature Apple's own A16 Bionic processor, which could be one of the first 4nm chips. If that's the case, expect a serious power boost compared to the 5nm A15 Bionic chip in the current iPhone 13. There's even talk of TSMC, Apple's chip supplier, switching to a game-changing 3mn chip in 2022 (via MacRumours).

Either way, it seems that users can expect smoother graphics, quicker responses when they make a gesture and slicker 3D maps. We'd also expect Apple to pour some of that power into some new Augmented Reality apps.

There's is one fly in the ointment, however. The ongoing global chip shortage precipitated by the pandemic has slowed production of everything from games consoles such as the Sony PS5, to cars and smartphones. As a result, there's some talk of Apple sticking with a 5nm chip, as it did when transitioning from the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 13. If you ask us, it sounds like Apple's 'worst case' back-up plan and nothing more.

When it comes to storage, we'd expect Apple to go with the same options as the iPhone 13: 128GB for the entry level devices and up to 1TB for the top-of-the-line Pro handsets. There's talk of Apple offering 2TB of storage with the 2022 Pro models, but would it sell enough 2TB phones to make it a worthwhile option? We're not convinced.

If Apple is going to beef up the iPhone's processing power, it makes sense to beef up the battery too. The new iPhone 13 lasts two and a half hours longer than the iPhone 12, so we'd expect another decent bump in power.

Finally, rumours abound that the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max could be port-less. With wireless chargers and wireless headphones becoming the norm, we can understand why the rumours, which swirled around the iPhone 12 and 13, are sticking around. Could the iPhone go port-free this year? Unlikely, according to Jon Prosser. The tipster reckons Apple will stick with Lightning Ports until 2023.

iPhone 14: camera

Unofficial renders published by FrontPageTech's John Prosser suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro, Max and Pro Max will boast a triple-lens camera. The standard iPhone 14 will apparently make do with a dual-lens shooter.

The most exciting changes are expected to show up in the spec sheets. Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reckons Apple will bless the iPhone 14 Pro models with a new 48MP main sensor – a huge leap from the 12MP sensor on the iPhone 13 Pro.

Kuo says the improved sensor is needed because "the best resolution for augmented and mixed reality is 8K to 16K". The tip seems to tie in nicely with the rumour that Apple is planning to launch a mixed reality headset in 2022.

Kuo is also convinced that all four 2022 iPhones will support 8K video recording – a first for Apple. Samsung has already released two smartphones that support 8K recording (the 2020 Galaxy S20 and 2021 Galaxy S21) so Apple has fallen somewhat behind in this respect.

Another interesting rumour is that the iPhone 14 Pro models could get a periscope-style zoom. Apple has already patented the tech (via PatentlyApple), which allows lenses to be stacked horizontally rather than vertically, for a much longer zoom range.

Again, Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra already boasts a 10x optical zoom. Could Apple be plotting to get one over on its biggest rival in 2022?

iPhone 14: name

Apple introduces new iPhone monikers – X, XS, Xr, Pro, Pro Max, etc – as and when the technology demands it. It looks like Apple's next iPhone will stick with its familiar naming standards. Here's the story so far...

2007 - iPhone

2008 - iPhone 3G

2009 - iPhone 3GS

2010 - iPhone 4

2011 - iPhone 4s

2012 - iPhone 5

2013 - iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c

2014 - iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus

2015 - iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus

2016 - iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

2017 - iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X

2018 - iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

2019 - iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

2020 - iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

2021 - iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max

2022 - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max

2023 - iPhone 15 (TBC)

Roll on the iPhone 14 in September 2022...!

