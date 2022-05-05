How to watch Bosch: Legacy free online – the cast returns for this spin-off series

Bosch: Legacy – the spin-off of the Prime Video series Bosch – follows retired homicide detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) as he embarks on a new chapter as a private investigator. Madison Lintz and Mimi Rogers both return. Bosch: Legacy is exclusive to Amazon's Freevee streaming service (formerly IMDb TV) so make sure you know how to watch a Bosch: Legacy live stream from wherever you are.

LAPD homicide detective Harry Bosch is the fictional hero of the bestselling novels by Michael Connelly. Bosch was turned into a hugely popular Amazon Prime show starring Titus Welliver. The seventh and final season was released last June. The new spin-off show, Bosch: Legacy, picks up the story as Bosch retires from the police – but not crime-solving.

Madison Lintz will return as Harry's daughter, Maddie, alongside Bosch's one-time adversary, defense attorney Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers). We won't spoil it for you but Bosch: Legacy season 1 sees Maddie follow in her father's footsteps and join the LAPD as a rookie patrol cop, only to uncover a dark secret...

The first four episodes of Bosch: Legacy debut on Friday 6th May, only on Amazon Prime's Freevee app. Make sure you know how to watch a Bosch: Legacy live stream from wherever you are.

Bosch: Legacy free live stream

Good news: Bosch: Legacy is exclusive to Freevee, Amazon's free (ad-supported) streaming service so you won't have to pay a penny.

Bad news: Freevee is only available in the UK and US, via Amazon Prime Video (here's a free 30-day Prime trial if you're not yet a member).

Outside the UK and US? UK and US nationals can use a VPN to access Amazon Prime Video (and Freevee) when travelling abroad to access Amazon Prime Video (and Freevee) when travelling abroad. It's easy - see below.

Watch Bosch: Legacy from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Bosch: Legacy rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN to watch Bosch: Legacy

Using a VPN for watching Bosch: Legacy from where you are is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Bosch: Legacy, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Freevee on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Then head over to Freevee on your browser or device and enjoy the Bosch: Legacy free live stream.

6th May 2022 – S1, Ep1: The Wrong Side of Goodbye

6th May 2022 – S1, Ep2: Pumped

6th May 2022 – S1, Ep3: Message in a Bottle

6th May 2022 – S1, Ep4: Horseshoes and Hand Grenades

13th May 2022 – S1, Ep5: Plan B

13th May 2022 – S1, Ep6: Chain of Authenticity

20th May 2022 – S1, Ep7: One of Your Own

20th May 2022 – S1, Ep8: Bloodline

27th May 2022 – S1, Ep9: Cat Got a Name?

27th May 2022 – S1, Ep10: Always/All Ways

Bosch: Legacy official trailer

Will there be a Bosch: Legacy season 2?

Good news: Bosch: Legacy season 2 has been signed off. The Bosch: Legacy season 2 premiere date is yet to be announced.