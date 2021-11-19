France vs New Zealand live stream and how to watch the 2021 Autumn Internationals for free

France lock horns with the mighty All Blacks this Saturday in the final round of 2021 Autumn Internationals. After a disappointing 29-20 loss to Ireland last week, New Zealand will be keen to return to winning ways. The mouthwatering clash – a dress rehearsal of the 2023 World Cup opener – kicks off at 8pm GMT. UK fans can watch a free live stream on Amazon Prime. Make sure you know how to watch a France vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

France vs New Zealand live stream Date: Saturday 20th November 2021 Kick-off: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 6am AEST (Sun) Venue: Stade de France, Paris FREE UK stream: Amazon Prime Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: FloRugby ($30/month) AUS stream: Stan Sport (AU$10/month)

The team news is in and France head coach Fabien Galthie has made six changes to a starting XV that features plenty of young talent, including Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack. Ian Foster, meanwhile, has made 13 changes to the All Blacks. Veteran halfback Aaron Smith returns to the fold, while Sam Cane and Dane Coles get the nod after recovering from their respective injuries.

Having swept aside Argentina 29-20 and Georgia 41-15, France will fancy their chances of breaking their the run of 14 losses against the All Blacks. New Zealand's surprising loss to Ireland last week might have delighted US President Joe Biden, but it didn't sit well with Ian Foster, who will be expecting his team to show their mettle.

New Zealand are currently undefeated at the Stade de France and have only suffered back-to-back defeats once since the end of 2011. That was last November, when they fell to Australia and Argentina in the 2020 Tri Nations. Chance of that happening again? Slim to none.

France vs New Zealand kicks off at 8pm GMT Saturday 20th November, and UK rugby fans can watch for free on Amazon Prime (UK). Follow our guide to watch a France vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

France vs New Zealand free live stream

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime has secured the rights in the UK to broadcast most of the 2021 Autumn Internationals, including France vs New Zealand.

Going to be away from the UK when the rugby's on? Simply use a VPN to access Amazon Prime from anywhere in the world, without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN. You can try it 100 per cent risk-free thanks to the 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch France vs New Zealand from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 Autumn Internationals rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the rugby, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access Amazon Prime Video.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime on your browser or device and enjoy a France vs New Zealand live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

France vs New Zealand live stream in the USA

(Image credit: FloRugby)

Streaming service FloRugby has the rights to show France vs New Zealand in the United States.

Subscription to FloRugby costs $30 a month or $150 a year, and includes live streams of the 2021 Autumn Nations Series plus replays, results, athlete rankings and breaking news.

You can stream or cast from your desktop, mobile or TV on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV. There's also a FloSports app for iOS and Android.

France vs New Zealand live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Stan Sports)

If you're prepared for some early starts you can stream the 2021 Autumn Internationals – including France vs New Zealand – live on Stan.

The Aussie streaming service costs $10 a month, plus you'll need the Sport add-on at an additional $20 a month. But – good news! – the Sport add-on is free for the first 7 days.

Remember, you'll need to use a VPN to access Stan if you're away from the Oz during the egg-chasing.

How to watch France vs New Zealand in South Africa

SuperSport is the place to watch the 2021 Autumn Internationals in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

2021 Autumn Internationals fixtures

(Image credit: DAVID ILIFF - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Twickenham_Stadium#/media/File:Twickenham_Stadium_-_May_2012.jpg)

Saturday 20th November 2021

Italy vs Uruguay (1pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Scotland vs Japan (1pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

England vs South Africa (3.15pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Wales vs Australia (5.30pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

France vs New Zealand (8pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Sunday 21st November 2021

Ireland vs Argentina (2.15pm) - Channel 4

Saturday 27th November 2021

Barbarians vs Samoa (2.30pm) - TBA