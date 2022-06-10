England vs Italy live stream and how to watch the 2022 UEFA Nations League for free

Eleven months to the day after England lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, the teams face off again. This time the venue will be Molineux rather than Wembley, though, as the UEFA Nations League Group A3 reaches its halfway mark. The Three Lions are bottom of the pile while Azzurri are riding high at the top of the table. Can England beat their recent nemesis? The game kicks off at 7.45pm BST (2.45pm ET) on Saturday 11th June and is free-to-air in both the UK and USA. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs Italy live stream for free wherever you are.

England have looked a long way from their fluent best in their two previous Nations League fixtures. Insipid in defeat to Hungary a week ago, they were little better against Germany on Tuesday, but improved immeasurably after Jack Grealish's introduction. Their front-foot pressure eventually told as Harry Kane's 50th goal for his country secured a vital point but manager Gareth Southgate will demand a 90-minute performance against the reigning European champions.

Southgate, who went with a 4-3-3 against Germany after selecting a back three versus Hungary, may shuffle his pack again and give a game to Aaron Ramsdale in goal after Jordan Pickford's error in Munich. Grealish, Jude Bellingham and Reece James will also be pushing for starts.

This is the beginning of a new era for Italy, with boss Roberto Mancini ushering out the old guard (Giorgio Chiellini, Jorginho and perhaps even Leonardo Bonucci) which won Euro 2020 but failed to qualify for a second successive World Cup.

Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante is the new midfield metronome alongside versatile club-mate Lorenzo Pellegrini while Inter centre-back Alessando Bastoni is interesting many Premier League sides this summer. Gianluigi Donnarumma will continue in goal as one of the few survivors of the Euro 2020 regulars as the Azzurri look ahead to defending their continental crown in two years' time.

The big match kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Saturday 11th June at Molineux in Wolverhampton. Follow our guide on how to watch an England vs Italy live stream for free wherever you are in the world.

Watch an England vs Italy free live stream

UEFA Nations League football fans in the US can watch an England vs Italy live stream for free on Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab).

UK fans can watch on Channel 4 (opens in new tab) which is now home to all of England's Nations League football games.

Away from home?

Watch an England vs Italy free live stream from abroad using a VPN.

Watch an England vs Italy live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant England vs Italy live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the England vs Italy match, you may wish to choose 'US' for Fubo Sports Network or 'UK' for All4.

3. Then head over to Fubo Sports Network or All4 on your browser or device and enjoy the England vs Italy live stream.

UK: England vs Italy live stream

Channel 4 (opens in new tab) has the exclusive rights to show England vs Italy and the rest of England's UEFA Nations League games live in the UK. It's also the new home for all of the Three Lions' European qualifiers.

England vs Italy is also available via the Channel 4 website and All 4 on-demand service, which has apps for iOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Windows, YouView, Roku, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Freeview Play, Now TV, Sky and Virgin Media.

Channel 4 is free for anyone with a TV licence, but it's ONLY available within the UK, so make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

USA: England vs Italy live stream

Football fans in the US can watch an England vs Italy live stream free on Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab). Not to be confused with FuboTV's paid-for cord cutting service, Fubo Sports Network is free to watch for all, simply by navigating to Fubo Sports Network from any smart device.

Away from the US? No problem.

Australia: England vs Italy live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the UEFA Nations League, including England vs Italy for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Premier League football every weekend, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Canada: England vs Italy live stream

Those in Canada (opens in new tab), Germany, Austria, Japan and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

UEFA Nations League fixtures - Matchday 3

All times 19.45pm BST unless otherwise stated

Friday 10th June

Austria vs France

Denmark vs Croatia

Azerbaijan vs Slovakia 17:00

Belarus vs Kazakhstan

Moldova vs Latvia

Andorra vs Liechtenstein

Albania vs Israel

Saturday 11th June

England vs Italy

Hungary vs Germany

Netherlands vs Poland

Wales vs Belgium

Ukraine vs Armenia 14:00

Republic of Ireland vs Scotland 17:00

Montenegro vs Bosnia-Herzegovina

Romania vs Finland

Faroe Islands vs Lithuania 17:00

Luxembourg vs Turkey