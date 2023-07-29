How to watch Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr live stream for FREE — world title boxing fight, ringwalk time

Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr will stream live for FREE in Mexico via Azteca 7. Use a VPN to unblock the stream if you happen to be venturing outside of Mexico.

In the US the fight can be watched via Showtime PPV for $84.99. Fight fans in the UK can watch on TNT Sports PPV (£19.95). For Canadian viewers it's US$84.99 on PPV.com, while in Australia its $39.95 via Kayo Sports Main Event PPV.

Full details on how to watch Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr on TV just below.

Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr live stream

Here is a list of the streaming services to watch the Crawford vs Spence Jr live stream:

Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr live stream: fight preview

Its the fight boxing fans have wanted to see for years as Terence Crawford finally takes on Errol Spence Jr in an undisputed welterweight title fight.

A face-off between the two unbeaten rivals has been on the cards since Crawford stepped up to the 147lb division back in 2018 and claimed the WBO belt.

Contract issues thanks to competing TV networks representing each fighter had prevented this much anticipated title clash from taking place, but with Crawford now a free agent after ending his agreements with ESPN and Top Rank, this potential bout for the ages is now all set to take place this Saturday in Las Vegas.

Three years older than his opponent at 35, Crawford is a three-division champ having won belts from lightweight to welterweight.

Thirty-three-year-old Spence is meanwhile both taller as well being younger than his opponent, and boasts a trio of WBC, WBA and IBF belts that will all be on the line here tonight.

The Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr main card is due to start at 9pm ET / 6pm ET AEST on Saturday, 29th July, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. That's 2am BST (Sunday) / 11am AEST (Sunday).

If it's ringwalks you're after, then the main event should get underway at around 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT / 4.30am BST (Sunday) / 1.30pm AEST (Sunday). Below, we've curated all the info for boxing fans looking for a Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr live stream in the UK, US, Australia and beyond...

Where to watch a FREE Crawford vs Spence live stream

Fight fans in Mexico care the luckiest in the world as they can watch a FREE Crawford vs Spence live stream via Azteca 7. Travelling outside Mexico? You'll need a VPN to unblock Azteca 7.

Watch a Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now, you might not be able to watch the fight as you would if you were at home, as the service will detect your location based on your IP address, and may automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) will help you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet and can set your device to appear as if it's anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr

Using a VPN to stream TV from abroad is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr, you could choose 'Mexico' for Azteca 7.

3. Then head over to Azteca 7 on your browser or device and watch the Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr live stream!

You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

Watch a Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr live stream in the US

In the USA, Showtime PPV will broadcast the Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr live stream, which is priced at $84.99 You can purchase the PPV on the Showtime website, with the service available on a wide variety of devices big and small, including iOS and Android handsets, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox and many more.

UK: Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr

Boxing fans in the UK can watch this much-anticipated title fight via TNT Sports Box Office (formally BT Sports Box Office. The Crawford vs Spence fight is priced at £19.95, with live coverage starting at 12am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning, with ring walk for the headline act expected at around 4.30am. You'll be able to tune in via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, as well as the TNT Sports Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and AirPlay.

Watch a Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr live stream in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch the Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr for a one-off fee of $39.95 via Kayo Sports Main Event. Though you don't need a Kayo Sports subscription to watch the fight, you can currently get a one-week Kayo Sports FREE trial for the streaming service, so you may as well fill your boots. There are no lock-in contracts for the streaming service and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including the NRL, NFL, F1, NHL, MLB, as well as international cricket. Once the trial is up, the Basic plan costs just AU$30 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. There's also the entry-level One plan for AU$25 a month. Crawford and Spence are set to make their ring walks at around 1.30pm AEST on Sunday afternoon, with coverage of the event beginning at 10am.

Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr tale of the tape

Name: Terence Crawford - Errol Spence Jr

Nationality: American – American

Age: 35 – 33

Height: 5' 8" – 5' 9''

Reach: 74" – 72"

Total Fights: 39 – 28

Record: 39-0 (30 KOs) – 28-0 (22 KOs)

Belts: WBO – WBC, WBA, IBF

Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr live stream start time

Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr estimated start times:

UK: 4.30am (Sunday)

4.30am (Sunday) Central Europe: 5.30am (Sunday)

5.30am (Sunday) USA (EDT/PST): 11.30pm / 8.30pm (Saturday)

11.30pm / 8.30pm (Saturday) Australia: 1.30pm AEST (Sunday)

1.30pm AEST (Sunday) New Zealand: 3.30pm (Sunday)

Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr main card

Terence Crawford (c) vs Errol Spence Jr. (c) - undisputed welterweight title

Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera +500 - WBA lightweight title eliminator (12 rounds)

Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago - vacant WBC bantamweight title

Sergio Garcia vs. Yoenis Tellez - junior middleweight (10 rounds)