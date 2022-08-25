Watch Mike online for free on Hulu – new Mike Tyson TV series

Mike – the 8-episode drama series about the tragedies and triumphs of 'Iron' Mike Tyson – premieres this Thursday, 25th August. Billed as "a wild ride" through America's obsession with fame and power, Mike explores the man behind the myth of The Baddest Man on the Planet. Mike arrives on Hulu on 25th August and new users get a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab). Travelling outside the US? Follow this guide to watch Mike free from wherever you are.

From beloved global athlete to pariah and back again – Mike Tyson's extraordinary life is one twisted tale. But who created Mike Tyson? Who discovered him aged 13, gave the shy kid an ego, and turned him into the youngest Heavyweight Champion of all time? And what part did the public play in the creation of the ring's ultimate baddie?

Creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind the brilliant I, Tonya attempt to answer those questions in Mike. The show stars Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight) as Mike and is completely unauthorised, which has attracted the ire of the man himself...

"Hulu is the streaming version of the slave master," the boxer raged on Instagram. "Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life... It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives I’m just a ****** they can sell on the auction block."

Episodes 1 and 2 of Mike land on Hulu on 25th August. UK viewers will have to wait until 8th September to watch Mike on Disney Plus. Travelling outside the US? Make sure you know how to watch Mike from wherever you are.

How to watch Mike online for free

In the US, Mike will stream exclusively on Hulu. Subscriptions start at $6.99 a month, but new users get a generous 30-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Episodes 1 and 2 will be available from 25th September. New episodes air every Thursday with the season finale set for 6th October.

Hulu also offers a great bundle plan for $13.99 a month, which gets you Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus (no free trial).

Mike official trailer

How to watch Mike in the UK

The first six episodes of Mike will be available in the UK on Disney+, under the Star section, from Thursday 8th September 2022.

Subscription to Disney+ (opens in new tab) costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. Currently, there is no free trial.

How to watch Mike in Australia

Mike airs on Disney+ in Australia. The series premieres on Thursday 25th August 2022, the same day it lands on Hulu in the States.

Subscription to Disney+ (opens in new tab) costs AU$11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. That includes access to Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, Disney and National Geographic content.