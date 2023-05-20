Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream and how to watch the Premier League from anywhere online

Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream

Liverpool vs Aston Villa is available to watch in the US on Peacock TV, which starts at just $4.99 a month. The non-UK-televised Premier League clash is also streaming on FuboTV in Canada, and Optus Sport in Australia. Use our No.1-rated VPN to watch from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa today just below.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream: match preview

Liverpool continue their quest to gatecrash the Premier League's top four when Aston Villa visit Anfield today.

Only Manchester City are in better form in the Premier League than Liverpool at the moment – and with Champions League qualification still a possibility, the Reds will be looking for a win here to keep up the pressure on Manchester United and Newcastle above them. A convincing 3-0 victory at struggling Leicester on Monday night stretched their winning run to seven, with two goals from Curtis Jones and a stunning long-range effort from Trent Alexander-Arnold sealing the deal. With a visit to already-relegated Southampton on the final day, Liverpool will want their last home game of the season to make it eight.

Aston Villa come into this game with a chance of finishing in the European places, thanks in no small part to their win over Spurs last weekend. Jacob Ramsey gave Villa the lead inside 10 minutes, with a free-kick from Douglas Luiz settling the home side's nerves with around 20 minutes left to play. It was just as well he did, because Harry Kane pulled one back with a 90th-minute penalty, but if Unai Emery's side take maximum points from their remaining two games, they will have a great chance of playing European football for the first time in over 10 years. Considering they were 19th when he took over, their transformation has been one of the stories of the season.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa kicks off at 3pm BST / 10am EDT at Anfield today, Saturday 20th May. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream from anywhere today.

USA: Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa on Peacock TV, which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a football-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Liverpool vs Villa Peacock TV Premium $4.99/month

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live EPL soccer games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa live from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Premier League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Liverpool vs Aston Villa

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Liverpool vs Aston Villa in the Premier League, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream!

Can I watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa in the UK?

Sadly, Liverpool vs Aston Villa will not be televised in the UK, though you can keep up-to-date with the game with live commentary from BBC Radio 5Live and via the BBC Sport website.

Don't forget: Australian, US, and Canadian fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on Optus Sport, Peacock TV and FuboTV.

Our expert verdict on the best OLED TVs

Watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa in Canada

FuboTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast all 380 Premier League 2022/23 matches in Canada, which of course includes Liverpool vs Aston Villa. Watch live on the FuboTV app, the FuboTV website, or via compatible smart TVs and set-top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.97 for three months, or CA$199.99 for a full year. No contract, no fuss.

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad while travelling outside Canada.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Watch all Premier League games

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$199.99 for the year. There's a FuboTV app available on most smart platforms.

Watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Liverpool vs Aston Villa, along with every 2022/23 Premier League game. The service costs AU$24.99 monthly, but existing Optus customers can get it for AU$6.99 per month.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access your local Premier League live stream without being blocked.

Liverpool vs Villa | Watch EPL for AU$25/month

Watch a Premier League 2022/23 live stream and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Global Liverpool vs Aston Villa kick-off times

UK: 3pm

3pm Central Europe: 4pm

4pm USA (EDT/PDT): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia: 12pm (Sunday)

12pm (Sunday) New Zealand: 2am (Sunday)

All times 3pm BST (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Saturday 20th May

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford, 12.30pm

AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, 5.30pm

Sunday 21st May

West Ham United vs Leeds United, 1.30pm

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton, 2pm

Manchester City vs Chelsea, 4pm

Monday 22nd May

Newcastle United vs Leicester City, 8pm

Wednesday 24th May

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City, 8pm

Thursday 25th May

Manchester United vs Chelsea, 8pm

Sunday 28th May

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, 4.30pm

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion, 4.30pm

Brentford vs Manchester City, 4.30pm

Chelsea vs Newcastle United, 4.30pm

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest, 4.30pm

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth, 4.30pm

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur, 4.30pm

Leicester City vs West Ham United, 4.30pm

Manchester United vs Fulham, 4.30pm

Southampton vs Liverpool, 4.30pm