Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream and how to watch the Premier League from anywhere online

Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream
Liverpool vs Aston Villa is available to watch in the US on Peacock TV, which starts at just $4.99 a month. The non-UK-televised Premier League clash is also streaming on FuboTV in Canada, and Optus Sport in Australia. Use our No.1-rated VPN to watch from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa today just below.
- USA: Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream Peacock TV
- CAN: Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream FuboTV
- AUS: Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream Optus Sport
Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream: match preview
Liverpool continue their quest to gatecrash the Premier League's top four when Aston Villa visit Anfield today.
Only Manchester City are in better form in the Premier League than Liverpool at the moment – and with Champions League qualification still a possibility, the Reds will be looking for a win here to keep up the pressure on Manchester United and Newcastle above them. A convincing 3-0 victory at struggling Leicester on Monday night stretched their winning run to seven, with two goals from Curtis Jones and a stunning long-range effort from Trent Alexander-Arnold sealing the deal. With a visit to already-relegated Southampton on the final day, Liverpool will want their last home game of the season to make it eight.
Aston Villa come into this game with a chance of finishing in the European places, thanks in no small part to their win over Spurs last weekend. Jacob Ramsey gave Villa the lead inside 10 minutes, with a free-kick from Douglas Luiz settling the home side's nerves with around 20 minutes left to play. It was just as well he did, because Harry Kane pulled one back with a 90th-minute penalty, but if Unai Emery's side take maximum points from their remaining two games, they will have a great chance of playing European football for the first time in over 10 years. Considering they were 19th when he took over, their transformation has been one of the stories of the season.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa kicks off at 3pm BST / 10am EDT at Anfield today, Saturday 20th May. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream from anywhere today.
USA: Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream
EPL soccer fans in the US can watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa on Peacock TV, which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.
Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a football-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.
Liverpool vs Villa Peacock TV Premium $4.99/month
Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live EPL soccer games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.
The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.
Watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa live from anywhere
You won't be able to watch your go-to Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.
It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream from anywhere in the world.
We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Premier League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.
Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Premier League live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console, and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.
How to use a VPN for Liverpool vs Aston Villa
1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Liverpool vs Aston Villa in the Premier League, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.
3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream!
Can I watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa in the UK?
Sadly, Liverpool vs Aston Villa will not be televised in the UK, though you can keep up-to-date with the game with live commentary from BBC Radio 5Live and via the BBC Sport website.
Don't forget: Australian, US, and Canadian fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on Optus Sport, Peacock TV and FuboTV.
Watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa in Canada
FuboTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast all 380 Premier League 2022/23 matches in Canada, which of course includes Liverpool vs Aston Villa. Watch live on the FuboTV app, the FuboTV website, or via compatible smart TVs and set-top boxes.
A subscription to FuboTV costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.97 for three months, or CA$199.99 for a full year. No contract, no fuss.
Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad while travelling outside Canada.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa Watch all Premier League games
FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$199.99 for the year. There's a FuboTV app available on most smart platforms.
Watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa in Australia
If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Liverpool vs Aston Villa, along with every 2022/23 Premier League game. The service costs AU$24.99 monthly, but existing Optus customers can get it for AU$6.99 per month.
Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access your local Premier League live stream without being blocked.
Liverpool vs Villa | Watch EPL for AU$25/month
Watch a Premier League 2022/23 live stream and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa kick-off time
Global Liverpool vs Aston Villa kick-off times
- UK: 3pm
- Central Europe: 4pm
- USA (EDT/PDT): 10am / 7am
- Australia: 12pm (Sunday)
- New Zealand: 2am (Sunday)
Premier League – May dates & TV times
All times 3pm BST (UK time) unless otherwise stated
Saturday 20th May
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford, 12.30pm
AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, 5.30pm
Sunday 21st May
West Ham United vs Leeds United, 1.30pm
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton, 2pm
Manchester City vs Chelsea, 4pm
Monday 22nd May
Newcastle United vs Leicester City, 8pm
Wednesday 24th May
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City, 8pm
Thursday 25th May
Manchester United vs Chelsea, 8pm
Sunday 28th May
Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, 4.30pm
Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion, 4.30pm
Brentford vs Manchester City, 4.30pm
Chelsea vs Newcastle United, 4.30pm
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest, 4.30pm
Everton vs AFC Bournemouth, 4.30pm
Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur, 4.30pm
Leicester City vs West Ham United, 4.30pm
Manchester United vs Fulham, 4.30pm
Southampton vs Liverpool, 4.30pm
