Leicester vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch the Premier League

Leicester vs Arsenal live stream

Leicester vs Arsenal is available to watch in the US on Peacock TV, which starts at just $4.99 a month. The Premier League clash is also streaming on FuboTV in Canada and Optus Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your home coverage from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch Leicester vs Arsenal on TV just below.

Leicester vs Arsenal live stream: match preview

Arsenal visit Leicester on Saturday looking to put the pressure on their title rivals with another win.

The Gunners beat Aston Villa 4-2 last weekend, but they could easily have dropped points at Villa Park. The home side were ahead twice through Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho, the latter finishing off a wonderfully worked move just after half an hour, but Oleksandr Zinchenko drew Arsenal level with 30 minutes left to play. Jorginho put the visitors ahead when his stoppage-time shot hit the bar and went in off the back of Emiliano Martinez's head, before Gabriel Martinelli tapped into an empty net after the Aston Villa 'keeper had gone up for a corner.

After a dreadful run of post-Christmas form that saw Leicester lose four games in a row, things seemed to be looking up in the East Midlands. A draw with Brighton and big wins against Villa and Spurs suggested Brendan Rodgers' side had turned a corner, but despite a good start against Manchester United last Sunday the Foxes eventually succumbed 3-0. Leicester haven't beaten a team on top of the league since a 1-0 win at Old Trafford in 1998. Can they change that here today?

Leicester vs Arsenal kicks off at 3pm GMT / 10am EST at the King Power Stadium today. Make sure you know how to watch a Leicester vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere.

USA: Leicester vs Arsenal live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch Leicester vs Arsenal on Peacock TV, which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV (opens in new tab) is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

(opens in new tab) Leicester vs Arsenal Peacock TV Premium $4.99/month (opens in new tab)

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live EPL soccer games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch Leicester vs Arsenal: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Leicester vs Arsenal live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Leicester vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Premier League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Premier League live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console, and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Leicester vs Arsenal

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Leicester vs Arsenal in the Premier League, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Leicester vs Arsenal live stream!

Can I watch Leicester vs Arsenal in the UK?

Sadly, Leicester vs Arsenal will not be televised in the UK, though there will be live commentary of the game on the radio via talkSPORT (opens in new tab).

Don't forget: Australian, US, and Canadian fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on Optus Sport, Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Our expert verdict on the best OLED TVs

Watch Leicester vs Arsenal in Canada

FuboTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast all 380 Premier League 2022/23 matches in Canada, which of course includes Leicester vs Arsenal. Watch live on the FuboTV app, the FuboTV website, or via compatible smart TVs and set-top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV (opens in new tab) costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.97 for three months, or CA$199.99 for a full year. No contract, no fuss.

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad (opens in new tab) while travelling outside Canada.

(opens in new tab) Leicester vs Arsenal Watch all Premier League games (opens in new tab)

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$199.99 for the year. There's a FuboTV app available on most smart platforms.

Watch Leicester vs Arsenal in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Leicester vs Arsenal, along with every 2022/23 Premier League game. The service costs AU$24.99 monthly, but existing Optus customers can get it for AU$6.99 per month.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local Premier League live stream without being blocked.

(opens in new tab) Leicester vs Arsenal | Watch EPL for AU$25/month (opens in new tab)

Watch a Premier League 2022/23 live stream and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

Leicester vs Arsenal kick-off time

Global Leicester vs Arsenal kick-off times

UK: 3pm

3pm Central Europe: 4pm

4pm USA (EST/PST): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia: 2am (Sunday)

2am (Sunday) New Zealand: 4am (Sunday)

All times 3pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Saturday 25th February

Everton vs Aston Villa

Leeds United vs Southampton

Leicester City vs Arsenal

West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest

AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City 5.30pm

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool 7.45pm

Sunday 26th February

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea 1.30pm