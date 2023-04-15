Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang live stream: how to watch WBO boxing online, ringwalk time, what TV channel

Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang will stream live on ESPN+ in the States. Fans in the UK can watch on BT Sport, while viewers in Australia can purchase it through Kayo Sports Main Event. Use a VPN to watch your usual stream while abroad (opens in new tab). Full details on how to watch Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang on TV just below.

Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang live stream: fight preview

Everyone loves a proper heavyweight tear up and Joe Joyce (15-0) against Zhilei Zhang (24-1-1) on Saturday night promises to be a heavy-handed scrap between two big punchers. Joyce's interim WBO heavyweight title will be on the line as the former Olympic bronze medallist looks to add another win to his impressive record as he goes after a mega fight with one of the division's big names Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder. Zhang has proven to be a tough opponent before and with 19 KOs on his record, can definitely bang.

No one could ever accuse Joe Joyce of taking the easy option. The WBO interim heavyweight champion took what many boxer observers believed to be an unnecessary risk in fighting former world champion Joseph Parker in September last year, but the 37-year-old produced the performance of his career to stop the New Zealander in the 11th round with a savage finish. One of the most avoided fighters in the world, Joyce knows time isn't on his side and wants the big fights as soon as he can get them. He's the WBO mandatory for their version of the world heavyweight title, held by Usyk, and would be among the first in line to face either the Ukrainian or Fury later in the year. An excellent pressure fighter, Joyce has a superb jab and is light on his feet with gunpowder in his overhand right. Expect fireworks.

Zhilei Zhang may be a month away from his 40th birthday but the 2008 Olympic silver medallist is showing no signs of slowing down just yet. The Chinese heavyweight lost a close decision to Filip Hrgovic last time out on the undercard of the Usyk vs Joshua rematch in Saudi Arabia, a performance that many at ringside thought Zhang could have edged. That was Zhang's first defeat of a nine-year professional career and, though not the lightest on his feet, the 39-year-old has big knockout power, having stopped 19 of his previous opponents. An awkward southpaw, Zhang has spent much of his professional time fighting in the away corner, so not even a vociferous home crowd at London's Copper Box Arena will deter him from pulling off a big upset.

The Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang main card is due to start at 10.30pm BST on Saturday, 15th April, at the Copper Box Arena, London, UK. That's 5.30pm EST / 2.30pm PST / 7.30am AEST (Sunday). Below, we've curated all the info for boxing fans looking for a Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang live stream in the UK, US, Australia and beyond...

Rights to show Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal means you'll also be able to watch other Queensberry boxing events on the platform. Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang will be on BT Sport 1 in HD and BT Sport Ultimate in 4K.

Boxing fans in Australia can watch the Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang for a one-off fee of $29.95 via Kayo Sports Main Event. The fight is set to begin at around 7.30am AEST on Sunday afternoon.

Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang tale of the tape

Name: Joe Joyce – Zhilei Zhang

Nationality: British – Chinese

Date of Birth: 19th September 1985 – 2nd May 1983

Height: 6' 6'' – 6' 6"

Reach: 80.5" – 78"

Total Fights: 15 – 26

Record: 15-0 (14 KOs) – 24-1-1 (19KOs)

Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang live stream start time

Global Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang estimated start times:

UK: 10.30pm

10.30pm Central Europe: 11.30pm

11.30pm USA (EDT/PST): 5.30pm / 2.30pm

5.30pm / 2.30pm Australia: 7.30am AEST (Sunday)

7.30am AEST (Sunday) New Zealand: 9.30am (Sunday)

Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang full card

Main card

Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang – for WBO interim heavyweight title

Denzel Bentley vs Kieran Smith

Sam Noakes vs Karthik Sathish Kumar

Mikaela Mayer vs Christina Linardatou

Sonny Ali vs Richard Helm

Moses Itauma vs Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko

Seth Gyimah vs Darryl Sharp

Joel Kodua vs TBA

Eithan James vs. Georgi Velichkov