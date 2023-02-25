Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream and how to watch the boxing from anywhere – fight news, undercard, start time

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury is live an ESPN+ PPV in the States. In the UK, it's on BT Sport Box Office, and Kayo Sports Main Event in Australia. Those in Germany get the best deal of all. You can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury for just €1.99 on Bild+. Use a VPN to watch your usual stream while abroad (opens in new tab). Full details on how to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury on TV just below.

GER: Jake Paul vs Tommy Fure live stream on Bild+ (€1.99) (opens in new tab)

USA: Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream on ESPN+ PPV ($49.99)

UK: Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream on BT Sport Box Office (£19.95)

ROW: Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream on Fite.TV (from $21.99)

Watch your local stream from abroad with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream: fight preview

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury has twice fallen through but finally the trash-talking pair are going to share a ring on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia in the latest money-spinning influencer boxing event. For all the marketing and social media interest in the fight, this is also a decent match up for two novices who have grown up in the spotlight and have a genuine dislike for each other. Say what you like about YouTube stars donning the gloves, this cruiserweight fight has real intrigue and the winner will get a WBC world ranking.

Jake Paul has come a long way since being a child TV star on the Disney show Bizaardvark, where he would accept bizarre dare requests. Going on to hoover up views and likes on YouTube, Paul has since used his internet fame to channel a genuine interest in boxing. He has fought, and won, eight times and has certainly brought plenty of new eyes to the sport, even if many boxing purists fail to see the sporting merit in the internet personality-turned-fighter.

Last time out against former UFC Anderson Silva, Paul won with a convincing stoppage and proved he can be a dangerous puncher. Nicknamed 'The Problem Child', he also knows how to sell a fight like few others and has used his opponent's own social media notoriety and familial boxing pedigree – previously betting Tyson Fury $1m he would beat his brother – to take home the bigger purse of the evening's fight. If he wins, he'll get plenty more cash and a WBC world ranking, further legitimising himself in boxing's professional hierarchy.

Tommy Fury delayed his professional career to appear on dating show Love Island in 2019, meeting his partner Molly-Mae Hague in the famous villa. The pair have just welcomed their first child, Bambi, to the world and Fury is desperate to prove his worth against Paul after the influencer's disparaging remarks about the couple, also revealing their daughter's name before they had chance to. Fury has been boxing from an early age but, having pulled out of this fight twice before through injury and visa issues getting in the US, there are some who wonder whether he has the determination to make a proper go of it in the professional ranks.

He has eight wins out of eight fights and has more pedigree, but Paul's relentlessness has him a surprising favourite with many bookmakers.

"Jake Paul’s boxing career ends on February 26th and I can finally move on with mine," Fury said. Older brother Tyson has said he'll "disown" his younger sibling should he lose to Paul. There's plenty on the line and the pressure is on – it will be fascinating to see how evenly this match will be contested.

The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury main event is due to start at 10pm GMT / 5pm EST today, Saturday 25th February, 2023, in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Make sure you know how to watch a Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream. We have all the details whether you're looking for a live stream from the UK, US, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Germany or beyond.

Germany: Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream

Fight fans in Germany get the best deal for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury. Bild Plus will televise the fight online as part of its standard subscription. It's normally €7.99 per month but you can currently get a deal on Bild Plus for just €1.99 per month which is valid for your first 12 months. There's no long contract, though. You can cancel whenever you like.

(opens in new tab) Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream Bild+ (€1.99) (opens in new tab)

German newspaper Bild has its own streaming service on which it hosts a number of top fights throughout the year. Best of all it's cheap as chips. It's just €1.99 for a month's subscription. You can cancel at any time. If you're a German subscriber away from home, you can use a VPN to watch a Bild Plus live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for boxing PPVs. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch boxing live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription. (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight, you may wish to choose 'Germany' for Bild Plus.

3. Then head over to Bild Plus (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream!

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream in the UK

In the UK, boxing fans can stream the big Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight for just £19.95 ($30) via BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab).

Going to be outside the UK this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access BT Sport Box Office without being blocked.

You can watch online, via Mac or PC, or with the BT Sport Box Office app for iOS and Android. The apps supports Chromecast and Airplay, so you can cast to your TV if needs be.

(opens in new tab) Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury PPV £19.95 ($30) on BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab)

Catch all the action from Saturday night's boxing from Wembley at this bargain price from BT Sports. Remember to use a VPN to watch from abroad – UK citizens only, please.

US: Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream

In the US, ESPN+ has the TV rights to the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream. Be warned, though, to watch the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight and undercard, you will also need to part with $49.99 for the PPV, on top of your ESPN+ subscription.

(opens in new tab) Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream ESPN+ PPV ($49.99)

Click through to view your ESPN+ subscription and PPV options. You'll get the benefit of all the sports on ESPN+ long after the fight has finished. Arguably the best deal, is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month (with ads) or $19.99 (ad-free).

Watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Boxing fans in Australia can watch the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury for a one-off fee of $29.95 via Kayo Sports Main Event (opens in new tab). Though you don't need a Kayo Sports subscription to watch the fight, you can currently get a one-week Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab) for the streaming service, so you may as well fill your boots. There are no lock-in contracts for the streaming service and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including the NRL, NFL, F1, NHL, MLB, as well as international cricket. Once the trial is up, the Basic plan costs just $27.50 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The fight is set to begin at 9am AEDT on Sunday. For those wanting to watch home coverage of the big fight from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Rest of the World: watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

For the vast majority of fight fans around the world, Fite.TV is the place to go for a (relatively) cheap live stream of the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury bout. The streaming service will show the hotly anticipated bout, plus a stacked undercard, for $21.99 and you can tune in via the Fite app on your smartphone or tablet, on Apple TV, Roku and Chromecast or from your computer's preferred browser.

The streaming service offers a host of boxing, judo and MMA events each year on its Fite.TV Plus serfor the monthly fee of $7.99 or a yearly subscription costing $69.99. You can get a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab), too, by signing up today.

The two, so-far unmentioned, exceptions are that in Brazil and Canada, you'll need a DAZN PPV to watch this fight. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury PPV on Fite.TV ($21.99) (opens in new tab)

Fite.TV is the place to watch Jake Paul and Tommy Fury's grudge bout. Fight fans around the world (excluding the US, UK, Canada and Australia) can grab the PPV for $21.99. If you're abroad at the moment, remember you need a VPN (opens in new tab) to get access to the Fite.TV live stream.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury tale of the tape

Name: Jake Paul – Tommy Fury

Nationality: American – British

Date of Birth: 17th January 1997 – 7th May 1999

Height: 6' 1'' – 6'

Reach: 76" – 80"

Total Fights: 6 – 8

Record: 6-0 (4 KOs) – 8-0 (4KOs)

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream start time

Global Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury estimated start times:

UK: 10pm

10pm Central Europe: 11pm

11pm USA (EDT/PST): 5pm / 2pm

5pm / 2pm Australia: 9am (Sunday)

9am (Sunday) New Zealand: 11am (Sunday)

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury undercard

There's more to this big night of boxing than just the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury main event, though, so you'll certainly get your money's worth from the PPV.

The chief support will be a contest between Ilunga Makabu and Badou Jack for Makabu's WBC world cruiserweight title. This will be the Congolese champion's third defence of his world crown, while 39-year-old Jack is gunning to become a three-weight with victory after holding straps at super-middleweight and light-heavyweight, counting victories over British fighters George Groves and Nathan Cleverley on his CV.

Elsewhere, Ashton Sylve and Bader Samreen will also appear on the undercard.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury (10 rounds - cruiserweight)

Ilunga Makabu vs Badou Jack (12 rounds - cruiserweight, WBC title)

Ashton Sylve vs Maxwell Awuku (8 rounds - super-featherweight)

Bader Samreen vs Viorel Simion (8 rounds - lightweight)

Muhsin Cason vs Taryel Jafarov (8 rounds - cruiserweight)

Adam Saleh vs Stuart Kellog (6 rounds- super-lightweight)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Ronnald Martinez (4 rounds - super-lightweight)