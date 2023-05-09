How to watch Giro d'Italia: live stream stages 4, 5 and 6 for free

Watch Giro d'Italia live stream 2023

You can live stream Giro d'Italia for free on SBS On Demand in Australia. Rai Play in Italy, and S4C in Wales are also offering free live coverage of the entire race. Use a VPN to pick up your usual stream from anywhere (opens in new tab), even if you're outside your home country. Full details on how to watch Giro d'Italia from anywhere just below.

Giro d'Italia stages 4, 5 & 6 preview

We've had an ITT, a flat stage and an intermediate stage, and now the Giro d'Italia really starts to crank up the pain. There was a little more of the same with Stage 4, which took the peloton from Venosa to Lago Laceno via the Passo delle Crocelle, but that was enough to see our first breakaway win of the Giro with Aurélien Paret-Peintre powering to victory at the top of the Colle Molella, with Andreas Leknessund in tow.

Indeed it's the Norwegian that wears the maglia rosa heading into Stage 5 with 28 seconds over former race leader Remco Evenpoel, who finished over two minutes behind with the peleton.

Stage 5, which sets off from Atripalda and ends in Salerno tomorrow, promises to be the most energy-sapping leg of the race so far, taking in the Guardia dei Lombardi and 2,400m of altitude gain. Stage 6 continues in the same vein, starting and ending in Naples via a whistle-stop tour of Vesuvius and Sorrento, with 2,800m of gain thanks largely to the Picco Sant’Angelo.

Andreas Leknessund has become the first Norwegian to wear the pink jersey since Knut Knudsen back in 1981. Paret-Peintre now sits in third. Portugal's Joao Almeida is in fourth, one minute off the lead, with Primoz Roglic at +01:12.

With 21 stages of hard racing over 23 days, it's the most beautiful method of torture on the UCI World Tour. You can take a look at the full Giro d'Italia 2023 live stream details on our main page or use the info below.

Giro d'Italia free live streams

Lucky cycling fans in Australia, Italy, Wales and Ireland can watch the entirety of Giro d'Italia for free:

Australia - SBS On Demand (opens in new tab) (English)

- SBS On Demand (English) Italy - Rai Play (opens in new tab)

- Rai Play Wales - S4C (opens in new tab)

Watch a Giro d'Italia live stream from anywhere

Most live sports coverage is location-sensitive. That means you can't normally access your usual service when travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that allows you to select your preferred location and quickly unblock any Giro d'Italia live stream – including those free options – no matter where you are.

ExpressVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch free Giro d'Italia live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support, too. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is. Five stars. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for any Giro d'Italia live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend for smooth, speedy video streaming.

2. Open the VPN app and choose your location. For Giro d'Italia, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to unblock SBS On Demand.

3. Then head over to SBS On Demand (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy that free Giro d'Italia live stream.

You might also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab), which offers 24-hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

Watch Giro d'Italia: live stream stages 4, 5 & 6 in the UK

The 2023 Giro d'Italia is being shown live on Eurosport via Discovery+.

A subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year, and includes Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more besides.

If you only care about cycling, you can also live stream Giro d'Italia on GCN+, which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events.

Don't forget: Aussie cycling fans travelling abroad can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to stream the free SBS coverage from overseas. Full details just above.

Watch Giro d'Italia: live stream stages 4, 5 & 6 in the USA

The 2023 Giro d'Italia is available to watch in the US via GCN+.

A subscription costs $8.99 per month or $49.99 per year. That includes live and uninterrupted coverage of men's and women's pro-cycling throughout the season.

Watch Giro d'Italia: live stream stages 4, 5 & 6 in Canada

GCN+ is also the place to watch live Giro d'Italia coverage in Canada.

A subscription costs CA$11.99 per month or CA$59.99 for the year, and also gets you coverage of a multitude of UCI events every month.

Remember, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access any local live stream when travelling away from home.