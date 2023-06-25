How to watch Elton John at Glastonbury 2023 – free live stream, time, setlist

Six decades after getting his first gig playing piano at a northwest London pub, Elton John is going out in style. His Sunday night headline slot on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage will be his last ever UK show and as you'd expect he's gone all-out for the big send-off, putting together a one-off spectacular featuring all of his biggest hits and a parade of famous friends. He revealed this week that he's never been to Glasto before, either as a performer or a punter, so don't feel too down about being stuck at home this weekend – Elton John at Glastonbury 2023 is being live streamed for free on BBC iPlayer.

Time: 9pm BST / 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 6am AEST

Elton John's discography is the envy of every serious artist past, present and future. His second single, almost laughably, was Your Song, one of the most gorgeous ballads any of us have had the pleasure of hearing. He was 23 years old and virtually unknown at the time of its release and, fittingly for the man who would soon pen Rocket Man, it launched him into the stratosphere.

Smash hit after smash hit followed in the ensuing decades, from masterpieces like Tiny Dancer and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, to the riotous Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting and I'm Still Standing, and the more introspective Sacrifice. Elton John's done it all, and he's set to burn out his fuse up there alone one final time.

It's probably fair to suggest that Elton John has tended to garner a little more appreciation in the US than in his native UK, and that may be at the back of his mind as he puts on one of the most significant shows of his storied career.

Who joins him up there remains to be seen, but there's huge speculation around Dua Lipa, Eminem, Lil Nas X, Billy Joel, Kate Bush, Harry Styles and Lady Gaga, many of whom he's collaborated with. This is going to be emotional, so read on as we explain how to watch Elton John at Glastonbury 2023 from anywhere in the world.

