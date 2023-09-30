How to watch Canelo vs Charlo live stream for FREE — world title boxing fight, ringwalk time

Canelo vs Charlo will stream live for FREE in Mexico via Azteca 7. Use a VPN to unblock the stream if you happen to be venturing outside of Mexico.

In the US the fight can be watched via Showtime PPV for $84.99. Fight fans in the UK can watch on PPV.com (US$84.99). For Canadian viewers it's US$84.99 on PPV.com, while in Australia its AU$39.95 via Kayo Sports Main Event PPV.

Full details on how to watch Canelo vs Charlo on TV just below.

Canelo vs Charlo live stream

Here is a list of the streaming services to watch the Canelo vs Charlo live stream:

What time does the Canelo fight start? The Canelo vs Charlo main card is due to start at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Saturday, 30th September, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. That's 2am BST (Sunday) / 11am AEST (Sunday). The ringwalks are expected to get underway at around 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am BST (Sunday) / 1pm AEST (Sunday). Below, we've curated all the info for boxing fans looking for a Canelo vs Charlo live stream in the UK, US, Australia and beyond.

Canelo vs Charlo live stream: fight preview

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, one of the greatest boxers in history and the only fighter ever to hold all the titles in the super middleweight division, takes on undisputed light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, on Saturday night.

There have been rumours that Canelo's best days are behind him, after he suffered an injury to his left hand in knocking out Caleb Plant to become the undisputed super-middleweight supremo two years ago. Bouts against Dmitry Bivol (which he lost at light-heavyweight) and Gennady Golovkin followed, and it was only after his victory over GGG that he underwent surgery to correct it.

With his hand now fully healed, will this fight mark the return of the Canelo of old? What more can motivate the man who has won so much? The prospect of a 60th professional win should do the trick.

His opponent, American fighter Jermell Charlo, boasts a record of 35-1-1 including 19 KOs. The 33-year-old is the top dog in the light middleweight class but, in order to face Canelo, he's had to move up two weight divisions. Critics say he hasn’t faced an opponent of the same calibre as Canelo before. Will he be able to deal with the Mexican's punching power?

Charlo may need to adapt his fighting style for this one, as going toe to toe with Alvarez could surely only end one way. Canelo has never been knocked out, but he has been defeated twice, losing to Mayweather earlier in his career and of course more recently to Bivol. The American might do well to mirror Money's elusive style.

Where to watch a FREE Canelo vs Charlo live stream

Fight fans in Mexico care the luckiest in the world, as they can watch a FREE Canelo vs Charlo live stream via Azteca 7. Travelling outside Mexico? You'll need a VPN to unblock Azteca 7.

Watch a Canelo vs Charlo live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now, you might not be able to watch the Canelo vs Charlo fight as you would if you were at home, as the service will detect your location based on your IP address, and may automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) will help you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet and can set your device to appear as if it's anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Canelo vs Charlo

Using a VPN to stream TV from abroad is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Canelo vs Charlo, you could choose 'Mexico' for Azteca 7.

3. Then head over to Azteca 7 on your browser or device and watch the Canelo vs Charlo live stream!

You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

Watch a Canelo vs Charlo live stream in the US

In the USA, Showtime PPV will broadcast the Canelo vs Charlo live stream, which is priced at $84.99 You can purchase the PPV on the Showtime website, with the service available on a wide variety of devices big and small, including iOS and Android handsets, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox and many more.

UK: Canelo vs Charlo live stream

Surprisingly, no major broadcasters are showing Canelo vs Charlo in the UK, but it's available to live stream via the PPV.com streaming service. The bad news is that you'll have to dig deep for the privilege, with the PPV priced at US $84.99, which is roughly £70. You'll also need to register an account, in order to tune in. Live coverage starts at 2am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning, with the Canelo vs Charlo ring walks expected at around 4am.

Watch a Canelo vs Charlo live stream in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch the Canelo vs Charlo for a one-off fee of $39.95 via Kayo Sports Main Event. You don't need a Kayo Sports subscription, but it's a great add-on. There are no lock-in contracts for the streaming service and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including the NRL, NFL, F1, NHL, MLB, as well as international cricket. Once the trial is up, the Basic plan costs just AU$30 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. There's also the entry-level One plan for AU$25 a month. The Canelo vs Charlo ringwalks are expected at around 1pm AEST on Sunday afternoon, with coverage of the event beginning at 11am.

Canelo vs Charlo tale of the tape

Name: Saul Canelo Alvarez | Jermell Charlo

Nationality: Mexican | American

Age: 33 | 33

Height: 5' 8" | 5' 11''

Reach: 70.5" | 73"

Total Fights: 63 | 37

Record: 59-2-2 (39 KOs) | 35-1-1 (19 KOs)

Belts: WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, The Ring super middleweight | WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, The Ring light middleweight titles

Canelo vs Charlo live stream start time

Canelo vs Charlo estimated start times:

UK: 4am (Sunday)

4am (Sunday) Central Europe: 5am (Sunday)

5am (Sunday) USA (EDT/PST): 11pm / 8pm (Saturday)

11pm / 8pm (Saturday) Australia: 1pm AEST (Sunday)

1pm AEST (Sunday) New Zealand: 3pm (Sunday)

Canelo vs Charlo main card

Canelo Alvarez (c) vs Jermell Charlo – WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF super middleweight titles

Jesus Ramos Jr. vs Erickson Lubin – Light middleweight

Yordenis Ugas vs Mario Barrios – Vacant WBC interim welterweight title

Elijah Garcia vs Armando Resendiz – Middleweight

Frank Sanchez vs Scott Alexander – Heavyweight

Gabriel Valenzuela vs Yeis Gabriel Solano – Super lightweight

Terrell Gausha vs KeAndre Leatherwood – Middleweight

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Isaac Rodrigues – Light heavyweight

Curmel Moton vs Ezequiel Flores – Super featherweight

Justin Viloria vs Angel Barrera – Super featherweight

Bek Nurmaganbet vs Abimbola Osundairo – Super middleweight

Abilkhan Amankul vs Joeshon James – Middleweight