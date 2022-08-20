Usyk vs Joshua 2 live stream and how to watch the Rage in the Red Sea free online

Usyk vs Joshua 2 is shaping up to be a classic. The long-awaited world heavyweight title rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk gets underway this Saturday at Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Superdome. Ready for the Rage on the Red Sea? US viewers can watch live on DAZN for $19.99. Follow our guide to watch a cheap Usyk vs Joshua 2 live stream online and on TV and catch the full fight wherever you are.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 live stream Date: Saturday 20th Aug 2022 Main card: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 2am AEST Usyk vs AJ ringwalks: 10.30pm BST / 5.30pm ET / 7.30pm AEST US stream: DAZN (opens in new tab) ($19.99) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free UK stream: Sky Sports Box Office (£26.95 PPV) AUS stream: DAZN (AU$13.99)

Having been dominated by Ukranian pro Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just under a year ago, Anthony Joshua will be desperate to clock up a convincing win in Saudi Arabia and cement his place in boxing history by becoming a three-time world champion. A bad defeat could see the 2012 Olympic gold medallist announce his retirement.

The latter scenario is a very real possibility. Talented southpaw Usyk is arguably the more dangerous boxer, having already proven once that he has the raw speed and skill to outsmart AJ. Fellow heavyweight Tyson Fury is one of many pundits tipping Uysk:

"In heavyweight boxing, it only takes one punch," Fury told reporters. "It wasn’t a complete landslide last time, Usyk had a lot of marks on his face, he was cut up. He’s not hard to hit, Usyk, he’s right there in front of you. So, Joshua can obviously land a big punch, but I just think that Usyk’s too cute for him."

Can Joshua snatch Usyk's WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO titles, and move a step closer to a blockbuster showdown with undefeated heavyweight king Tyson Fury? Or will it be curtains for the Brit's career?

US fans can watch the fight live on DAZN for just $19.99. Here's how to watch a cheap Usyk vs Joshua 2 live stream from wherever you are.

Watch a free Usyk vs Joshua 2 live stream on YouTube

The people of Ukraine will be able to watch the Usyk vs Joshua rematch for free via Oleksandr Usyk's YouTube channel (opens in new tab), as well as on Ukrainian public TV, and the Megogo streaming platform.

For those who wish to have English commentary, we recommend listening to talkSPORT (opens in new tab) simultaneously, which you can tune into all over the world.

The live stream on Usyk's YouTube channel will be geo-locked, however. If you're currently outside of Ukraine, you'll need a VPN (opens in new tab) to bypass restrictions, which we explain how to use below.

Watch a Usyk vs Joshua 2 live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Usyk vs Joshua 2 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streams from almost anywhere – and save money!

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Usyk vs Joshua 2

Using a VPN to watch Usyk vs Joshua 2 is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Usyk vs Joshua 2, you may wish to choose 'US' for DAZN.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the Usyk vs Joshua 2 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 live stream in the USA

(Image credit: DAZN)

US boxing fans can watch a Usyk vs Joshua 2 live stream as part of their regular DAZN subscription.

Membership costs just $19.99 a month, so it's a bargain way to watch the Rage in the Red Sea.

Outside the USA today? Simply use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access DAZN when travelling overseas. Scroll down for step-by-step instructions.

Watch a Usyk vs Joshua 2 live stream in the UK

Usyk vs Joshua 2 will be live exclusively on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

It's a pay-per-view event priced at £26.95 (opens in new tab). The ringwalks are expected at around 10.30pm BST on Saturday; repeats are at 8am and 3pm on Sunday 21st August.

Don't forget: US boxing fans travelling abroad can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock DAZN and watch Uysk vs Joshua 2 on DAZN for just $19.99. Scroll up for a step-by-step guide.

Watch a Usyk vs Joshua 2 live stream in Australia

(Image credit: DAZN)

Aussie viewers can stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live as part of their regular DAZN (opens in new tab) subscription (from AU$13.99 a month).

The ringwalks are expected around 2am AEST on Sunday morning.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 full card

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua for WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles

Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhilei Zhang; IBF world heavyweight title eliminator

Callum Smith vs. Mathieu Bauderlique; Light heavyweight

Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera; Cruiserweight

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jose Alatorre; Super lightweight

Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova; Women's super bantamweight

Andrew Tabiti vs. James Wilson; Heavyweight

Ben Whittaker vs. Petar Nosic; Light heavyweight

Daniel Lapin vs. Jozef Jurko; Light heavyweight

Rashed Belhasa vs. Traycho Georgiev; TBA

Bader Al Samreen vs. Faud Taverdi; Super lightweight

Usyk vs Joshua 2 tale of the tape

Oleksandr "The Cat" Usyk – Anthony "AJ" Joshua

Nationality: Ukrainian – British

Born: January 17, 1987 – October 15th, 1989

Height: 6' 3" – 6' 6"

Reach: 78 inches – 82 inches

Total fights: 19 – 26

Record: 19-0 with 13 knockouts, 24-2 with 22 knockouts