Scotland vs Hungary live streams: how to watch Euro 2024 for free

Passion, running and Andy Robertson screaming can only get you so far, but they’ve given Scotland an outside chance of reaching the last 16. In order to get there, however, they almost certainly need to beat Hungary, who are by-and-large in the same boat. Taking place at Red Bull Arena on Sunday, 23rd June, kick-off is at 8pm BST (3pm ET / 12pm PT in the US, and 5am AEST on Monday morning in Australia). Don't miss it.

Scotland (3rd) rebounded from their opening night humiliation with a workmanlike display that earned them a much-needed point against Switzerland. As hard as Billy Gilmour strived to infuse the Tartan Army's play with some level of coherence, it's clear that several of Steve Clarke's personnel are well below the required standard, and once again it was an obvious dearth of composure on the ball, particularly at the back, that proved their undoing.

If Hungary (4th) had replicated their performance levels against Germany during their clash with Swizterland, there's a good chance they'd already have one foot in the knockouts. Instead, the Magyars are on the verge of elimination. The best they can hope for is a place in the knockouts by virtue of being one of the best-ranked third-placed teams – and to achieve that they need to not only win, but drastically improve their goal difference in the process.

Scotland vs Hungary is free to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Scotland vs Hungary live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

Free Scotland vs Hungary 2024 live streams

You can watch Scotland vs Hungary for free on BBC iPlayer.

You'll also find live live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Scotland vs Hungary live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. Get over 60% NordVPN in the sale

Watch Scotland vs Hungary live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Scotland vs Hungary live on Fox, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Scotland vs Hungary live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Scotland vs Hungary. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Shame you're not over the Tasman and in New Zealand. Kiwis can watch all of Euro 2024 live and free on TVNZ Plus.

Away from home? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.