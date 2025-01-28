Samsung HW-Q990F vs Sonos Arc Ultra: which Dolby Atmos soundbar should you buy?

The best soundbars will elevate your TV experience with fuller, more immersive sound. Both Samsung and Sonos provide offerings worthy of consideration, which is why we’re comparing the newly unveiled Samsung HW-Q990F against the tried and tested Sonos Arc Ultra – two products that you’re likely pondering over.

While we've only had hands-on time with the Samsung so far (with a full review planned once the sample passes through our testing rooms), we can still share our initial impressions of how these premium Dolby Atmos soundbars compare based on our extensive testing of the Arc Ultra and early hands-on experience with the Q990F. With that said, let’s jump straight in…

Samsung HW-Q990F vs Sonos Arc Ultra: price

Pricing for the Samsung HW-Q990F hasn't been announced yet, though we can make an educated guess based on its predecessor, the HW-Q990D, which launched at £1699 / $2000 / AU$2099 (and earned five stars in our Samsung HW-Q990D review). While that initial price might seem steep, the Q990D has frequently seen significant discounts, often dropping to around £999, so we could see the same in the period following the newer model’s release. As for the Sonos Arc Ultra, it comes in at a more accessible official price of £999 / $999 / AU$1799.

It's very much worth noting that the Samsung is a complete surround sound package that includes wireless rear speakers and a subwoofer, while the Sonos is a standalone soundbar. To match the Samsung's full surround capabilities, you'd need to add Sonos Era 300 speakers and a Sub 4, significantly increasing the total cost.

Samsung HW-Q990F vs Sonos Arc Ultra: design and build

The Samsung HW-Q990F maintains the angular aesthetic of its predecessor. The main soundbar unit features sharp edges and a mesh grille covering, while the compact wireless surround speakers continue to impress with their minimal footprint, requiring only power cables for operation – a thoughtful touch that aids flexible placement.

The most significant design evolution comes via the subwoofer: the previous tall, rectangular unit gives way to a more versatile cube design. While this new form factor offers welcome placement flexibility (particularly for those with space constraints), its smooth, rounded aesthetic creates a slight visual disconnect with the angular main unit and surrounds.

The Sonos Arc Ultra takes a more refined approach with its curved design and perforated grille. Though similar to its predecessor, the Ultra introduces a new ledge at the back of the top chassis housing touch controls – play/pause and skip controls sit centrally, with volume adjustment to the right and voice control access to the left. The Bluetooth pairing button's placement in the rear might feel a little awkward for regular access, depending on your digits.

At 118cm wide, the Arc Ultra is notably shorter than the Samsung, which is 130cm, though both bars maintain similarly discreet heights. While both soundbars can be wall-mounted, the Arc Ultra's more compact dimensions might prove easier to accommodate in some setups.

Samsung HW-Q990F vs Sonos Arc Ultra: features and connectivity

In terms of audio setup, the Samsung HW-Q990F maintains its predecessor's 11.1.4-channel configuration, with the main bar housing an impressive array of drivers including six elliptical midrange units, three forward-firing tweeters, four side-firing speakers, and two up-firing units for height effects. The wireless surround units each contain forward, side, and up-firing drivers to complete the immersive sound field.

As for Samsung’s new compact subwoofer, it introduces a dual 8in opposing driver configuration, which Samsung claims reduces vibration while delivering precise bass down to 32Hz with 300W of power. This new design might address occasional distortion issues, though we’ll have to wait for our final review to see how it fares in real use.

Samsung's SpaceFit room calibration also returns, continuously analysing and adjusting sound output based on room acoustics. The system will also support Samsung's newly announced Eclipsa Audio format, developed with Google, though its real-world benefits remain to be tested. The Q990F is expected to maintain support for both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats, continuing Samsung's comprehensive format compatibility.

The Sonos Arc Ultra, on the other hand, takes a different technical approach with its 9.1.4 channel configuration and innovative Sound Motion technology. This new system employs four lightweight motors in its woofer instead of a traditional single heavy motor, promising improved bass response and efficiency. The bar houses seven tweeters, six midrange woofers, and the Sound Motion woofer, all powered by 15 Class D amplifiers.

Connectivity notably favours the Samsung, with two HDMI 2.1 inputs supporting 4K/120Hz alongside its eARC port. The Sonos makes do with a single eARC connection, which could prove limiting for those with multiple gaming consoles or other sources. Both bars offer Bluetooth connectivity, with the Sonos adding AirPlay 2 and comprehensive multi-room capabilities through the Sonos ecosystem.

The Arc Ultra introduces some welcome software improvements though, including enhanced Speech Enhancement with adjustable levels, and Trueplay room calibration is finally available for Android users. Night mode returns with refined dynamic range compression, while the new AI Sound Pro processing promises improved spatial audio processing.

Samsung HW-Q990F vs Sonos Arc Ultra: sound quality

(Image credit: Future)

Based on our extensive testing of the Sonos Arc Ultra and initial hands-on experience with the Samsung HW-Q990F, both systems demonstrate impressive capabilities while taking different approaches to home cinema sound. The Arc Ultra showcases exceptional precision and control, which is particularly evident in its bass response. Its Sound Motion technology delivers impressively deep, tuneful low frequencies while maintaining clarity and definition that makes its predecessor sound somewhat loose in comparison.

The Arc Ultra's spatial audio capabilities are also particularly noteworthy, with precise placement of effects and excellent detail retrieval. During our testing of Blade Runner 2049, the soundbar demonstrated remarkable control over challenging bass sequences while maintaining clear dialogue projection and atmospheric detail. The ability to place sounds accurately in three-dimensional space creates an engaging cinematic experience that belies its single-unit design.

Our early experience with the Samsung HW-Q990F suggests promising performance from its redesigned subwoofer. Bass seemed notably punchy yet controlled in our brief stint listening to the system. The most significant changes come from the new subwoofer design, which despite its compact size, demonstrated impressive control and power during our initial testing sessions. We had a brief demo with both music and film content, and the system appears to be as dynamic, musical and theatrical as its predecessor, with some potential tweaks to make it feel even more engaging.

The system also appears to maintain the excellent surround integration we appreciated in its predecessor, creating an enveloping sound field through the harmonious interaction between the main bar, surrounds, and subwoofer. The dual opposing driver design in the new sub shows particular promise in reducing unwanted vibration and distortion – an occasional issue we noted with the previous model.

From our hands-on session, the Q990F demonstrated impressive dynamics and detail retrieval across various content types. However, we'll need more extensive testing in our dedicated facilities to fully assess its musical capabilities and long-term performance with different source materials.

Samsung HW-Q990F vs Sonos Arc Ultra: early verdict

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Both soundbars represent different approaches to premium home cinema audio, each with distinct advantages. The Sonos Arc Ultra excels as a standalone unit, offering a precise, musical performance, and impressive spatial audio from a single bar. Its integration with the wider Sonos ecosystem adds versatility for existing Sonos users, though the lack of HDMI inputs may frustrate some users, particularly gamers with multiple consoles.

The Samsung HW-Q990F appears to build successfully on its award-winning predecessor's foundation, with particular attention paid to the subwoofer design and integration. The inclusion of rear speakers and comprehensive HDMI connectivity makes it a more complete home cinema solution out of the box, while the new compact subwoofer design should appeal to those with space constraints.

We'll need to wait for our full review of the Samsung HW-Q990F before making a definitive recommendation. However, based on our initial impressions and experience with both brands, the choice may come down to individual preferences and setup requirements. Those seeking a premium standalone soundbar that excels with music might lean toward the Arc Ultra, while home cinema enthusiasts wanting a complete surround solution should keep the Samsung on their shortlist.

