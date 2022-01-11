PS5 restock news: where to buy a PS5 console in 2022

Demand for the Sony PS5 has been unprecedented since its launch. So while the Japanese giant’s fifth major console has sold by the million, PS5 restocks have been in short supply and console stock remains hard to find online and in physical stores.

The reason? The pandemic-induced global chip shortage, which has put the brakes on manufacturing and severely hampered the supply chain. The resurgence of a new COVID-19 variant certainly hasn't helped matters. When a PS5 restock does go live, it usually sells out within minutes and in some cases seconds.

The good news? Hope is on the horizon. With a bit of patience and a few tricks (which we'll teach you below), you can beat the odds and win the PS5 stock lottery. Right, let's start with the basics: here are all the retailers that offer regular PS5 restocks...

Read our full PlayStation 5 review

PS5 restock buying guide

(Image credit: Sony)

Fed up with missing out on PS5 restocks? There are plenty ways to stack the odds in your favour. We've pooled all the latest tips and tricks below...

Amazon Prime members in the UK/US get priority access to PS5 stock. Here's a 30-day free Prime trial if you're not a member.

Walmart Plus members get early access to PS5 drops. (Here's a free 15-day trial of Walmart Plus).

Game is one of the best places to find UK PS5 stock. This is because the company offers PS5 bundles – consoles bundled with games, accessories and even t-shirts – to deter scalpers. The pricier the bundle, the better your chances.

Best Buy is giving US customers who subscribe to its TotalTech service ($199.99 a year) early access to PS5 stock.

GameStop is another happy hunting ground. PS5 restocks start an hour early for members of its PowerUp Rewards Pro club ($15 per year).

Sony Direct uses a queueing system to block scalpers. You'll need a PlayStation Network account to join the queue, and be ready to solve the odd CAPTCHA test.

Finally, make sure you sign into your preferred retailer in advance and save your credit card details. That should speed up the checkout process.

Pro tip: pre-load your Amazon account with a gift card to cover the cost of your PS5. This will cut out any chance of your bank rejecting the payment at the last minute (it happens, and it's incredibly annoying).

Our pick of the best PS5 deals

Best PS5 stock tips 2022

You should never purchase a PS5 directly through Twitter – it's often a scam. Instead, you should use Twitter to track the latest PS5 restock rumours.

There are tons of fake accounts, so it's important to make sure you follow a legitimate tipster. We find PS5StockAlerts (US), PS5StockAlertUK (UK) and iloveps_5 (Australia) to be the most reliable sources for PS5 stock tips.

The best gaming TVs for PS5

Where to buy PS5 accessories

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Getting hold of PS5 accessories is a whole lot easier than getting hold of a PS5 console right now. But many of the most popular accessories still flash in and out of stock during busy trading periods such as Black Friday. In other words, you might want to grab stock while it's available, rather than wait until you secure your console.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – £59.99 ($69.99 / AU$109)

The PS5 only comes with one controller in the box, so this is a must-have for those who want to get stuck into multi-player gaming. It uses haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to make games more immersive. Pre-order in Starlight Blue and Cosmic Red.

PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – £89.95 ($99.99 / AU$159)

If you want to enjoy 3D audio, one of the one of the PS5's best features, you'll need one of these. It will also cut out background noise, so you can't hear anyone else in the same room, and make your gaming more immersive.

PlayStation 5 HD Camera – £49.99 ($69.99 / AU$99)

This Full HD camera lets you add yourself to gameplay videos or video chat during multiplayer marathons. A must when chatting to teammates of friends.

PlayStation 5 Media Remote – £24.99 ($29.99 / AU$49)

Want to use your PS5 as an entertainment hub? This handy remote will help you navigate everything from Netflix to 4K Blu-ray discs, and it'll make it as simple as changing channel on your TV.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station – £24.99 ($29.99 / AU$49)

This clever PlayStation 5 accessory charges up two wireless DualSense controllers at a time, so you'll never be powerless.

PlayStation 5 Console Covers – £45 ($55 / AU$85)

Available to order from Sony Direct from 21st January, and on general sale on 18th February, these official PS5 covers add a dash of colour to your console.

PlayStation 5 price: recent history

(Image credit: PlayStation)

After much waiting, Sony announced the price and release date of the PS5 on 16th September 2020.

The company set the price of the PS5 Digital Edition at £360 ($400), and the PS5 disc edition at £450 ($490, €499, AU$749.95). That came as a pleasant surprise to those who'd expected the PS5 to be priced higher than the rival Xbox Series X. Prices remain rock solid with demand continuing to outstrip supply in 2022.

But how does the PS5's price compare to that of its predecessors?

The original PlayStation and PS2 launched at £299 ($299) in 1994 and 2000 respectively. The PS3 was quite the step up in 2006, with the entry-level 20GB model starting at £425 ($499) – although that was more or less in line with inflation with regard to the original PlayStation, and there were also the significant hardware upgrades to factor in, not least of all being the Blu-ray optical drive.

Nonetheless, the PS3 was initially criticised partly for its seemingly high price. The 60GB model's $599 price tag took particularly heavy flack. By the arrival of the PS3 Slim in 2009, though, all seemed to have been forgiven.

The bigger public surprise was saved for the 2013 PS4 launch, however, when the PlayStation price dropped down to £350 ($399) and heralded the arrival of one of the best-selling games consoles of all time.

PlayStation 5 price: cheaper Digital Edition

(Image credit: Sony PlayStation)

There are two versions of the PlayStation 5: one with a disc drive and one without. It's a strategy could well prove crucial for the next console generation; it lets Sony keep at least one model more affordable while still offering a more fully-featured PS5.

Unlike the approach taken by Microsoft with the Xbox Series X and Series S, the full-fat, disc-playing PlayStation 5 and the more affordable, disc-less PlayStation 5 Digital Edition enjoy performance parity, with the optical drive the only difference between the two machines.

We predicted that the PS5 Digital Edition would dip below the magic £400 ($400) barrier, while the version with the disc drive might be more like £499 ($499), and Sony has actually trumped our expectations – in the UK at least.

Last year, the PS5 shed around 300g in weight. The updated version, which boasts a lighter heatsink, is available now in most parts of the world. If you want to check which version you have, the original PS5 serial model numbers are: CF1016A (disc) and CFI-1015B (digital). The new PS5 numbers are: CFI-1116A (disc) and CFI-1100B (digital).

The best PS5 deals on consoles, games and accessories

(Image credit: GREBO7 @ Reddit)

The PS5 launched in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, the PS5 on 12th November 2020. It arrived in the rest of the world (UK included) on 19th November 2020.

Since the day it his stores, demand has outstripped supply. Most retailers are still struggling to get hold of PS5 stock over a year later. And when it does appear online, eager customers - as well as bots – are snapping it up within minutes.

Hoping to secure a PS5? Check out the quick links and tricks at the top of the this page. And here's a detailed explanation of why it's hard to find a PS5 deal in 2022, as well as a few extra tips to boost your chances.

More recently, Sony released announced a slew of new coloured accessories for 2022. Fans can pre-order "Galaxy-inspired" DualSense wireless controllers in Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple, plus official coloured PS5 covers in Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple.

PlayStation 5 price vs Xbox Series X price

(Image credit: Future)

So, how does the PS5 compare to the Xbox Series X on price? Better than many expected, as it happens.

The Xbox Series X and the full-fat PS5 are identically priced, at £449 ($500, AU$749).

Both consoles also have a disc drive-less, cheaper sibling: that's the Xbox Series S and the PS5 Digital Edition. This is where things get really interesting, because the Xbox Series S costs only £250 ($299, AU$499), whereas the PS5 Digital Edition is £360 ($400, AU$599).

That's a big step up, but it's worth pointing out that the Xbox Series S is less powerful than the Series X but the PS5 Digital Edition is identical to the standard PS5 except for the lack of a disc drive. In other words, the PS5 Digital Edition is more of a proper next-gen games console than the Xbox Series S.

PlayStation 5 games price

(Image credit: Marvel)

When NBA games publisher 2K announced the $70 (£65/AU$100) price for its sports sim NBA 2K21, it effectively confirmed a PS5 games price hike.

The sum helped raise the standard by $10 from $60 which seems uncomfortable in the face of what many consider a fairly expensive games console full stop.

To be fair to both Sony and Microsoft, games pricing has remained the same since the launch of the original Xbox 360 and PS3 in 2005. Between game production values having gone through the roof and 15 years' worth of inflation, it could have been a lot worse for the consumer.

Plus, we're already seeing retailers offering huge discounts on some of the best PS5 games. Amazon, for example, slashed the prices of hit titles such as Assassin's Creed: Valhalla by up to 50% in the recent cyber sales. If you're on the hunt for cheap games, check out this week's best PS5 deals.

Our pick of the best PS5 games

PlayStation 5 stock shortage

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony had only planned on the production of 5 million PlayStation 5 games consoles by the end of March 2021. However, as the popularity of gaming exploded during the first lockdowns, Sony doubled PlayStation production to meet 10 million units by the same date.

Sadly, it wasn't enough.In May 2021, Sony privately warned analysts that PlayStation 5 shortages would continue until 2022: "I don’t think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand," said Hiroki Totoki, Sony's Chief Financial Officer.

On 12th November 2021 – the PS5's first birthday – Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan addressed “historic demand” for the PS5 in a PlayStation.Blog post. Ryan admitted that "inventory constraints remain a source of frustration for our customers" and said that Sony is "laser-focussed" on shipping as many console units as possible.

It all sounds very positive but the truth is, the company expects to produce one million fewer consoles – 15 million, rather than 16 million – in the financial year ending March 2022.

With the recent emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, it seems that chip shortages are set to continue throughout 2022 and beyond.

In December 2021, Intel chief Pat Gelsinger warned that the global chip shortage would continue into 2023: "Demand exploded to 20% year-over-year and disrupted supply chains created a very large gap... it just takes time to build this capacity to respond to the spike."

PlayStation 5 price: game bundles

(Image credit: PlayStation)

The PS5 launched alongside a raft of games including:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Astro's Playroom (Sony will bundle a digital copy it free with the PS5)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Demon's Souls

Destruction AllStars

Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle

Godfall

Just Dance 2021

Maneater

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

We're already seeing retailers bundle the PS5 with the most popular titles, including FIFA 21, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty. Beyond games, we're also seeing the PS5 bundled with other treats and temptations, such as the excellent Pulse 3D headset. Sony has also unveiled its next-generation VR2 headset for PS5.

Games aside, the PS5 will act as an entertainment hub. Sony revealed it would come with Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV, Spotify, Twitch and YouTube from day one. In November 2021, BBC iPlayer arrived on PS5 in 4K HDR. The PS5 YouTube app has also been upgraded and can now play video in HDR10.

As we previously reported, the PS5 continues to lack both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos but here's how to get the best picture and sound from your PS5. The company has also hinted at personalised 3D audio in the future.

MORE:

The best gaming TVs to max out a next-gen consoles

Our pick of the best gaming headsets for PC, PS4 and Xbox One

PS5 3D audio: what is it? How do you get it?