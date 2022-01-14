NFL Wild Card Weekend live stream and how to watch the 2022 Playoffs for free, TV schedule

NFL Wild Card Weekend is here, and gridiron fans are drooling in anticipation of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The unmissable match-ups run across 15th-17th January, starting with the Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals. Then it's onto Sunday's biggest clash: New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills in an AFC grudge match. We've found multiple ways to watch NFL games FREE! Here's how to watch a 2022 NFL Wild Card Weekend live stream from anywhere.

With top seeds Tennessee (AFC) and Green Bay (NFC) sitting this first round out, the other 12 Playoff teams will take the field this weekend. Cue the craziest Wild Card Weekend ever...

The action includes three AFC Wild Card games: the Las Vegas Raiders travel to the Cincinnati Bengals, the New England Patriots lock horns with fierce rivals the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers face off against Super Bowl favourites the Kansas City Chiefs. Raiders vs Bengals is a huge game for Joe Burrow and a potentially career-defining moment for Vegas interim coach Rich Bisaccia, so don't miss that one.

Sunday's triple header begins with NFC South champions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bucks (13-4) are battling the Packers for the best record in the league, but Tom Brady's injury-hit side could struggle to make it though the Playoffs and get their second shot at Super Bowl success.

Sunday wraps with Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 2022 Playoff edition of Sunday Night Football. This season's "Super Wild Card Weekend" finishes up with Monday Night Football, featuring LA Rams vs Arizona Cardinals.

Want to see every touchdown and tackle? Make sure you know how to watch an NFL Wild Card Weekend live stream from anywhere.

NFL Wild Card Weekend free live stream

(Image credit: NFL.com)

US viewers can get a 3-day free trial of Sling TV and a 7-day free trial of Fubo TV, both of which provide live NFL games without the need for cable.

Aussie viewers can watch Wild Card Weekend games on ESPN via the Kayo Sports streaming service. Here's a 14-day free trial of Kayo.

Travelling away this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access the above services from abroad, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is easy – just follow the steps below!

Watch an NFL Wild Card Weekend live stream from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 NFL Wild Card Weekend rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs create a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streams from anywhere and save money. What's not to love?

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the NFL, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy the NFL Wild Card Weekend live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

NFL Wild Card Weekend live stream in the UK

Sky has the rights to show NFL games in the UK. Subscribers can watch the Wild Card Weekend action live on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event.

Don't have Sky? Now, the company's streaming platform, is a good option. It lets you live stream every Sky Sports channel for £9.99 a day or £33.99 a month.

Another option is NFL Game Pass. The 'Pro' version costs £38.99 for the remaining games of the 2021/22 season and in HD (save for the odd 'blackout' game, which is not streamed in the UK or Ireland).

NFL Wild Card Weekend live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo)

ESPN has the rights to all the NFL Wild Card games in Australia. Cable-cutters can stream EPSN live on Kayo Sports. Subscription costs from AU$25 per month and new users get a 14-day free trial. Bonza!

NFL Wild Card Weekend with Kayo 14-day FREE trial

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports including the NFL Playoffs. Choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel any time – there's no lock-in contract.

NFL Wild Card Weekend live stream in the USA

(Image credit: NFL)

NFL has spread the rights to NFL games – including the 2022 NFL Playoffs

– across ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, Amazon Prime, Nickelodeon and NFL Network.

Don't have a cable package? It's much cheaper to watch online, using cable replacement service such as Sling TV. Sling's Blue package gets you NBC, Fox and NFL Network, while Orange covers ESPN. Blue and Orange combined cost $50 a month, but new users can get a 3-day free trial.

NFL Wild Card Weekend with Sling 3-day FREE trial

Catch the 2022 NFL Playoffs and much more besides with this sporting offer. Hurry, and you can get your first three days of Sling TV free! It's $35 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

FuboTV is another good option for Wild Card Weekend. It offers 100 channels – including all available NFL channels – for $65 a month. New users get to try it free for 7 days.

NFL Wild Card Weekend with Fubo TV 7-day FREE trial

This top-notch streaming service carries ESPN and most of the best cable channels, so you can watch NFL, College Football and more without a pricey cable subscription. New subscribers get a 7-day free trial. Cancel anytime.

CBS games can be streamed live on Paramount Plus. Subscription costs $5 a month and new users get a 7-day free trial. This weekend's CBS games include Patriots vs Bills at 1.15am GMT on Sunday 15th January.

NBC games are streamed live on Peacock. Subscription to Peacock Premium costs $5 a month. Raiders vs Bengal and Chiefs vs Steelers are both on NBC this weekend.

Lastly, Amazon Prime (US) has the rights to this weekend's 49ers vs Cowboys game. New members can get a 30-day free Prime trial.

NFL Wild Card Weekend live stream in Canada

(Image credit: DAZN)

DAZN is the official home of football in Canada. It has the rights to broadcast live coverage of every single 2021/22 NFL game, as well UFC and other sports. Best of all, it's an absolute bargain at just $20 CAD (£12/$16) per month. Cancel at any time.

The Canadian version of DAZN is only available within Canada but, if you're a Canadian travelling abroad, you'll need to use a VPN to access DAZN Canada. Full details to avoid the geo-block with ExpressVPN above.

2022 NFL Wild Card Weekend TV schedule

(Image credit: NFL / ESPN)

Saturday 15th January 2022

Raiders vs Bengals: 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT / 9.30pm GMT / 8.30am AEDT (NBC/Peacock)

Patriots vs Bills: 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT / 1.15am GMT / 12.15pm AEDT (CBS / Paramount Plus)

Sunday 16th January 2022

Eagles vs Buccaneers: 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm GMT / 5am AEDT (FOX)

49ers vs Cowboys: 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT / 9.30pm GMT / 8.30am AEDT (CBS / Paramount Plus / Amazon Prime Video)

Steelers vs Chiefs: 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT / 1.15am GMT / 12.15pm AEDT (NBC / Peacock)

Monday 17th January 2022

Cardinals vs Rams: 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT / 1.15pm GMT / 12.15pm AEDT (ABC / ESPN)

When is the Super Bowl 2022?

The 56th Super Bowl will will be hosted by the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, home to the LA Rams, on Sunday 13th February 2022 . The 100,240-seater sports and entertainment complex opened last September after a $6billion build.

The event will be will be televised on NBC in the US. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform at Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

UK viewers can watch the 2022 Super Bowl free on BBC iPlayer. Kick-off is likely to be at 11.30pm GMT on Sunday 13th February. Remember to use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer when travelling away from the UK.