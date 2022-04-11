NBA Play-In Tournament live stream: how to watch 2022 basketball online

The NBA Play-In Tournament 2022 tips off Tuesday, 15th April, with some mouthwatering matchups. Eight teams will battle it out for the final two seeds in the Eastern and Western Conference ahead of the first round of the playoffs. Fans in the US can watch an NBA Play-In Tournament live stream with a Sling discount (opens in new tab). Scroll down for full details.

The NBA Play-In Tournament is a series of six winner-take-all games featuring the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th seeds in each conference. One team from the Eastern Conference and one team from the Western Conference will earn a spot in the playoffs, which begin on Saturday 16th April.

The Brooklyn Nets (7), Cleveland Cavaliers (8), Atlanta Hawks (9) and Charlotte Hornets (10) will fight it out for the final Eastern Conference playoff berth, while the Minnesota Timberwolves (7), Los Angeles Clippers (8), New Orleans Pelicans (9) and San Antonio Spurs (10) are in the running for the final Western Conference spot.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver reckons the Play-In Tournament adds another level of competition by creating "races to ensure that teams were within the first six slots in their conference so they could avoid the Play-in tournament."

If you're watching Winning Time and wondering where the Lakers are, it's bad news. Despite entering the regular season as hot favorites in the Western Conference, LA struggled with injuries and crashed out of the playoffs picture as the 11th seeds.

Ready for some high-tempo basketball? US fans can watch the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament on Sling TV from anywhere - full details just below...

Watch a cheap NBA Play-In live stream

ESPN and TNT will air three NBA Play-In games apiece. Don't have cable? Sling TV is the most affordable way to stream both channels.

Subscription to Sling TV Orange (ESPN, TNT and more) costs $35 a month and new users get $10 off their first month of the service (opens in new tab). Score!

Outside the States? Remember you'll need to use a VPN to watch the NBA on Sling (opens in new tab) when travelling overseas.

Watch an NBA Play-In live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 NBA Play-In rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for the NBA Play-In Tournament

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the basketball you may wish to choose 'USA' for Sling TV.

3. Then head over to Sling TV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch NBA Play-In live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has you covered for all of this year's NBA Play-In games. Coverage starts at 11.30pm BST, 12th April, on Sky Sports Main Event.

Not a Sky subscriber? Now day and month passes provide contract-free streaming access to all 11 Sky Sports channels.

Watch NBA Play-In live stream in Australia

Hoops fans in Oz can catch the NBA basketball on Foxtel. Another – cheaper – option is to stream Foxtel via Kayo (opens in new tab), Australia's top sports streaming service.

Kayo is offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, membership costs from $25 a month.

Kayo is only available within Australia but you can access your Kayo account from overseas using a VPN (opens in new tab). Details just above.

NBA Play-In live stream in Canada

Basketball fans in Canada can watch the Play-In games on TSN and TSN Direct. TSN's streaming service costs $7.99 for 24 hours access, $19.99 for the month or $99.95 for six months (prices quoted are before tax).

Again, you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch TSN Direct when travelling outside of Canada.

Tues 12th April 2022

No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers at No. 7 Brooklyn Nets – 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Venue - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers at No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves – 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Venue - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Weds 13th April 2022

No. 10 Charlotte Hornets at No. 9 Atlanta Hawks – 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Venue - State Farm Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

No. 10 San Antonio Spurs at No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans – 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Venue - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Friday 15th April 2022

Winner of Hornets/Hawks at loser of Cavaliers/Nets – April 15, TBD (ESPN)

Venue - Rocket Mortgage, Cleveland, Ohio / Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Winner of Spurs/Pelicans at loser of Clippers/Wolves – April 15, TBD (TNT)

Venue - Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California / Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota