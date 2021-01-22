McGregor vs Poirier 2 live stream: UFC 257 start time, main card, pay-per-view

The Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirior 2 live stream is the first big UFC bout of 2021 and it's live from the brand new Etihad Arena on Fight Island this Saturday. MMA legend Conor 'The Notorious' McGregor will throw down against Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirer in a rematch of their epic 2014 clash. Ready for the return of the king? Here's how watch a UFC 257 live stream, wherever you are in the world.

UFC 257 free live stream Date: Saturday 23rd January Start time: 10PM ET / 3am GMT (Main card) Location: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi UK stream: £19.95 on BT Sport Box Office US stream: $64.99 on ESPN+ AUS stream: $54.95 on Foxtel & Kayo Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today

Back in 2014, rising MMA stars Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier met in Las Vegas, both hoping to become world champions. McGregor won with a first-round TKO and would go on to earn world titles in two weight classes, becoming famous for his antics in and out of the octagon.

Poirier, meanwhile, clocked up notable victories against Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje, is number two in the UFC lightweight rankings and a huge fan favourite. More recently, he's been busy donating meals to local hospitals in his native Louisiana.

Seven years later and it's time for a blockbuster bout at the newly-completed Etihad Arena – the Middle East's biggest sports venue. Precision striker McGregor is the bookmaker's favourite – but Poirier is no pushover. Whoever clinches victory will get a shot at the lightweight title, according to UFC founder Dana White.

Either way, UFC 257 is set to be an all-action affair from the prelims to the main card. Here's how to find a McGregor vs Poirier 2 live stream and watch UFC 257 from anywhere in the world.

The best NFL live streams: watch every NFL fixture online

UK: UFC 257 live stream – McGregor vs Poirier 2

(Image credit: BT Sport)

BT Sport has the rights to show UFC 257 in the UK. Subscribers can watch the prelims from 5pm for free. But to watch the main card – including a McGregor vs Poirier 2 live stream – you'll need to tune to BT Sport Box Office and pay-per-view. It costs £19.95 for full access through your BT TV box.

Going to be outside the UK this weekend? You can watch from anywhere using ExpressVPN. Here's how it works...

UFC 257 live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant UFC 257 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

We recommend paid-for VPN services, such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN, because they are entirely safe, come with 24/7 customer support and can be used to watch sport and other entertainment from any part of the world on almost any device. Try it out with the link below and get three months free.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it for the McGregor fight – you'll be surprised how easy it is.

US: UFC 257 live stream – McGregor vs Poirier 2

(Image credit: ESPN+ / UFC)

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to broadcast UFC 257 in the States. Existing subscribers can watch the prelims for free but the main card will be a pay-per-view affair. It's a one-off fee of $64.99 – ouch!

New subscribers to ESPN+ get a far better deal. They can get a discount bundle that includes a year's ESPN+ subscription (worth $49.99) plus this weekend's main card for a total of only $84.99.

Australia: UFC 257 live stream – McGregor vs Poirier 2

(Image credit: Kayo)

If you want to catch McGregor vs Poirier 2 down under, you can order the pay-per-view via Foxtel Main Event or streaming service Kayo for $54.95. Live coverage starts at 2pm AEDT on Sunday.

Kayo is available on mobile phones and tablets using iOS v11+ or Android OS v6+. Download the Kayo app and get streaming. New users can take advantage of a free 14-day trial, after which you'll be bumped onto Basic/Premium subscription at $25/$35 a month.

Going to be outside Oz this weekend? You'll want to use a NordVPN to access the Aussie streams, as if you were back home in the big country.

UFC 257 fight card

(Image credit: UFC )

Main card

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 (lightweight)

Dan Hooker vs Michael Chandler (lightweight)

Jessica Eye vs Joanne Calderwood (women’s flyweight)

Matt Frevola vs Ottman Azaitar (lightweight) – CANCELLED

Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Ribas (women’s strawweight)

Prelims

Arman Tsarukyan vs Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)

Brad Tavares vs Antonio Carlos Jr (middleweight)

Julianna Pena vs Sara McCann (women’s bantamweight)

Khalil Rountree Jr vs Marcin Prachnio (light heavyweight)

Early prelims

Andrew Sanchez vs Makhmud Muradov (middleweight)

Nik Lentz Movsar Evloev (catchweight)

Amir Albazi vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (flyweight)

Buy tickets to McGregor vs Poirier 2

If you happen to be in the Middle East this weekend, there are still a limited number of UFC 257 tickets available to buy.

The event takes place at the spectacular new Ethiad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Organisers have capped capacity at 20 per cent, in line with covid restrictions.