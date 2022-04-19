Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Table-topping Manchester City welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Etihad on Wednesday night. Can the resurgent Seagulls derail City's defence of their Premier League title? With two away wins against two top-four-chasing clubs in their last two encounters, the Seagulls are proving quite the pests. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream from anywhere in the world.

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream Date: Wednesday 20th April Kick off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) Canada stream: DAZN ($20/month)

Manchester City were knocked out of the FA Cup by Liverpool on Saturday afternoon and will be looking to get things back on track against an in-form Brighton side. Two of City's three Premier League defeats this season have come on home soil, while they've also drawn two of their last three here, but with Pep's side winning eight of their nine meetings against the Seagulls, scoring 27 goals in the process, the odds are very much in the home team's favour.

Until back-to-back wins away to Arsenal and Tottenham, Brighton had gone seven games without tasting victory – but visit to the blue side of Manchester is likely to bring the Seagulls back down to earth. The Albion have never beaten Man City away from home. It's not just Brighton fans who'll be hoping for a historic victory on Wednesday night. Half the population of Merseyside will be with them.

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 20th April at the Etihad. Follow our guide on how to watch a Manchester City vs Brighton live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Man City vs Brighton Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream from anywhere using a VPN

US streaming service Peacock TV will show the game. Peacock subscribers currently away from America will find themselves unable to access the game, however.

They will need to use a VPN to watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion from abroad on Peacock TV. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Man City vs Brighton live stream.

UK: watch a Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream

Sadly, Man City vs Brighton will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Canada: Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream

The Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Man City vs Brighton – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada Watch Man City vs Brighton

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Australia: Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Manchester City vs Brighton – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

