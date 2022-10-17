Monday Night Football live stream: how to watch Broncos at Chargers for Week 6

It's Monday Night Football tonight! The cult NFL show, which has been going strong since 1970, is never short of drama. Week 6 brings us a mouthwatering matchup between the struggling Broncos (2-3) and the resurgent Chargers (3-2). Can LA make it three wins in a row? We have all the information on Monday Night Football streaming below. Read on and we'll explain how to watch MNF live from anywhere on the planet, plus the complete Monday Night Football schedule, channels and a preview of who's playing on MNF each week.

Monday Night Football streaming Free stream: My5 (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US MNF channels: ESPN / ESPN2 / ABC / ESPN+ Canada MNF stream: DAZN Australia MNF stream: Kayo Sports

Bronco's fans will be hoping quarterback Russell Wilson has wiped last week's dismal loss to the Colts from his memory – and that his shoulder muscle has healed. The latest news is promising: Wilson claims he will be fit for the Monday Night clash with LA at the So-Fi Stadium. But can Denver get back to winning ways (scoring a touchdown would be nice)?

It seems unlikely when you consider the form shown by the LA Chargers lately. After being destroyed 38-10 by the Jaguars in Week 3, Justin Herbert has lead his side to two epic wins over the Texans (34-24) and the Browns (30-28). Given that this game has serious ramifications of the AFC West standings, it's hard to not imagine Austin Ekeler, the Chargers' standout running back last week, steaming through the Broncos.

That said, the Broncos have won four of the past six meetings with the Chargers, so anything's possible. Here's everything you need to know on how to watch a Monday Night Football live stream from wherever you are.

All times are ET

Week 6: Broncos at Chargers (October 17, 2022 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN)

Week 7: Bears at Patriots (October 24, 2022 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN)

Week 8: Broncos at Jaguars from London (October 30, 2022 – 9:30 a.m. – ESPN+) / Bengals at Browns (October 31, 2022 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN)

Week 9: Ravens at Saints (November 7, 2022 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN)

Week 10: Commanders at Eagles (November 14, 2022 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN)

Week 11: 49ers at Cardinals (November 21, 2022 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN)

Week 12: Steelers at Colts (November 28, 2022 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN)

Week 13: Saints at Bucs (December 5, 2022 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN)

Week 14: Patriots at Cardinals (December 12, 2022 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN)

Week 15: Rams at Packers (December 19, 2022 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN and ABC)

Week 16: Chargers at Colts (December 26, 2022 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN)

Week 17: Bills at Bengals (January 2, 2023 – 8:30 p.m. – ESPN and ABC)

Lucky UK views can watch all Monday Night football games for free on the My5 streaming service (opens in new tab). Travelling outside the UK at the moment?

Use a VPN to access any of the streaming services above from abroad.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant MNF rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. We rate it as the best VPN for streaming. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Monday Night Football, you may wish to choose 'UK' for My5.

3. Then head over to My5 on your browser or device and enjoy the free Monday Night Football live stream.

ESPN is the place to find the majority of Monday Night Football games in the USA. ABC and ESPN2 show the odd match, while the Week 8 clash featuring Broncos at Jaguars from London will be exclusive to ESPN+.

ESPN is included in most cable packages but cordcutters can get streaming access via FuboTV (opens in new tab) ($69.99/month), Sling TV (opens in new tab) ($50/month) and Hulu with live TV (opens in new tab) ($69.99/month).

Watch NFL with Sling 50 percent off first month

Catch the 2022/23 NFL season and much more besides with this sporting offer. Hurry, and you can get half off your your first month! It's $50 for the Sling Orange and Blue bundles combined from the month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

Watch 2022/23 NFL on FuboTV 7-day free trial

FuboTV has the rights to the lions share of NFL games this season with only the Thursday Night Football on Prime Video missing. It's a full cable replacement service with packages starting at $64.99 per month. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time

If you want to watch Monday Night Football exclusively on your phone or tablet, try NFL+ (opens in new tab) (from $5/month).

In Bolivia, NFL Game Pass Pro (opens in new tab) is a great way to watch all 270+ games – including Monday Night Football – live and in HD. Bolivians pay just £70 for Game Pass Pro – less than half what it costs elsewhere!

Remember: Bolivians travelling outside their home country can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to grab an ultra-cheap NFL Game Pass Pro. VPN details just above.

DAZN is the place to watch the 2022/23 NFL season – including all Monday Night Football matches – in Canada. It's cheap, too – CAD $24.99/month or CAD $199.99/year. Cancel at any time.

As ever, you'll need to use a VPN to access DAZN when travelling overseas. (opens in new tab)

Kayo is a great place for streamers to catch live Monday Night Football games in Australia as it carries ESPN. Subscription costs from AU$35 per month and new users get a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Watch NFL with Kayo 7-day FREE trial

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports including the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl. Choose a free 7-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel any time – there's no lock-in contract.

Monday Night Football games usually kickoff at 8.15 pm ET/5.15 pm PT/1.15am BST (Tues)/11.15am AEDT (Tues). There is one exception to this rule: the Week 11 clash featuring San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals, which starts at 8pm ET/5 pm PT.

With a record-setting slate of 23 games, NFL fans won't be short of prime-time Monday Night action during the 2022/23 football season.

MNF originated the concept of three broadcasters in the commentary box. The format continues to work a treat today. ESPN's 2022/23 lineup? Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters.

Super Bowl 57 – or Super Bowl LVII as it's officially known – will be played on Sunday 12th February 2023 and televised on NBC in the US, and on BBC One in the UK. UK-based fans will likely be able to watch the game free on BBC iPlayer.

The Super Bowl LVII will be hosted by the multipurpose State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It is the home of NFL team the Arizona Cardinals and the home of the annual Fiesta Bowl, a college football clash sponsored by Frito-Lay tortilla chips.

Barbadian singer and lingerie magnate Rihanna is set to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl LVII halftime show.