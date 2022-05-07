Leicester vs Leinster live stream and how to watch 2021/22 Heineken Cup quarter final online

Leicester will be hoping to upset the odds when they lock horns with Leinster, Ireland's most successful rugby team, in this Saturday's Heineken Cup quarter-final (5.30pm BST). Can the Tigers pull off a miracle? Make sure you know how to watch a Leicester vs Leinster live stream from where you are.

US fans can get a Leicester vs Leinster live stream on Peacock for only $4.99 a month. Aussie viewers can watch with a Kayo Sports 14-day free trial. Either way, you'll need to use a VPN to access your local streaming service from overseas.

The early team news is in and Leo Cullen's Leinster will be at full strength for Saturday's quarter-final against the Tigers. Rónan Kelleher returns from a shoulder injury while James Ryan gets his first start since suffering a concussion in the Six Nations in March.

"James is such a key guy for us over the last number of years, for Leinster and Ireland," said Cullen. "We could have pushed him for those Connacht games earlier but he's been working away, training for the last four or five weeks, so he should be good to go. We're excited to see him back out there."

As for underdogs Leicester, they'll have to fight fire with fire if they're to have any hope of making it to next weekend's 2021/22 Heineken Cup semi-finals. The good news for Tigers fans? Ollie Chessum and George Martin have both returned to squad, alongside 6ft 5 Freddie Steward, one of the safest pairs of hands in rugby.

Can Leicester shock Leinster at Welford Road? Make sure you know to watch a Leicester vs Leinster live stream from where you are.

Free Leicester vs Leinster live stream

Aussies can watch Leicester vs Leinster live on Kayo Sports. The streaming service offers new users a 14-day free trial (cancel anytime).

Meanwhile, lucky US fans can stream the Champions Cup – including Leicester vs Leinster – on Peacock for only $4.99 a month.

Remember: If you're away from home, you'll need to use a VPN to watch your local stream from where you are. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

UK: Leicester vs Leinster live stream

BT Sport has the rights to show 2021/22 European Rugby Champions Cup games - including Leicester vs Leinster – in the UK.

Existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £15 per month. Non-BT customers can get a BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 a month and enjoy all four BT Sports channels contract-free.

Channel 4 will show a handful of games for free (Racing 92 vs Sale Sharks airs on Sunday, 8th May, from 2pm BST). Remember to use a VPN when travelling away from the UK.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

USA: Leicester vs Leinster live stream

NBC Sports has the exclusive rights to air European Rugby Champions Cup games in the USA. The network will offer a Leicester vs Leinster live stream on Peacock TV and subscription costs just $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 a month (ad-free). Cancel anytime.

Outside the US this week? Simply use a use a VPN to access all your favourite local streaming services from wherever you are in the world.

Australia: Leicester vs Leinster live stream

Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports, is the best way to get a European Rugby Champions Cup live stream in Oz. The respected streaming service covers over 50 sports and will offer a Leicester vs Leinster live stream.

The Basic package costs $25 a month while Premium, which works across multiple screens, costs $35 a month. Both come with a a free 14-day trial. There's no lock-in contract, so you can cancel at any time.

Ireland: Leicester vs Leinster live stream

This English-Irish rugby clash will be live on BT Sport 2 on Saturday 7th May (5.30pm kick-off). The BT Sport Monthly Pass (€30/month) provides contract-free access to BT Sport 1 on your computer, laptop or mobile device.

European Rugby Champions Cup 2021/22 fixtures

All kick-off times BST

QUARTER FINALS

Saturday 7 May

Munster v Toulouse (3pm, Aviva Stadium)

Leicester v Leinster (5.30pm, Welford Road)

La Rochelle v Montpellier (5.30pm, Stade Marcel-Deflandre)

Sunday 8 May

Racing 92 v Sale (3pm, Paris La Défense Arena)

SEMI-FINALS:

13-15th May 2022

The semi-finals will be played over one match, and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have either home country advantage or home venue advantage (TBC) as follows:

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

SF 2: Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

2022 HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP FINAL:

28th May 2022

Saturday, 28 May; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille (17.45)

European Rugby Champions Cup match facts

Qualification for the pool stage of the 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup depends on a club's final position in their respective national/regional league. The only other way to qualify is by winning the second-tier Challenge Cup, as Montpellier did when they beat Leicester Tigers in May of this 2021.

The first ever Champions Cup winners were French side Toulouse, who defeated Cardiff 21-18 in a tightly contested final at Arms Park, Wales, in front of 21,800 spectators.

Toulouse have won the Champions Cup a record five times and reached the final a record seven times. Leinster have won four, while Saracens and Toulon have won three each.

The tournament was called the Heineken Cup between 1995 and 2014, before its name was changed to the European Rugby Champions Cup. Dutch beer giant Heineken returned as the main sponsor for 2018/19, signing a four year deal to rename the event the Heineken Champions Cup.