Ireland vs Scotland live stream and how to watch the 2022 UEFA Nations League for free

Scotland lock horns with Ireland in Dublin on Saturday in what's expected to be a fiery 2022 UEFA Nations League clash. Having lost both their Group B1 matches so far, Stephen Kenny's Ireland are in desperate need of a win. The game kicks off at 5pm BST (12pm ET) and is free to watch in the USA. Make sure you know how to watch an Ireland vs Scotland live stream for free wherever you are.

Ireland vs Scotland live stream Date: Saturday 9th June 2022 Kick off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am AEST Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Free live stream: Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab) (USA) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free UK stream: Premier Sports (£9.99/month) AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Ireland rocked up to the 2022 UEFA Nations League brimming with confidence, on the back of an eight-match winning streak. That belief was quickly shaken by a dispiriting 1-0 loss to Armenia, followed by a dismal 1-0 loss to Ukraine. With manager Stephen Kenny having clocked up just two wins in 17 competitive matches, The Boys in Green will be on a mission to give the home fans a scoreline worth toasting.

As for Scotland, they shot to the top of the Group B1 table following an assured 2-0 victory over Armenia. It likely won't erase the disappointment of failing to qualify for the Qatar World Cup, but a win over Ireland this Saturday would certainly brighten Steve Clarke's dressing room.

It's been seven years since these two teams met in Dublin (a 1-1 draw) so don't miss this one. The match kicks off at 5pm BST on Saturday, 11th June, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Follow our guide on how to watch an Ireland vs Scotland live stream for free, online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

UEFA Nations League football fans in the US and Canada can watch an Ireland vs Scotland live stream for free on Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab).

Watch a Ireland vs Scotland free live stream from abroad using a VPN. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details just below.

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Ireland vs Scotland live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Ireland vs Scotland, you may wish to choose 'US' for Fubo Sports Network.

3. Then head over to Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Ireland vs Scotland live stream.

Premier Sports has the rights to all of Scotland's UEFA Nations League games, including this Saturday's clash with Ireland in Dublin.

Subscription to Premier Sports costs £9.99 a month – no contact, cancel anytime. It's only available within the UK, so make sure you've got your VPN (opens in new tab) handy if you're stuck abroad.

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the UEFA Nations League, including Ireland vs Scotland, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Premier League football every weekend, so it's a great option for soccer fans down under.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Those in Canada (opens in new tab), Austria, Germany, Japan and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

(opens in new tab) Ireland vs Scotland | DAZN $20 per month (opens in new tab)

DAZN has the rights to the UEFA Nations League in much of Europe and Canada along with the F1, UFC, boxing and many other sports. Try it for a month, contract-free. Cancel at anytime.

Saturday 11th June

England vs Italy

Hungary vs Germany

Netherlands vs Poland

Wales vs Belgium Ukraine vs Armenia 14:00

Republic of Ireland vs Scotland 17:00

Montenegro vs Bosnia-Herzegovina

Romania vs Finland

Faroe Islands vs Lithuania 17:00

Luxembourg vs Turkey