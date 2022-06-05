How to watch the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant for free – date, time, route, schedule

Central London will come to a standstill this afternoon to mark 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II – that is unless you're actually part of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. The spectacle will parade through the streets of the capital, bringing iconic moments from her majesty's reign to life. The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will be available to watch free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 2.30pm BST on Sunday 5th June in the UK. Not in the UK at the moment? Follow this guide on how to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant online from anywhere.

After three days of celebrations, the Platinum Jubilee weekend comes to an end with the spectacular Platinum Jubilee Pageant. The Sovereign’s Escort will lead the Gold State Carriage at the front of the parade, and while the Queen herself won't be inside, "a fabulous surprise" is promised.

The pageant will include the military, key workers and 2500 members of the general public, plus appearances from a host of national treasures who have helped shape British culture since the Queen came to power, including Ed Sheeran, Sir Cliff Richard, Rosie Jones, Kadeena Cox, Gary Lineker and Basil Brush. For some reason there is no mention of Big Narstie.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant starts at 2:30pm BST on Sunday 5th June and will last over two hours, ending outside Buckingham Palace at 5pm where the national anthem will be sung.

The whole of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer (free of charge to those with a TV licence). Make sure you know how to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant online from anywhere.

Platinum Jubilee Pageant Route

(Image credit: Gov.uk)

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant will take place over a 3km route circling St. James's Park, Buckingham Palace and surrounding streets, mimicking the Queen's original coronation procession.

The longest stretches are on Birdcage Walk and The Mall, making its furthest corners from the palace at Trafalgar Square and Parliament Square, heading down Whitehall and past Downing Street between.

Platinum Jubilee Pageant schedule

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant procession will be split into four separate acts, each telling the story of the Queen’s 70-year reign and the transformation of society.

The bells of Westminster Abbey will ring to mark the beginning of the event. Eight Windsor Grey Horses from the Household Cavalry will draw The Gold State Coach.

Act 1: For Queen and Country

Click to see full Platinum Jubilee Pageant schedule This will be a military parade nearly 2000 people and 200 horses. Act 2: The Time of Our Lives This act highlight the developments in culture and society over the Queen's 70 years. Act 3: Let's Celebrate This is the Queen's life as told in 12 chapters. It will involve a 20ft puppet of the Queen. Act 4: Happy and Glorious This act will contain a performance of the national anthem by Ed Sheeran in front of the palace at the Victoria Memorial.

Watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant online for free

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the UK, the Platinum Jubilee Pageant will be broadcast on BBC One and ITV and streamed on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub free of charge to those with a TV licence. There will also be coverage on Sky.

Simply sign up for a BBC account (opens in new tab) with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA). Done? You're good to go!

Of course, BBC iPlayer is ONLY available within the UK. Away from the UK?

Simply use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from overseas. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN. Follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the very best...

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN for iPlayer is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, you'll want to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Platinum Jubilee Pageant live stream free of charge.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Is the Platinum Jubilee Pageant available in the USA?

There doesn't appear to be any live coverage of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant specific to the USA, but UK nationals who are outside the country can watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant free of charge on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) using a VPN. Details just above.

Is the Platinum Jubilee Pageant available in Australia?

There doesn't appear to be any live coverage of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant specific to Australia, but UK nationals who are outside the country can watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant free of charge on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) using a VPN. Details above.

Is the Platinum Jubilee Pageant available in Canada?

There doesn't appear to be any live coverage of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant specific to Canada, but UK nationals who are outside the country can watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant free of charge on BBC iPlayer using a VPN. Details above.

Platinum Jubilee timetable of events

Thursday 2nd June

Trooping the Colour (BBC One)

Friday 3rd June

Service of Thanksgiving (BBC One)

Saturday 4th June

The Derby at Epsom Downs (ITV)

Platinum Party at the Palace (BBC One)

Sunday 5th June

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant (BBC One, ITV, Sky News)