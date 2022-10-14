How to watch Shantaram as the epic best-selling novel finally arrives on screen

Shantaram, the epic backpacker tale set in chaotic and colourful 1980s Bombay, has arrived in TV format on screens everywhere. At last Gregory David Roberts's story of drugs and crime in India's underbelly is available to enjoy for all of those that couldn't quite face the 800-page novel. The first three episodes of Shantaram have dropped on Apple TV. There will be new episodes each week until the Friday 16th December finale. New subscribers can watch Shantaram free with the 7-day Apple TV+ free trial and binge a lot more besides.

Watch Shantaram Season premiere: Friday 14th October Global stream: Apple TV+ Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Antonia Desplat, Alexander Siddig, Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino and Vincent Perez Season finale: Friday 16th December

Shantaram had been slated to be made into a feature film for quite some time with both Johnny Depp and Russell Crowe reportedly attached at various stages. In 2018, though, Apple TV picked up the rights and it's been over to Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher, Narcos) who has co-created, written and executive produced the series. He also serves as the showrunner.

The drama is based on the loosely autobiographical novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts, about an Australian former heroin addict and bank robber, Lindsay Ford, who escapes from prison and flees to India. There, he adopts a new identity as a doctor in the slums of the vibrant Bombay. By day, he runs a local health clinic, while becoming increasingly entangled with the city’s mafia.

Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy) plays man-on-the-run Lin Ford and his love interest, the enigmatic and mysterious Karla, is played by relative newcomer Antonia Desplat. Other cast members are Luke Pasqualino (Skins), Alexander Siddig (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) and Shubham Saraf (A Suitable Boy).

Follow our guide to watch Shantaram online wherever you are in the world.

Watch Shantaram on Apple TV+

Shantaram is an Apple Original, so it's exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+ (opens in new tab). After the trial, it's £4.99 / $4.99 / AU$7.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.

The 12-part series airs across nine weeks on Apple TV+, starting with the first three episodes on Friday 14th October 2022. New episodes air every Friday through to the 16th December 2022.

Apple's premium streaming service offers a ton of original content, from huge hits such as The Morning Show, Severance and Bad Sisters.

Shantaram official trailer

Is Apple TV+ worth trying?

Apple TV+ is Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service, designed to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

It's ad-free (aside from Apple ads) and features a host of high-profile shows – such as Bad Sisters, Five Days At Memorial, Surface, Black Bird, Prehistoric Planet, Now And Then, The Essex Serpent, Shining Girls, They Call Me Magic, Pachinko, WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance – produced by the Apple Originals department.

In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its "reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives".

How to watch Apple TV+ from overseas using a VPN

Apple TV+ is available in over 100 countries. Travelling abroad and can't access your account? Not to worry. You can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to enjoy your Apple TV+ account, as if you were back home.