How to watch Giro d'Italia: live stream stages 10, 11 and 12 for free online

Watch Giro d'Italia live stream 2023

You can watch Giro d'Italia stages 10, 11 and 12 for free on SBS On Demand in Australia. SBS, along with Rai Play in Italy and S4C in Wales, are offering free live coverage of the entire race. You can use a VPN to pick up your usual stream from anywhere (opens in new tab), even if you're outside your home country. Full details on how to watch Giro d'Italia from anywhere just below.

Giro d'Italia stages 10, 11 & 12 preview

The 2023 Giro d'Italia has just been turned on its head. Remco Evenepoel wrestled the maglia rosa back off Andreas Leknessund by winning Sunday’s individual time trial but subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 and has decided to pull out of the race. That makes Geraint Thomas, who finished a second behind the Belgian in the ITT and was 45 seconds behind overall, the new general classification leader.

What makes the state of play especially intriguing is that there had been whispers that Primoz Roglic, who's now second in the GC standings, had had Covid pretty much from the outset. In an interview piece, Thomas added fuel to that particular fire.

There would be no obligation for the Slovenian to withdraw if he did have Covid, and indeed, his team has vehemently denied the rumour, but Evenepoel's shock withdrawal and the tittle-tattle have lent a seriously sharp edge to proceedings.

After the first rest day of the Giro, the 196km Stage 10 (today) should ease the riders back into action. There are around 2,600m of elevation gain, so it's not exactly a walk in the park, but most of the climbing comes early on, with the second half of the stage going largely downhill.

At 219km, Stage 11 (Wednesday) is the longest stage of the entire race, but it's lumpy rather than all-out hilly, with the Passo del Bracco, Colla di Boasi and Passo della Castagnola breaking up an otherwise fairly flat course. Stage 12 (Thursday) looks much more challenging, bringing 5,000m of elevation gain, including a brutal start and an uphill finish in Crans-Montana.

You can take a look at the full Giro d'Italia 2023 live stream details on our main page or use the info below.

Giro d'Italia free live streams

Lucky cycling fans in Australia, Italy, Wales and Ireland can watch the entirety of Giro d'Italia for free:

Australia - SBS On Demand (opens in new tab) (English)

- SBS On Demand (English) Italy - Rai Play (opens in new tab)

- Rai Play Wales - S4C (opens in new tab)

Watch a Giro d'Italia live stream from anywhere

Most live sports coverage is location-sensitive. That means you can't normally access your usual service when travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that allows you to select your preferred location and quickly unblock any Giro d'Italia live stream – including those free options – no matter where you are.

How to use a VPN for any Giro d'Italia live stream

Watch Giro d'Italia: live stream stages 10, 11 & 12 in the UK

The 2023 Giro d'Italia is being shown live on Eurosport via Discovery+.

A subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year, and includes Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more besides.

If you only care about cycling, you can also live stream Giro d'Italia on GCN+, which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events.

Don't forget: Aussie cycling fans travelling abroad can use a VPN to stream the free SBS coverage from overseas.

Watch Giro d'Italia: live stream stages 10, 11 & 12 in the USA

The 2023 Giro d'Italia is available to watch in the US via GCN+.

A subscription costs $8.99 per month or $49.99 per year. That includes live and uninterrupted coverage of men's and women's pro-cycling throughout the season.

Watch Giro d'Italia: live stream stages 10, 11 & 12 in Canada

(Image credit: GCN)

GCN+ is also the place to watch live Giro d'Italia coverage in Canada.

A subscription costs CA$11.99 per month or CA$59.99 for the year, and also gets you coverage of a multitude of UCI events every month.

Remember, you can use a VPN to access any local live stream when travelling away from home.