Hisense 2023 TV lineup: everything you need to know

Hisense finally unveiled its 2023 line-up of TVs at the CES 2023 tradeshow in Las Vegas in January and though we're yet to test the new models, what we've seen certainly looks exciting.

The line up is set to include everything from next-gen ULED TVs dubbed ULED X, to more mainstream Mini LED TVs and the brand’s continued push to make Laser TVs mainstream.

So, if you’re thinking about upgrading your TV this year but you know you won’t want to drop thousands for the pleasure, Hisense’s 2023 line-up could be worth keeping in mind. Accordingly, at the bottom of this page, you can find the full range breakdown. But first, let’s talk about the highlights of Hisense’s 2023 range.

Mini LED for the masses

If you search up ‘Mini LED TV’ on Amazon, you’re going to find listing after listing for TVs that cost thousands of dollars. That’s because Mini LED is usually expensive, which makes sense considering it competes with other premium display technologies such as OLED.

What’s the difference? We have a page explaining everything you need to know about Mini LED, but to put it simply, you can think of Mini LED as an upgraded version of LED tech. Essentially, as the name suggests, the backlights of Mini LED TVs have much smaller LEDs than those of traditional LED-backlit models, which means a lot more LEDs can be packed in. More LEDs allows for more individual dimming zones which, when done currently, results in greater control of the lighting across different parts of the image.

Typically, more LEDs means more dimming zones and, in theory, better contrast, more complex lighting and, ideally, an image that’s impactful but also more realistic and nuanced. Mini LED TVs can be and usually are brighter than OLED TVs, and while truly perfect blacks are generally a stretch too far, very good Mini LED TVs can get close. It’s little wonder that Mini LED TVs tend to be expensive.

But with Hisense’s 2023 line-up, that looks set to change. All three of Hisense’s major 2023 lines, the U6K, U7K, and U8K, are Mini-LED TVs, and the cheapest TV in the range starts at just $500 (around £500 / AU$730). According to Hisense, the brand is trying to make Mini LED a more approachable, accessible technology that isn’t exclusively the domain of premium TVs with premium prices. Considering how impressed we were with the premium Mini LED TVs we tested last year, we'll be curious to see how successfully Hisense's cheaper models perform when we get them in for review.

Gamers, rejoice

In terms of gaming, what you want most from a TV (outside of the lowest input lag possible) is support for 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM.

And if you go for a flagship, like the ones detail in our best gaming TV guide, the above are now staple features. But, they're still pretty hard to find on cheaper sets. Perhaps that will change in 2023, as Hisense's entry-level U6K offers VRR and ALLM, albeit with a 60Hz refresh rate, while the U7K and U8K offer that same VRR and ALLM support with the addition of a 144Hz refresh rate.

The choice to opt for 144Hz support over 120Hz support is interesting. 120Hz is the maximum you’re going to get with PS5 and Series X, while 144Hz is a feature more often associated with monitors, as PCs can run games above 120Hz. In short, while the increase to 144Hz will be of little concern to console gamers, at least right now, the PC-gaming crowd may well appreciate those extra Hz.

Laser: the future of TV?

According to Hisense, laser is the future of television. Whether or not that's true remains to be seen - we certainly weren't sold on the Hisense 100L9GTUK Laser TV when we tested it last year - but Hisense is introducing a couple of new laser TVs in 2023.

What is a Laser TV, exactly? The term Laser TV is, we feel, a bit confusing. It’s not a TV in the traditional sense, but rather an ultra short-throw projector paired with a screen (Hisense also sells UST projectors that don’t come with screens, and these aren’t considered by the brand to be Laser TVs). The reason for the Laser TV name is that Hisense wants people to think of these projector/screen combis as alternatives to traditional televisions.

The big advantage of a Laser TV is size: you can find Laser TVs with absolutely huge screens for the price of typical TVs that are proportionally tiny.

Enter the L9H and L5H 2023 Laser TVs from Hisense. Both of these TVs come in 100-inch and 120-inch sizes that Hisense calls ‘affordable’ but we don’t have official pricing info for just yet. If last year’s models are anything to go off of, we’d expect pricing somewhere around the range of a premium 65-inch TV.

The L5H is Hisense’s entry-level Laser TV equipped with a high-gain ALR screen, Dolby Vision, smart functionality, and embedded 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos. The L9H is Hisense’s more premium Laser TV, and it manages to pack in Hisense’s TriChroma laser tech alongside HDR support on top of features similar to the L5H.

ULED X

ULED is Hisense’s take on QLED, and QLED is, as you might expect, another upgrade to traditional LED tech. QLED TVs use Quantum Dots, or tiny semiconductor particles a few nanometers in size that will eventually emit their own light but now use backlights like traditional LCD TVs. These quantum dots convert the white light of that backlight into coloured light, and they make for incredibly vibrant, colourful displays.

ULED X is Hisense’s version of ULED, and you’ll be able to find this tech in its UX Series of TVs. Unfortunately, specific details, pricing, and release date of the UX Series are still forthcoming, but a number of impressive specs have already been revealed.

The new UX TVs will boast Mini LED backlights consisting of 20,000 LEDs grouped into 5000 separate dimming zones and Hisense is promising peak brightness of 2500 nits and wider viewing angles over existing ULED models. Those are some impressive on-paper stats, though we’ll obviously wait until we’ve fully reviewed the new TVs in our test labs before we pass judgement.

The UX TVs will also support features such as Dolby Vision HDR, VRR and a 4.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos sound system with 80W of power. If Hisense can manage to keep the price on UX TVs below more premium OLED sets, then the UX line may well become a fierce competitor with some of the TV heavyweights out there like LG’s OLEDs.

Hisense 2023 TV range breakdown

So, what's Hisense's 2023 line-up looking like in terms of specific TVs? Well, you're in luck, because we've got the full breakdown for you.

Unfortunately, pricing hasn't been announced in full just yet, and we don't know everything spec-wise on these sets either, but we'll update this page with more information as it comes out.

Also, as a note, you won't see the UX line listed below just yet, as Hisense is still keeping the details on these TVs close to the chest. They are expected this year, though, so hang tight and we'll add them to the breakdown when more information is revealed later on.

Hisense U6K

Hisense’s U6K is the brand’s latest entry-level 2023 set. These TVs, according to Hisense, will start off at just $500, making them an affordable way to enter the magical world of Mini-LED tech, but of course, we’ll only be able to give you specifics on performance when we get our hands on these TVs.

We don't know anything else about the U6K yet, but the price and panel tech used make it look like it could be a great all-rounder that won’t break the bank. Though until we've actually used it, we can't confirm this.

Hisense U6K specs

Sizes: 50-inches to 85-inches

50-inches to 85-inches Display type: ULED + Mini-LED

ULED + Mini-LED Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: TBC

TBC Sound: Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos HDMI 2.1: TBC, eARC

TBC, eARC Gaming features: 60Hz, VRR, ALLM, Game Mode

Hisense U7K

If you’re looking for a step up from the U6K, that’ll be the U7K. You’ll be getting all the same features as the U6K with some key upgrades. Instead of Dolby Vision, you’ll get Dolby Vision IQ, and instead of being stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate, you’ll get a native 144Hz panel.

You’ll also get Dolby Atmos support. All told, the biggest upgrade here with the U7K is for gamers thanks to that native 144Hz refresh rate and the promise of better audio quality and a more robust HDR implementation from Hisense. Though, we generally recommend pairing your TV with an external sound solution like a soundbar.

Hisense U7K specs

Sizes: 55-inches to 85-inches

55-inches to 85-inches Display type: ULED + Mini-LED

ULED + Mini-LED Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: TBC

TBC Sound: Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos HDMI 2.1: TBC, eARC

TBC, eARC Gaming features: 144Hz, VRR, ALLM, Game Mode

Hisense U8K

Hisense’s U8K is the brand’s flagship 2023 TV, outside of the UX Series of TVs that haven’t been fully revealed just yet. This TV packs in all the same features of the U7K plus some additional upgrades - though, once again, we don’t have all the information about these TVs just yet so we can give you comparisons between, say, brightness with the U7K and U8K.

According to Hisense, though, the U8K manages to double the older U8H’s local dimming zones while still managing to offer up a meaty peak brightness of up to 1500 nits. You’ll also be getting an anti-glare, low-reflection screen, too, to cut down on as many ambient reflections as possible. Other goodies in the U8K include a next-gen OTA 4K tuner, as well as Wi-Fi 6e support plus IMAX Enhanced and FilmMaker modes.

Hisense U8K specs

Sizes: 55-inches to 85-inches

55-inches to 85-inches Display type: ULED + Mini-LED

ULED + Mini-LED Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: TBC

TBC Sound: Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos HDMI 2.1: TBC, eARC

TBC, eARC Gaming features: 144Hz, VRR, ALLM, Game Mode

Hisense L5H laser TV

Hisense’s L5H laser TV is the brand’s entry-level 2023 laser TV. According to Hisense it has been designed to be a good fit for any living room. And on paper, if you need a huge display, suffice it to say that the L5H’s massive 100-inch or 120-inch sizes can get that job done.

Thanks to its single X-Fusion Blue Laser Light Source, Dolby Vision support, and a high-gain ALR screen ready for use even in broad daylight, according to Hisense. You’ll also get Wi-Fi 6e, Google TV smarts, AirPlay 2, and FilmMaker Mode, rounding out the L5H’s offerings.

Hisense L5H specs

Sizes: 100-inch, 120-inch

100-inch, 120-inch Display type: Laser

Laser Resolution: 4K

4K Laser: X-Fusion Blue

X-Fusion Blue Sound: Dolby Atmos + 40W speakers

Dolby Atmos + 40W speakers HDMI 2.1: TBC

TBC Gaming features: TBC

Hisense L9H laser TV

Hisense’s L9H laser TV is the brand’s more premium offering of 2023 laser TV. This TV brings a key laser upgrade over the L5H, relying on Hisense’s TriChroma triple-light laser engine. According to Hisense, this TV can reach 107% of the BT.2020 color space on top of reaching 3000 ANSI lumens of brightness.

You’ll also get familiar features like Dolby Vision and HDR 10, smart functionality, Wi-Fi 6e, AirPlay 2, and a high-gain ALR screen. In terms of modern laser TVs, you’re getting just about what you’d want out of the L9H, on paper, if you have the cash to spend on a new centerpiece for your home entertainment setup.

Hisense L9H specs