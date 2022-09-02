Everton vs Liverpool live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

It's the first Merseyside derby of the season on Saturday as Liverpool make the short trip to visit Everton at Goodison Park. The Toffees lost 4-1 here last season under Rafa Benítez – can Frank Lampard regain some local bragging rights? Here's how to watch an Everton vs Liverpool live stream.

US soccer fans can tune in on USA Network. You can pick the channel up on streaming services such as Sling (opens in new tab) and on the FuboTV free trial (opens in new tab). Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for access (opens in new tab) if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in the UK can enjoy the game on BT Sport.

Everton vs Liverpool live stream Date: Saturday 3rd September Kick off: 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool US stream: USA Network (via Sling (opens in new tab) / FuboTV (opens in new tab)) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free UK stream: BT Sport (£25/month) AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month) Canada stream: FuboTV (opens in new tab)

Liverpool needed a 98th-minute goal from Fábio Carvalho to secure all three points against Newcastle on Wednesday night. The Magpies went ahead in the first half through new signing Alexander Isak, but Roberto Firmino's equaliser on the hour gave the home side a chance of snatching a winner. Isak had a second ruled out by VAR before Carvalho bundled in after Newcastle failed to clear from a corner.

Everton took the lead at Elland Road on Tuesday night but couldn't keep Leeds out, with summer signing Luis Sinisterra scoring his first Premier League goal 10 minutes into the second half. The draw leaves the Toffees still winless after five games. Where better to get off the mark than on the other side of Stanley Park against their biggest rivals?

The match kicks off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 3rd September 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch an Everton vs Liverpool live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Watch an Everton vs Liverpool live stream on USA Network

Premier League football fans in the US can watch an Everton vs Liverpool live stream on USA Network, which can be accessed through cable-cutting services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Sling currently has an offer where you can get the first month of its Sling TV Blue package for half-price. That's $17.50 instead of $35. Meanwhile, you can watch an Everton vs Liverpool free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab). There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch an Everton vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Everton vs Liverpool live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

Watch an Everton vs Liverpool live stream with a VPN

Using a VPN for Everton vs Liverpool on Sling or FuboTV is simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Everton vs Liverpool, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling or FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Everton vs Liverpool live stream.

UK: Watch an Everton vs Liverpool live stream

BT Sport has the rights to 52 2022/23 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League. You can subscribe to BT Sport direct (opens in new tab) and also through both Sky TV (opens in new tab) and Virgin Media (opens in new tab).

Alternatively, a BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month (opens in new tab) in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch top-flight football without signing a long-term contract.

Australia: Everton vs Liverpool live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 season, including the Everton vs Liverpool game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Everton vs Liverpool live stream

The Everton vs Liverpool live stream option for fans based in Canada is FuboTV. You can use FuboTV to watch every Premier League game this season (opens in new tab) – including Everton vs Liverpool live through your web browser of the FuboTV app.

A subscription to FuboTV in Canada costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year (which works out as CA$14.99 each month).

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad (opens in new tab) while travelling outside Canada.

2022/23 Premier League fixtures for September

All games are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Saturday 3rd September

Everton vs Liverpool 12:30

Brentford vs Leeds United

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton

Aston Villa vs Manchester City 17:30

Sunday 4th September



Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City 14:00

Manchester United vs Arsenal 16:30

Saturday 10th September



Fulham vs Chelsea 12:30

AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Southampton vs Brentford

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:30

Sunday 11th September



Arsenal vs Everton 14:00

West Ham United vs Newcastle United 14:00

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United 16:30

Monday 12th September



Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest 20:00

Friday 16th September



Aston Villa vs Southampton 20:00

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham 20:00

Saturday 17th September



Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City 12:30

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City 17:30

Sunday 18th September



Brentford vs Arsenal 14:00

Everton vs West Ham United 14:00

Manchester United vs Leeds United 14:00

Chelsea vs Liverpool 16:30