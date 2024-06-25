Czechia vs Turkey live streams: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Watch Czechia vs Turkey live streams

There is plenty on the line in the Czechia vs Turkey live stream. Only a win will guarantee a place in the last-16 for the Czechs, while defeat for Turkey would likely see them miss out on one of the four third-place spots in the next round. Taking place at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, on Wednesday, 26th June, kick-off is at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Here are all the TV channel and streaming options.

Head coach Ivan Hasek has struggled to get the most out of his experienced Czechia side. Worse still, he's been left sweating over the fitness of forward Patrik Schick – joint top scorer at Euro 2020 with five goals – who limped off after scoring in their fortunate draw against Georgia.

A point should be enough for Turkey to progress. Vincenzo Montella may well give Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler another chance to shine from the start.

Czechia vs Turkey is FREE to watch on ITV4 and ITVX in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Czechia vs Turkey live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

Free Czechia vs Turkey live streams

You can watch Czechia vs Turkey for free on ITV4 and ITVX (assuming you have a valid TV licence).

You'll also find live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Czechia vs Turkey live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. Deal: Get up to 69% off the 2-year plan today

Watch Czechia vs Turkey live streams in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Czechia vs Turkey live on FS1, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

New TV? Go big for Euro 2024 with these TV deals

Watch Czechia vs Turkey live streams in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Czechia vs Turkey. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Fans in New Zealand, meanwhile, can watch Euro 2024 free live streams on TVNZ Plus.

Away from home? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.