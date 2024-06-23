Croatia vs Italy live streams: how to watch Euro 2024 for free

Watch Croatia vs Italy live streams

It was always likely that the Croatia vs Italy live stream would be a shoot-out for second place in Group B at Euro 2024, but not many would have imagined the sides would have reached game 3 in the way they have. This crucial clash takes place on Monday, June 24 at 8pm BST / 3pm ET.

It's hard not to feel like Euro 2024 could be the last hurrah for a generation of Croats who have served their nation so well over the last few years. Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic. None can have too many more international caps in their experienced legs and they're hardly going out in a blaze of glory. Being dismantled 3-0 by Spain and drawing 2-2 with Albania may have aged them even further and only a win against the Azzurri will now do.

Unless the Albanians can pull off a shock against Spain, a draw should be enough for Italy to progress in second place. It may sound like a cliché that Italy have a knack for shutting down games when they need to. But clichés are born out of cold hard facts, and manager Luciano Spalletti will not be concerned about entertaining the spectators on Tuesday.

Croatia vs Italy is FREE to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Croatia vs Italy live streams from anywhere, if you're away from home when it's on.

Free Croatia vs Italy 2024 live streams

You can watch Croatia vs Italy for free on the BBC iPlayer (assuming you have a valid TV licence) and BBC One on TV in the UK.

You'll also find live live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Croatia vs Italy live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. From only $3.99 per month on the 2-year plan

Watch Croatia vs Italy live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Croatia vs Italy live on Fox Sports through FOX itself, which can be accessed via cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time. Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans

Watch Croatia vs Italy live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Croatia vs Italy. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime. Kick-off is at 5am AEST on Tuesday morning.

It's a shame you're not over the Tasman Sea and in New Zealand. Kiwis can watch all of Euro 2024 live and free on TVNZ Plus.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.