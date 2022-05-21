Burnley vs Newcastle live stream and how to watch the Premier League relegation battle online

The situation for Burnley is simple: beat Newcastle and they are safe. The Clarets sit level on points with Leeds, but their superior goal difference means only a 20-goal swing would see them caught, should both sides win their respective fixtures. Burnley, then, have safety in their own hands but face a Newcastle side which has been one of the form teams in the Premier League this calendar year. This could get nervy. Make sure you know how to watch a Burnley vs Newcastle live stream wherever you are.

Burnley vs Newcastle live stream Date: Sunday 22nd May, 2022 Kick off: 4pm BST / 11am ET Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN

When Burnley lost 2-0 at Norwich on 10th April to effectively end Sean Dyche's decade at Turf Moor, most Claret fans would've taken having destiny in their own hands come the final day of the season. Three wins and a draw from caretaker boss Mike Jackson's first four games in charge have helped Burnley narrow the gap to Leeds, but one point from their last three fixtures have meant the Clarets still need a win to confirm a seventh successive season in the Premier League.

Unable to see out the game after Ashley Barnes' first-half penalty gave them the lead in Thursday night's draw with Aston Villa, Burnley will go all out for the three points they need for safety. Maxwel Cornet is now back in form and should partner Barnes up front, with captain James Tarkowski hoping to lead his side to safety.

It's testament to the job Eddie Howe has done at Newcastle that he made it onto the long list for Premier League manager of the year, despite only taking over at St. James' Park in November. It was the Magpies' 1-0 win at home to Sunday's opponents which kickstarted their season, a run of form which has delivered 11 wins in their past 17 Premier League outings.

Sure, the Saudi-backed club spent big in January but for all Bruno Guimaraes' midfield play and Chris Wood's line-leading prowess, the improvements in Joelinton and Jonjo Shelvey are proof of Howe's coaching acumen.

Monday night's 2-0 defeat of Arsenal is also evidence of how far this team has come. Top scorer Callum Wilson is now fit again and should start. The match kicks off at 4pm BST on Sunday 22nd May, 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a Burnley vs Newcastle live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Burnley vs Newcastle live stream on Peacock TV

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Burnley vs Newcastle live stream on Peacock TV and its Premium service, which shows multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Burnley vs Newcastle Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a Burnley vs Newcastle live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Burnley vs Newcastle live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Watch a Burnley vs Newcastle live stream with a VPN

(Image credit: OutboardOlive56 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Turf_Moor#/media/File:The_Jimmy_McIlroy_Stand.jpg)

Using a VPN for Burnley vs Newcastle on Peacock TV is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Burnley vs Newcastle, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Burnley vs Newcastle live stream.

UK: watch a Burnley vs Newcastle live stream

Sadly, Burnley vs Newcastle will not be televised in the UK. UK fans who want to listen to radio commentary of the Burnley vs Newcastle game can tune into talkSPORT 2 for exclusive commentary of this pivotal fixture.

Canadian, Australian and US fans who are currently in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Burnley vs Newcastle live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 season, including the Burnley vs Newcastle game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Burnley vs Newcastle live stream

The Burnley vs Newcastle live stream option for fans based in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Burnley vs Newcastle – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs CA$20 per month or CA$150 per year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Burnley vs Newcastle

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's CA$20 per month. Cancel anytime.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the course of the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the primetime slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available on-demand as soon as the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for May

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All times are 16:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Sunday 22nd May

Arsenal vs Everton

Brentford vsLeeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Burnley vs Newcastle United

Chelsea vs Watford

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Leicester City vs Southampton

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur