Armenia vs Scotland live stream and how to watch the 2022 UEFA Nations League online and on TV

Scotland travel to Yerevan on Tuesday to face Armenia for the second time in a week. The Tartan Army brushed their opponents aside at Hampden Park last Wednesday – can they repeat the feat away from home? The game kicks off at 5pm BST (12pm ET) tonight, Tuesday 14th June. Make sure you know how to watch an Armenia vs Scotland live stream online wherever you are.

Armenia vs Scotland live stream Date: Tuesday 14th June 2022 Kick off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am AEST Venue: Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Armenia US stream: Fox Sports (via Sling (opens in new tab) / FuboTV) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free UK stream: Premier Sports (£9.99/month) AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Having failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar later this year Scotland can now focus all of their attentions on the Nations League. Despite getting off to a winning start against tonight's opponents last week, Steve Clarke's side were comprehensively beaten by Ireland in Dublin on Saturday. He will be looking for a response here to keep their campaign on track.

Armenia are considered the minnows of the group but they managed to beat Ireland 1-0 in their opening game, which leaves B1 finely poised – even if Ukraine and Scotland both have a game in hand. There are just three points separating all four teams, so a win here for either side would be massive.

The match kicks off at 5pm BST at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan. Follow our guide on how to watch an Armenia vs Scotland live stream online and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

UEFA Nations League football fans in the US can watch an Armenia vs Scotland live stream on Fox Sports 2 which you can access through cable cutting services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Sling currently has an offer where you can get the first month of its Sling TV Blue package for $25 ($10 off the usual monthly price). Meanwhile, you can watch an Armenia vs Scotland free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab). There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Watch Armenia vs Scotland with the FuboTV FREE trial (opens in new tab)

Cut your cable and try out FuboTV's streaming access to over 161 different sports and entertainment channels, including 4K coverage. Sports include NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS and Premier League football as well as the UEFA Nations League.

The FuboTV app is available on smart TVs, games consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and all mobiles, tablets and laptops.

Watch an Armenia vs Scotland live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Armenia vs Scotland live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Armenia vs Scotland, you may wish to choose 'US' for FuboTV.

3. Then head over to FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Armenia vs Scotland live stream.

UK: Armenia vs Scotland live stream

Premier Sports has the rights to all of Scotlands's UEFA Nations League games, including Tuesday's clash with Armenia in Yerevan.

Subscription to Premier Sports costs £9.99 a month – no contact, cancel anytime. It's only available within the UK, so make sure you've got your VPN (opens in new tab) handy if you're stuck abroad.

Australia: Armenia vs Scotland live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the UEFA Nations League, including Armenia vs Scotland, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Premier League football every weekend, so it's a great option for soccer fans down under.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Armenia vs Scotland live stream

Those in Canada (opens in new tab), Austria, Germany, Japan and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

(opens in new tab) Armenia vs Scotland | DAZN $20 per month (opens in new tab)

DAZN has the rights to the UEFA Nations League in much of Europe and Canada along with the F1, UFC, boxing and many other sports. Try it for a month, contract-free. Cancel at anytime.

UEFA Nations League fixtures - Matchday 4

All times 19.45pm BST unless otherwise stated

Tuesday 14 June

England vs Hungary

Germany vs Italy

Netherlands vs Wales

Poland vs Belgium

Armenia vs Scotland (18:00)

Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland

Romania vs Montenegro

Luxembourg vs Faroe Islands

Türkiye vs Lithuania

Moldova vs Andorra (18:00)

Liechtenstein vs Latvia