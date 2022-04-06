2022 The Masters live stream: how to watch the golf at Augusta for free

The Masters 2022 will be coming to you live from Augusta National from Thursday, 7th April. Tiger Woods is teeing up another comeback, but it's Jon Rahm who enters The Masters 2022 as favourite to win the green jacket. Aussie fans can stream every shot free on 9now. Make sure you know how to watch The Masters 2022 free live stream from where you are.

Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who last year became the first male Japanese golfer to earn a green jacket, will defend his title against the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson and, none other than Tiger Woods. Cameron Smith, fresh from winning The Players Championship, will be representing the Aussies.

Tiger Woods will show up on Thursday – his first PGA Tour event since suffering multiple leg injuries in a horror car crash some 13 months ago. Phil Mickelson will not be participating in the event for the first time in 28 years. Bryson Dechambeau says The Masters legend has "gone dark" in the wake of comments he made about the Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway golf league and its $225 million prize pot.

The Masters 2022 will feature 90-100 of the world' best golfers, including 18 former champions. Practice began on Monday 4th April, ahead of the start of official tournament on Thursday 7th April. Two-time winner Tom Watson will join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player for the opening tee-shot ceremony.

Aussie viewers can watch every stroke live and free on 9now. Make sure you know how to watch The Masters 2022 live stream from where you are.

Watch The Masters free live stream

Good news: the most famous golf tournament is available live and free for Australians on 9Gem (TV) and 9Now (stream).

Away from home? Remember: Aussie nationals can use a VPN to watch the Masters free live stream on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab). Sign up to ExpressVPN, choose 'Australia' as your location, head over to the 9Now website and away you go. Full details below.

Coverage on 9Now and 9Gem begins each day at 5am AEST (12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST) although it starts earlier on Sunday at 4am.

The Masters will also be live on Foxtel and Kayo Sports in Australia. New users can get a Kayo Sports 14-day free trial (opens in new tab) but 4K content is restricted to Foxtel customers on Channel 505.

Watch The Masters 2022 from overseas using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Masters 2022 holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) make it possible to access local stream from wherever you are and protect your privacy.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the golf you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy The Masters 2022 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch The Masters live stream in the US

ESPN will covers the first two days of the The Masters 2022. Cordcutters can watch much of the play live on ESPN+ ($6.99 a month).

CBS has the rights to Saturday and Sunday, when the winner will be decided. Don't have cable? You can stream the CBS coverage on Paramount+ (7-day free trial) (opens in new tab). Commentary provided by three-time Masters champ Sir Nick Faldo.

Outside the USA? US citizens can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access to local streams when travelling away.

The Masters 2022 | Paramount+ 7-day free trial

Sign up today and you'll get your first seven days completely free! In addition to the The Masters 2022 golf, you'll get access to 30,000 TV shows and 2500 movies including classics like The Godfather.

FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option for cordcutters. The cable-cutting service carries both ESPN and CBS, so you can stream every shot of the Masters 2022 live. Better yet, FuboTV offers new users a free 7-day trial.

The FuboTV app (opens in new tab) is available on smart TVs, games consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and all mobiles, tablets and laptops.

FuboTV free 7-day trial – Watch The Masters 2022

FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial with access to stream over 100 channels including ESPN and CBS.

Watch The Masters live stream in the UK

Rights to air The Masters 2022 in the UK belong to Sky Sports and the coverage from Augusta will be shown on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event (check out today's best Sky TV deals).

Prefer to watch online? The Now day pass (£11.99) and monthly pass (£33.99) provide streaming access all 11 Sky Sports channels via a computer, mobile or tablet.

Sky's "wall-to-wall coverage" of The Masters 2022 begins at 2pm BST on Thursday and Friday. A special live build-up programme from 3pm over the weekend will keep you up-to-date with the early play over the final two rounds. The global broadcast starts at 7.30pm on Saturday and 6.30pm on Sunday.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch The Masters 2022 with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) which covers all the Sky and BT televised sport.

The Masters 2022 tee times

Tee times will be announced later this week.

Every past Masters champions since 1934

2021: Hideki Matsuyama

2020: Dustin Johnson

2019: Tiger Woods

2018: Patrick Reed

2017: Sergio Garcia

2016: Danny Willett

2015: Jordan Spieth

2014: Bubba Watson

2013: Adam Scott

2012: Bubba Watson

2011: Charl Schwartzel

2010: Phil Mickelson

2009: Angel Cabrera

2008: Trevor Immelman

2007: Zach Johnson

2006: Phil Mickelson

2005: Tiger Woods

2004: Phil Mickelson

2003: Mike Weir

2002: Tiger Woods

2001: Tiger Woods

2000: Vijay Singh

1999: Jose Maria Olazabal

1998: Mark O'Meara

1997: Tiger Woods

1996: Nick Faldo

1995: Ben Crenshaw

1994: Jose Maria Olazabal

1993: Bernhard Langer

1992: Fred Couples

1991: Ian Woosnam

1990: Nick Faldo

1989: Nick Faldo

1988: Sandy Lyle

1987: Larry Mize

1986: Jack Nicklaus

1985: Bernhard Langer

1984: Ben Crenshaw

1983: Seve Ballesteros

1982: Craig Stadler

1981: Tom Watson

1980: Seve Ballesteros

1979: Fuzzy Zoeller

1978: Gary Player

1977: Tom Watson

1976: Raymond Floyd

1975: Jack Nicklaus

1974: Gary Player

1973: Tommy Aaron

1972: Jack Nicklaus

1971: Charles Coody

1970: Billy Casper

1969: George Archer

1968: Bob Goalby

1967: Gay Brewer Jr.

1966: Jack Nicklaus

1965: Jack Nicklaus

1964: Arnold Palmer

1963: Jack Nicklaus

1962: Arnold Palmer

1961: Gary Player

1960: Arnold Palmer

1959: Art Wall Jr.

1958: Arnold Palmer

1957: Doug Ford

1956: Jack Burke Jr.

1955: Cary Middlecoff

1954: Sam Snead

1953: Ben Hogan

1952: Sam Snead

1951: Ben Hogan

1950: Jimmy Demaret

1949: Sam Snead

1948: Claude Harmon

1947: Jimmy Demaret

1946: Herman Keiser

1945: No tournament held (WWII)

1944: No tournament held (WWII)

1943: No tournament held (WWII)

1942: Byron Nelson

1941: Craig Wood

1940: Jimmy Demaret

1939: Ralph Guldahl

1938: Henry Picard

1937: Byron Nelson

1936: Horton Smith

1935: Gene Sarazen

1934: Horton Smith