They’ll convey decent tonal balance, but dynamics are just too bland

At £200 a pair, these interconnects aren’t cheap, but they’re well made and feel solidly dependable.

Using The River with our Roksan amplifier and Audiolab CD player reference combination, we found the sound had a rich smoothness and well-integrated tonal balance. Detail is also good for the money.

So, why three stars? Well, we also found our kit’s sound lost some dynamic punch and rhythmic precision with these interconnects.

It’s perfectly listenable… just uninteresting. At this price, these interconnects need to deliver much more to keep up with top rivals.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook