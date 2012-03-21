Trending

Velodyne EQ-Max 8 review

Punches well above its weight – it’s a great system upgrade Tested at £495

Our Verdict

This diminutive sub punches well above its weight – it’s a great system upgrade

For

  • Agile
  • dynamic and weighty
  • multiple features
  • sits well with music and movies

Against

  • Could do with a little more precision

Velodyne has been producing a steady flow of very good subwoofers, and its new EQ-Max 8 is no exception.

Its 180W class-D amp sees it serve up bags of punch with movies and music – Black Strobe’s I’m a Man from the RocknRolla soundtrack sounds fast and has great timing, with an impressive dynamic punch.

The presentation could do with a little more tautness, but overall it’s a highly enjoyable listen. This is a likable sub, eager to please with its unfussiness regarding system integration.

Tweakable sound presets
The compact cabinet, in its black vinyl finish, houses an active 20cm forward-firing unit and a downward port to augment its output. It might feel slightly hollow, but it’s sturdy enough and nothing rattles.

The EQ-Max 8 also has a few tricks up its sleeve: there’s a five-band EQ for tweaking its performance to suit your room and seating position, adjustable phase, four presets, and a night mode that limits output – all controllable via a remote.

This sub is impressive for its size and price. That combination of chunky sound and useful features makes it a good buy.

