The Supra USB 2.0 is a terrific performer, but it doesn't look the part.
It feels very solid, but its plugs are plasticky, and its innards bulge out of its thin body like a snake that’s had too much to eat. The whole thing feels cheap, like a LAN cable from a budget electronics store.
But its unfortunate appearance belies its capability. This cable is a terrific performer.
It has impressive detail and secure timing. Its presentation is relaxed, and listening is an easy-going experience.
The sound isn’t quite as clean as some of the more expensive products, but that’s just nitpicking.
At this price, it’s an absolute stunner.