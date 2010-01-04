Trending

Sony XDR-S10 review

If retro looks are your thing you'll like this Sony's styling, but we couldn't get on with its congested sound Tested at £65.00

Our Verdict

It might look intriguing, but this retro Sony has a sound that just doesn't appeal

For

  • Wide soundstage
  • retro looks

Against

  • Congested sound
  • small display
  • sluggish controls

The Sony looks tragically dated or thrillingly retro, depending on your taste – what's less debatable is the quality of the sound it makes.

The relatively large cabinet size allows the Sony to present a decently wide, and consequently quite spacious, soundstage – but the sound itself is nasal and congested, with ill-advisedly confident low frequencies rather trampling over the midrange.

The XDR-S10's ability to play fairly loud without losing composure is, as a result, something of a double-edged sword.

And unusually for a Sony product, the S10 is a bit hamfisted ergonomically. It needs a bigger display, a bigger ‘enter' button for retuning and a more positive action from the controls.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeClock Radio
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberXDR-S10HDiP
Product NameSony XDR-S10
Product ModelXDR-S10HDiP

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
RMS Output Power2.8 W
Number of Speakers2
Station Presets20 - AM
Speaker Form FactorIntegrated
Frequency Band-Bandwidth530 kHz to 1710 kHz - AM

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorDesktop

Display and Graphics

Screen TypeLCD

Built-in Devices

Built-in DevicesiPod Dock

Interfaces-Ports

Apple Dock InterfaceYes