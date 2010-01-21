Shure's SRH range of professional headphones claims to be the first choice for “music obsessives.”



Well, as far as the SRH440s are concerned, the obsessives here at What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision would position them slightly further down their pecking order.



Fans of dance will be impressed by the energetic sound: there's power aplenty, but at the expense of refinement and subtlety.



Their one-dimensional approach and the lack of natural finesse means they struggle to keep you interested.

