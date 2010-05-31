It may not be a brand new model, but this Sharp is still a TV with a huge amount of new tech at its heart.
Like closely priced rivals, it’s a 100Hz, full array LED screen, although at 9cm it’s far deeper than most. Also, if you crave HD TV you’ll need more than this set as there’s only standard Freeview here.
There’s not too much wrong with TV content, with standard definition programming looking fairly clean. Colours are natural and subtle, while motion is smooth.
Naturally it’s no match for HD content, but for a 32in TV it’s a reliable, consistent image and sound quality is reasonable.
However, comparing the DVD image of 44 Inch Chest to other TVs here, we’re left a little nonplussed. The subdued palette of the Sharp is easy enough on the eye, but it could do with a little more body to get the most out of brighter scenes.
A tangible jump in quality
Switch to Blu-ray and as ever the jump in quality is tangible.
The transfer of The Road is a fine one, with testing dark scenes and some chances for your system to excel, or otherwise, at detail recovery.
The slightly washed-out palette works in the Sharp’s favour, but deep, dark scenes see the set in a less favourable light, struggling to deliver the richness and depth required.
The level of insight is no better than average either, while fast motion isn’t as super-smooth as the best available.
If you can find this Sharp online for a few hundred pounds less – which isn’t beyond the realms of possibility – it’s worth considering. But otherwise you can do much better for the money.
Sharp LC32LE700 review
If you can get this Sharp online for less money, then it's worth considering, otherwise there's better out there Tested at £600
Our Verdict
Good but not great, we’re left a little disappointed by this Sharp LED screen
For
- Full HD spec
- full array LED tech
- solid tuner
- okay sound
- natural colours
Against
- Struggles with deep, dark black levels
- bettered elsewhere for sharpness and detail
Specifications
View All
General Information
|Manufacturer Website Address
|http://www.sharp.co.uk
|Brand Name
|Sharp
|Product Series
|LE700
|Product Type
|LCD TV
|Manufacturer
|Sharp Electronics
|Product Line
|AQUOS
|Manufacturer Part Number
|LC32LE700E
|Product Name
|Sharp LC32LE700
|Product Model
|LC-32LE700E
Miscellaneous
|Package Contents
|
Interfaces-Ports
|HDMI
|Yes
|VGA
|Yes
|Total Number of HDMI Ports
|4
Technical Information
|Features
|Auto Program
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Vertical Viewing Angle
|176°
|Horizontal Viewing Angle
|176°
|Screen Size
|81.3 cm (32")
Energy and Performance
|Maximum Resolution
|1920 x 1080
Power Description
|Input Voltage
|220 V AC
Audio
|RMS Output Power
|20 W
|Sound System
|Dolby
Video
|Digital Tuner
|DVB-T
|Video Signal Standard
|HDTV
|Scan Format
|1080p
Physical Characteristics
|Colour
|Black
Warranty
|Limited Warranty
|1 Year