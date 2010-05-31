Trending

Sharp LC32LE700 review

If you can get this Sharp online for less money, then it's worth considering, otherwise there's better out there Tested at £600

Our Verdict

Good but not great, we’re left a little disappointed by this Sharp LED screen

For

  • Full HD spec
  • full array LED tech
  • solid tuner
  • okay sound
  • natural colours

Against

  • Struggles with deep, dark black levels
  • bettered elsewhere for sharpness and detail

It may not be a brand new model, but this Sharp is still a TV with a huge amount of new tech at its heart.

Like closely priced rivals, it’s a 100Hz, full array LED screen, although at 9cm it’s far deeper than most. Also, if you crave HD TV you’ll need more than this set as there’s only standard Freeview here.

There’s not too much wrong with TV content, with standard definition programming looking fairly clean. Colours are natural and subtle, while motion is smooth.

Naturally it’s no match for HD content, but for a 32in TV it’s a reliable, consistent image and sound quality is reasonable.

However, comparing the DVD image of 44 Inch Chest to other TVs here, we’re left a little nonplussed. The subdued palette of the Sharp is easy enough on the eye, but it could do with a little more body to get the most out of brighter scenes.

A tangible jump in quality
Switch to Blu-ray and as ever the jump in quality is tangible.

The transfer of The Road is a fine one, with testing dark scenes and some chances for your system to excel, or otherwise, at detail recovery.

The slightly washed-out palette works in the Sharp’s favour, but deep, dark scenes see the set in a less favourable light, struggling to deliver the richness and depth required.

The level of insight is no better than average either, while fast motion isn’t as super-smooth as the best available.

If you can find this Sharp online for a few hundred pounds less – which isn’t beyond the realms of possibility – it’s worth considering. But otherwise you can do much better for the money.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sharp.co.uk
Brand NameSharp
Product SeriesLE700
Product TypeLCD TV
ManufacturerSharp Electronics
Product LineAQUOS
Manufacturer Part NumberLC32LE700E
Product NameSharp LC32LE700
Product ModelLC-32LE700E

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • AQOUS LC32LE700E LCD TV
  • Desktop Stand
  • Remote Control with Batteries
  • AC Cable
  • Cable Clamp
  • Operation Manual
  • Warranty Card

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
VGAYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Technical Information

FeaturesAuto Program
Aspect Ratio16:9
Vertical Viewing Angle176°
Horizontal Viewing Angle176°
Screen Size81.3 cm (32")

Energy and Performance

Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080

Power Description

Input Voltage220 V AC

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDolby

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p

Physical Characteristics

ColourBlack

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year