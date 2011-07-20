Trending

Samsung UE32D5000 review

The Samsung UE32D5000 gives a fine performance – just none of the frills Tested at £450

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

If neither smart TV or 3D interests you, this is a serious value proposition

For

  • Excellent performance for the price
  • good looking design
  • perfectly decent sound

Against

  • Motion isn’t perfect
  • no Freeview HD

The big features this year might be 3D and smart TV, but that doesn’t mean everyone wants them.

If you’re one of those people who doesn’t particularly feel the need, you may be interested in this Samsung, a 32in TV that boasts premium picture-enhancing features such as LED backlighting, motion processing and, of course, a Full HD resolution, but hits a very affordable price by leaving out those headline features that some might consider unnecessary.

An extremely capable set
It’s an attractive set, too. The bezel’s a bit thicker than the excellent Samsung UE32C6530, but this much cheaper model is as ‘ultra’ thin at just 3cm deep.

In fact, both models share the same rear panel, so the D5000 matches its premium stablemate’s collection of connections, which includes four HDMIs, two USBs and a component/composite connection (via adapter) on the right-hand side, and a LAN socket (for firmware updates) facing down.

Our only concern in this area is how awkward it is to get to the headphone out, especially if you’ve wall-mounted the TV.

The D5000’s performance can’t quite match the very best premium sets, but for less than £500 (and we’ve even seen it dip below £400) it’s extremely capable.

Delivers deep blacks
Play the Black Swan Blu-ray and the detail levels are excellent, enhancing the gruesomeness of the more horror-influenced scenes. Dark scenes prove the Samsung is capable of very deep blacks, but it can also contrast that with pure, punchy whites.

On top of that it’s got a balanced and neutral colour palette. Only a little jitter and smear to motion provides a small fly in the ointment.

The Freeview tuner lacks HD channels, but the D5000 upscales standard-def broadcasts and DVDs in fine style, producing a picture that’s very sharp and clean, and is kept well under control in terms of both colours and overall stability.

Add an audio performance that’s decent for a TV this size and you’ve got a package that will appeal to the 2D-only crowd.

See all our TV Best Buys

Join whathifi on Facebook

Follow whathifi on Twitter

Specifications

View All

General Information

Product Series5000
Product NameSamsung UE32D5000
Product ModelUE32D5000
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.samsung.com/uk/
Brand NameSamsung
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerSamsung
Manufacturer Part NumberUE32D5000PWXXU

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand24 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate10.20 kg
Width with Stand76.2 cm
Weight Approximate7.13 kg
Height with Stand53 cm
Width76.2 cm
VESA Mount Standard200 x 200
Depth3 cm
Height46.2 cm
ColourCharcoal Black
Dimensions46.2 cm (H): 76.2 cm (W): 3 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesTeletext
Aspect Ratio16:9
Backlight TechnologyEdge LED
Internet AccessYes
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Screen Size81.3 cm (32")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption190 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption80 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-C (MPEG4)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • UE32D5000 LED-LCD TV
  • Instructions
  • Power Cable
  • Batteries
  • Remote Control

Warranty

Limited Warranty2 Year