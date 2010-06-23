Trending

Roberts Sports DAB 2 review

This mini DAB from Roberts has a lot going for it in terms of sound, but we really don't like the ultra-fiddly controls Tested at £75.00

Our Verdict

A reasonable sounding DAB that's hindered by fiddly controls

For

  • Good sound
  • decent signal strength
  • fair detailing and dynamics

Against

  • Very awkward controls
  • easily breakable aerial

This mini Roberts DAB has a built-in speaker. There's a small, perilously thin, telescopic aerial on the top edge of the unit to aid reception.

It soon becomes clear that the main issues with the Roberts revolve around design, in particular, the small scroll-wheel on its edge.

It's too fiddly, and your thumb often ends up selecting wrong stations or settings.

That's a shame, because the Sports DAB 2 sounds reasonable enough. Signal strength is good and there's a fair level of detail and dynamics on offer from the supplied headphones.

