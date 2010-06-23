This mini Roberts DAB has a built-in speaker. There's a small, perilously thin, telescopic aerial on the top edge of the unit to aid reception.



It soon becomes clear that the main issues with the Roberts revolve around design, in particular, the small scroll-wheel on its edge.

It's too fiddly, and your thumb often ends up selecting wrong stations or settings.

That's a shame, because the Sports DAB 2 sounds reasonable enough. Signal strength is good and there's a fair level of detail and dynamics on offer from the supplied headphones.

See all our DAB radio Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter