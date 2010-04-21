Trending

Revo Domino D3 review

For those who want something that's easily cleanable, and sits neatly in the kitchen, then the Revo Domino D3 might just be the ticket Tested at £170.00

Our Verdict

Lots to like here, but sound is a bit bottom-heavy

For

  • Looks and feel
  • long spec
  • fast and invigorating listen

Against

  • Over-confident bass
  • unpleasant control interface

The Revo Domino D3 is unremarkably proportioned and an unassuming looker, but where a rubbery feel is concerned it's a definite front-runner.

The same can't be said of the ergonomics. The little joystick is vague in operation, and the on-screen menus are small.

Still, feature-wise there's FM, DAB and internet radio reception, an iPod dock and access to Last.fm.

Plenty of vigour
It's a reasonably poised and quite energetic listen, with plenty of vigour up in the higher echelons of the frequency range.

There's better overall balance to some rival offerings, though – if not quite such a touchy-feely finish. Despite having a wealth of sound adjustment, the Revo does overstate low frequencies, to the detriment of the music.

