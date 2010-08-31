All three – the RX-V1067 (£850), RX-V2067 (£1100) and RX-V3067 (£1500) – are equipped with HD audio decoding, Yamaha's Cinema DSP signal processing and HDMI 1.4a connectivity with 3D and audio return channel.

In more detail, each model has the following technical specs:

• RX-V1067

Supports HD audio and video sources, 8 in/2 out HDMI v1.4a, HD audio decoding with Cinema DSP 3D, new GUI (graphical user interface), new YPAO auto set-up, network functions, and control via web browser.



• RX-V2067

9.2-channel, 8 in/2 out HDMI v1.4a, HD audio decoding with Cinema DSP, HQV video quality, new GUI, new YPAO with Reflected Sound Control, Scene functionality.

• RX-V3067

11.2-channel, 8 in/2 out HDMI v1.4a, HD audio decoding with Cinema DSP 3D, HQV video quality, new GUI, new YPAO with Reflected Sound control, Scene functionality.

There's also a hidden control panel, which includes USB port, Aux input terminals, Zone 2/Zone 3/Zone 4 switches and a YPAO optimised microphone jack. And the RX-V3067 comes with two learning remotes, for use in different zones.

We'll have an exclusive First Test of the Yamaha RX-V1067 in the November issue of What Hi-Fi? Sund and Vision, on sale September 17th.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter