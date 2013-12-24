Thanks to you, our users and advertisers, we've had another great year in 2013.

The site has continued to grow at a phenomenal rate, and that's in no small part to the regular contributors who have made our Forums the best in the business, with clear, impartial advice, a (usually!) friendly atmosphere, plenty of humour and wide-ranging debates on all manner of topics from hi-fi and home cinema to F1, your favourite cars and tips on how to make the perfect Christmas cake.

During the year we've seen the arrival of 4K TV, OLED, the first curved screens, an ever-expanding range of tablets, the growth of hi-res audio and the rise in popularity of music and video streaming. 2014 promises to be a fascinating year as the pace of technological change hots up.

As a movie or music lover, there's never been such a fantastic range of kit to choose from. Of course, with so much choice it can be a bit baffling at times, which is why we're here to help you make the right buying decision, whatever your needs and budget.

In the meantime, it just remains for everyone here on the What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision team to wish you all a very, very Merry Christmas, wherever you are.

We'll be taking a short break today and tomorrow, but we'll be back online from Boxing Day, swapping tales of who got what for Christmas, checking out the best sales discounts, and offering set-up advice to those lucky enough to have received new kit from Santa.

And don't forget we'll be reporting live from CES in Las Vegas – the biggest consumer electronics show on earth – from January 6th-10th with daily news updates, video reports, blogs and more. So remember to tune in and join us to find out what's in store during 2014.

In the meantime, relax and enjoy the festivities.

Happy Christmas.

