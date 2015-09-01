Also, don't forget to check out our dedicated Playlist Twitter account @WHFPlaylist for all the latest news and reviews of our favourite music, movies, TV shows and games, as well as the occasional competition you can enter for some shiny prizes.

Tuesday 1st September

Hello Ladies: The Movie - Pick of the day, 10pm

Aquarius Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

A Change is Gonna Come. Detective Hodiak is on edge after going through personal and professional problems, so now really isn't the best time to have a one-to-one with cult leader Charles Manson.

Hello Ladies: The Movie Sky Atlantic HD, 10pm

Stephen Merchant's comedy series about a hapless unlucky-in-love Englishman living in Los Angeles ends with a feature-length special.

When he finds out that his ex-girlfriend and her new husband are heading to LA, Stuart attempts to save face by hiring a model to pose as his new beau to show he's winning at life.

Wednesday 2nd September

Hannibal finale - Pick of the day, 10pm

The Great British Bake Off BBC One HD, 8pm

Alternative Ingredients. Baking without sugar, gluten or dairy? Sacrilege.

But this week, the contestants are required to make sugar-free cakes, gluten-free pittas and a dairy-free ice cream roll in what must be GBBO's most difficult challenge yet.

Hannibal Sky Living HD, 10pm

The Wrath of the Lamb. Hannibal comes to a bloody end as Will, Hannibal and Dolarhyde face off against each other in the series finale.

Who will be the last one standing? Tip: stick around until the very end of the credits for a special surprise.

Thursday 3rd September

Being Human - Pick of the day, 9pm

World's Weirdest Events BBC Two HD, 8pm

This eight-episode series explores some of the strangest events to have happened on planet Earth.

It includes a bird-killing solar death ray. And a monkey that can do first aid.

Being Human BBC Three HD, 9pm

Pilot/Flotsam and Jetsam. Fantastic BBC Three original series about a vampire, a werewolf and a ghost sharing a house in Bristol.

If you've missed it when it was originally airing, now's your time to catch up. Watch Mitchell, George and Annie dealing with normal household issues alongside their own conditions, all the while making sure the outside world doesn't find out the truth about them.

Friday 4th September

Hand of God Amazon Prime Instant Video

Amazon's TV slate for the autumn begins with the interesting-looking Hand of God. It stars Ron Perlman as Judge Pernell Harris, a law-abiding man who suffers a mental breakdown, believing visions of his hospital-bound son are sent by God. These visions compel him to locate the man who tore his family apart and enforce some vigilante justice.

It sounds and looks bonkers, so naturally we'll be watching this series as it unfolds.

Time is Illmatic Netflix

This documentary digs into the life of rap singer Nas, looking at his humble beginnings living in the Queensbridge Houses in New York to his emergence as a new, authentic hip hop star with 1994's Illmatic.

It perhaps doesn't pack in as much detail as you'd like, especially about Illmatic, but it does offer an illuminating look at an artist who breathed new life into the hip hop genre.

MORE: Nas: Time is Illmatic review

Up Netflix/Amazon Prime Instant Video

It's Pixar season on Amazon Prime, with Up the first of many films from the animation giant to be on the streaming service.

The film, arguably the last great one from Pixar, is a tale of an elderly widower who sets off on a voyage to South America in a balloon-covered house. He gets unwanted company when a boy scout stows away, and reluctantly makes friends with him.

It's a great film, both sad and fun, with Doug the dog one of the best sidekicks Pixar has created.

Would I Lie To You? BBC One HD, 8.30pm

Richard Hammond, Sean Lock, Judy Murray and Trevor Noah join Lee Mack and David Mitchell in this panel game about trying to pass off truths as lies, and vice versa.

Saturday 5th September

Pride - Pick of the day, 8pm

Euro 2016 Qualifier: San Marino v England ITV HD, 4.30pm

England kick off against San Marino with qualification for Euro 2016 in sight.

Wayne Rooney is close to becoming England's all-time record goalscorer, but aside from a hat-trick for Manchester United in Europe, his form has looked decidedly iffy so far this season. With goals aplenty expected against the European minnows, surely he'll break Sir Bobby Charlton's record this week?

Pride Sky Movies HD Premier, 8pm

Set during the miners' strike of 1984, a group of gay activisits form an alliance with the Welsh mining community to make history. Wonderful comedy drama, starring Bill Nighy, Dominic West, Andrew Scott, Paddy Considine and more.

Buy Pride on Blu-ray at Amazon

The Story of The Jam Sky Arts HD, 10pm

Packed with archive performances and interviews with Paul Weller, Bruce Foxton and Rick Buckler, this documentary sets out to tell the definitive story of mod-rockers The Jam.

And if you want more, don't miss out on Somerset House's excellent exhibition The Jam: About the Young Idea, which tracks the band's history, music and influence through unseen material, fan memorabilia and more.

Sunday 6th September

F1: The Italian GP - Pick of the day, 12.30pm

2015 F1 Championships: The Italian Grand Prix Sky Sports F1 HD, 12.30pm

Monza. The championship is beginning to look like a procession, with Lewis Hamilton bagging another easy win in the last round in Belgium. Nico Rosberg will need to up his game after a number of disappointing performances.

We'd expect the Ferraris of Vettel and Raikkonen to give the Silver Arrows some sort of contest in front of the team's home fans. Perhaps a Prancing Horse win could add some spice to a race that may not be on the F1 calendar for much longer, despite the circuit's rich history.